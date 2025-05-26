Estos son todos los ganadores de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

La ceremonia de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 fue transmitida globalmente el pasado domingo. Esta gala celebró lo más destacado de la animación japonesa, con Solo Leveling emergiendo como el gran ganador de la noche. El evento, que se llevó a cabo en Japón, fue seguido por millones de fanáticos a través de los canales de YouTube y Twitch de la compañía de anime bajo demanda, registrando un récord de 51 millones de votos emitidos por aficionados de todo el mundo. Los diez países con mayor participación en la votación de este año, sin un orden en específico, fueron Alemania, Brasil, Canadá, Chile, España, Estados Unidos, Francia, India, México y el Reino Unido.
Dean Fujioka fue el encargado de entregar el primer premio de la noche a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc en la categoría de Mejor Animación. Entre los presentadores destacados que anunciaron a los ganadores de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards Anime 2025 se encontraron figuras como Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Chocolate Planet (Shōhei Osada y Shun Matsuo), Kanata Hongō, Mayu Matsuoka, Saya Ichikawa, Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, Damiano David, Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami y Gigguk.
Ganadores de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
Anime del año en los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Película del Año
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY×FAMILY Code: White
- The Colors Within
Mejor anime original
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Mejor serie en curso
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arco del entrenamiento de los pilares
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- One Piece
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Spy×Family Season 2
Ganador a mejor serie nueva
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor opening
- «Abyss» – YUNGBLUD – Kaiju No. 8
- «Bling-Bang-Bang-Born» – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- «Fatal» – GEMN – Oshi no Ko Season 2
- «LEveL» – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling
- «Otonoke» – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
- «UUUUUS!» – Hiroshi Kitadani – ONE PIECE
Mejor ending
- «Antanante» – Riria. – Ranma 1/2
- «Burning» – hitsujibungaku – Oshi no Ko Season 2
- «KAMAKURA STYLE» – BotchiBoromaru – The Elusive Samurai
- «Nobody» – OneRepublic – Kaiju No. 8
- «request» – krage – Solo Leveling
- «TAIDADA» – ZUTOMAYO – DAN DA DAN
Ganador a mejor anime de acción
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Mejor anime de comedia
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma 1/2
- Spy×Family Season 2
Mejor anime Isekai
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, second cours)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Temporada 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Ganador a mejor anime de drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor anime de romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma 1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Mejor anime de la vida diaria
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Ganador a mejor animación
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arco del entrenamiento de los pilares
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Mejor arte de fondo
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor diseño de personajes
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Ganador a mejor director en los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
- Fūga Yamashiro – DAN DA DAN
- Haruo Sotozaki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Megumi Ishitani – One Piece Fan Letter
- Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima – Delicious in Dungeon
Mejor personaje principal
- Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun – DAN DA DAN
- Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo – DAN DA DAN
- Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling
Mejor personaje secundario
- Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Himmel – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko – DAN DA DAN
- Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny – DAN DA DAN
Personaje “Que siempre debemos proteger”
- Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Temporada 2
- Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Okarun- DAN DA DAN
- Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo – The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose – A Sign of Affection
Mejor canción de anime
- «Abyss» – YUNGBLUD – Kaiju No. 8
- «Bling-Bang-Bang-Born» – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- «Fatal» – GEMN – Oshi no Ko Season 2
- «LEveL» – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling
- «Otonoke» – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
- «The Brave» – YOASOBI – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Mejor banda sonora
- Shiro Sagisu – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict
- kensuke ushio – DAN DA DAN
- Yuki Kajiura, Gō Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Evan Call – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- haruka nakamura – Look Back
- Hiroyuki Sawano – Solo Leveling
Ganador a mejor interpretación de Voz (japonés)
- Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) – Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) – DAN DA DAN
Mejor interpretación de Voz (español de Latinoamérica)
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Desireé González (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Mejor interpretación de Voz (castellano)
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) – My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) – Ranma 1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
