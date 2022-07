Saint Seiya (Los Caballeros del Zodiaco): el director del ‘live action’ ha revelado cuándo sale la película

Thank you🙏 #SDCC2022! You were AMAZING!🔥❤️



We were so happy to be among such passionate #KnightsoftheZodiac fans at our first look panel. We felt your Cosmo🔥burning!



Thanks to all of our incredible panelists for a wonderful evening! We can’t wait to see #KotZmovie in 2023! pic.twitter.com/pPveFnYAl3