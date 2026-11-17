Cómo es costumbre, al finalizar un año, Geoff Keighley presenta los nominados a los The Game Awards 2026, la gala —que además de acumular odios y amores en la comunidad— premia a lo mejor del año en la industria. Este año, la entrega de premios se celebrará en la noche del jueves 10 de diciembre de 2026 y además de poder verla en YouTube, Twitch, Twitter y TikTok, esta vez también se va a emitir en el servicio de streaming Disney+.
¿Cuáles son los nominados en las 29 categorias que premiará The Game Awards 2026?
Si quieren ver el video de anuncio de los nominados, el cual está en inglés, aquí lo tienen. Si siguen leyendo este artículo encontrarán la lista completa con todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías que tiene The Game Awards 2026. Para votar por sus juegos favoritos del 2026, lo pueden hacer en el siguiente enlace.
Los nominados son:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- 007 First Light – Reseña
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Phantom Blade Zero – Reseña
- Resident Evil Requiem – Reseña
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake – Reseña
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Pragmata – Reseña
- Resident Evil Requiem
MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
ACTUACIÓN DESTACADA EN UN VIDEOJUEGO
- Angela Sant’Albano – Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam Mcintyre – Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez – GTA 6
- Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli – Saros
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL
- Arknights Enfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokémon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mouse P.I. for Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
MÚSICA SOBRESALIENTE
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- Control Resonant
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
ADAPTACIÓN DE UN VIDEOJUEGO DESTACADA
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2
- Fallout Season 2
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
JUEGOS CON IMPACTO
- Big Walk
- CAIRN
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD
- Crimson Desert Enhanced
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEL 2026
- Big Walk
- CAIRN
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics!
- Mina the Hollower
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT INDEPENDIENTE
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbital
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/AUMENTADA
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
- CDAWG
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhNePixel
JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil Veronica
- The Witcher 4
JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA DEL 2026
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
JUEGO DE ACCIÓN 2026
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIA
- Mewgenics!
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire II
- Star Wars: Zero Company
JUEGO DEPORTIVO/CARRERAS DEL 2026
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
- Chovy – Gen.G
- Donk – Team Spirit
- Erde – LOUD
- Yatoro – Team Spirit
- Zywoo – Team Vitality
EQUIPO DE ESPORTS DEL 2026
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- LOUD – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Counter Strike 2
- Team Falcons – Rocket League
- Team Spirit – DOTA 2
- Team Vitality- Counter Strike 2
MEJOR CREACIÓN DE UN USUARIO
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Create Aeronautics – Minecraft
- No Pixel V – Grand Theft Auto Online
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon – Fortnite
- TTK Testing – Roblox
Más noticias sobre videojuegos
- 1. El metroidvania God of War: Sons of Sparta saldrá para PS4 y tendrá una actualización gratis con nuevos modos de juego
- 2. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam: este es el elenco de voces en ocho idiomas diferentes
- 3. Leyendas Pokémon Z-A: recibe a los brillantes legendarios de Kalos, Xerneas e Yveltal
Fuente: canal oficial de The Game Awards en YouTube