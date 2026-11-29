Este fin de semana se llevó a cabo en Estocolmo, Suecia, el SNK World Championship (SWC) 2026, evento donde los mejores jugadores del planeta en títulos de SNK miden fuerzas en Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior y The King of Fighters ’98, disputando una gigantesca bolsa de premios de $4.200.000 dólares.

Sigue en Google Sigue a GamerFocus en Google para ver más contenido de SNK. Seguir

La acción arrancó desde hace dos días con los Last Chance Qualifiers y cuadros abiertos que reunieron a cientos de aspirantes. La cuota colombiana volvió a decir presente en la élite mundial: Ya que, en The King of Fighters XV MDC|RocklandKyo logró clasificar y llegar hasta el puesto 19 del torneo, el cual fue un torneo que también brilló por el desempeño latinoamericano con el título de Androide y el podio de Komité|PiterErn y Dream Match Chile demostrando nuevamente que el sur del continente americano es el rey de KOF.

Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves en SNK World Championship 2026

1. DFM|Go1 (Marco, Mai)

2. Falcons|Xiaohai (Mr. Karate)

3. VIT|H-Dope (Mr. Big)

4. Reject|Laggia (Gato)

5. NaiWang (Ronaldo)

5. Fate|Hazz (Ronaldo)

7. VIT|K-Top (Mr. Karate)

7. ATG|Score (Duck King)

Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters XV en SNK World Championship 2026

Androide (Chizuru, Duo Lon, Najd) Chawan (Shingo, Ramón, Ash) Komité|PiterErn (Billy, Dolores, Isla | Others) KRX|Madkof (Omega Rugal, Najd, Goenitz | Others) Pineapple (Ángel, Terry, Goenitz) Falcons|E.T. (Sylvie, Heidern, Isla) Falcons|Xiaohai (Yashiro, K’, Isla | Others) Komité|Lauyagami (Ángel, Hinako, Chizuru | Others)

Así quedó el torneo (Top 8) de Samurai Shodown en SNK World Championship 2026

Fusemaster (Baiken, Hanzo) Masaton (Kazuki) ROS|Niceball (Iroha, Mina, Gongsun Li, Sogetsu) K2 (Warden, Kazuki) Renzhan (Warden, Haohmaru) Scrub Saibot (Baiken) Rance (Yoshitora) Iwayou (Shiki, Warden)

Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters ’98 en SNK World Championship 2026

Dakou (Iori, Kyo, Orochi Chris) AG|Yunwu (Iori, Chris, Mai | Others) KRX|Madkof (Chang, Choi, Daimon) GTW|Licheng (Robert, Iori, Daimon | Iori, Chris, Daimon) Dream Match Chile (Kyo, Iori, Ralf) WeiWei (Iori, Chris, Daimon) ChengLong (Chizuru, Mature, Mai) HSN (Iori, Kyo, Chris)

Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior en SNK World Championship 2026

Sou (Rody) Emujima (Kasumi) Uonome (Lenny, Kasumi, Rody) Yuu (Rody) VIT|K-Top (Rody) VIT|H-Dope (Rody, Lenny) Chiikawa (Lenny) Luckky300 (Ryo)

Fuente: SNK