Este fin de semana se llevó a cabo en Estocolmo, Suecia, el SNK World Championship (SWC) 2026, evento donde los mejores jugadores del planeta en títulos de SNK miden fuerzas en Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior y The King of Fighters ’98, disputando una gigantesca bolsa de premios de $4.200.000 dólares.
- Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves en SNK World Championship 2026
- Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters XV en SNK World Championship 2026
- Así quedó el torneo (Top 8) de Samurai Shodown en SNK World Championship 2026
- Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters ’98 en SNK World Championship 2026
- Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior en SNK World Championship 2026
- Más noticias de Shin Nihon Kikaku
La acción arrancó desde hace dos días con los Last Chance Qualifiers y cuadros abiertos que reunieron a cientos de aspirantes. La cuota colombiana volvió a decir presente en la élite mundial: Ya que, en The King of Fighters XV MDC|RocklandKyo logró clasificar y llegar hasta el puesto 19 del torneo, el cual fue un torneo que también brilló por el desempeño latinoamericano con el título de Androide y el podio de Komité|PiterErn y Dream Match Chile demostrando nuevamente que el sur del continente americano es el rey de KOF.
Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves en SNK World Championship 2026
1. DFM|Go1 (Marco, Mai)
2. Falcons|Xiaohai (Mr. Karate)
3. VIT|H-Dope (Mr. Big)
4. Reject|Laggia (Gato)
5. NaiWang (Ronaldo)
5. Fate|Hazz (Ronaldo)
7. VIT|K-Top (Mr. Karate)
7. ATG|Score (Duck King)
Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters XV en SNK World Championship 2026
- Androide (Chizuru, Duo Lon, Najd)
- Chawan (Shingo, Ramón, Ash)
- Komité|PiterErn (Billy, Dolores, Isla | Others)
- KRX|Madkof (Omega Rugal, Najd, Goenitz | Others)
- Pineapple (Ángel, Terry, Goenitz)
- Falcons|E.T. (Sylvie, Heidern, Isla)
- Falcons|Xiaohai (Yashiro, K’, Isla | Others)
- Komité|Lauyagami (Ángel, Hinako, Chizuru | Others)
Así quedó el torneo (Top 8) de Samurai Shodown en SNK World Championship 2026
- Fusemaster (Baiken, Hanzo)
- Masaton (Kazuki)
- ROS|Niceball (Iroha, Mina, Gongsun Li, Sogetsu)
- K2 (Warden, Kazuki)
- Renzhan (Warden, Haohmaru)
- Scrub Saibot (Baiken)
- Rance (Yoshitora)
- Iwayou (Shiki, Warden)
Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de The King of Fighters ’98 en SNK World Championship 2026
- Dakou (Iori, Kyo, Orochi Chris)
- AG|Yunwu (Iori, Chris, Mai | Others)
- KRX|Madkof (Chang, Choi, Daimon)
- GTW|Licheng (Robert, Iori, Daimon | Iori, Chris, Daimon)
- Dream Match Chile (Kyo, Iori, Ralf)
- WeiWei (Iori, Chris, Daimon)
- ChengLong (Chizuru, Mature, Mai)
- HSN (Iori, Kyo, Chris)
Resultados del torneo (Top 8) de Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior en SNK World Championship 2026
- Sou (Rody)
- Emujima (Kasumi)
- Uonome (Lenny, Kasumi, Rody)
- Yuu (Rody)
- VIT|K-Top (Rody)
- VIT|H-Dope (Rody, Lenny)
- Chiikawa (Lenny)
- Luckky300 (Ryo)
Más noticias de Shin Nihon Kikaku
- 1. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, cómo pelea Laocorn Gaudemus y todo sobre el personaje en nuestras impresiones
- 2. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, tres nuevos escenarios y todo lo que trae el parche o actualización 3.4.1 de Laocorn Gaudeamus (Noviembre)
- 3. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK revela la historia, cuándo sale y cómo pelea Laocorn el villano de la película dirigida por Masami Obari
- 4. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, equipos, capitanes, cómo y dónde ver la Streamer Cup de SNK
- 5. El juego de Katsuhiro Harada que desarrolla con Vs Studio en conjunto con SNK será el último de su carrera
- 6. EVO Brasil 2027: fechas, torneos, inscripciones, precios y todo lo que necesitan saber sobre el primer EVO de Latinoamérica
Fuente: SNK