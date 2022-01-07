Conecta con nosotros

Videojuegos

AGDQ 2021: fecha de inicio, juegos, horarios y cómo ver Awesome Games Done Quick

«GOTTA GO FAST!»

Publicado

hace 3 mins

el

La mayor celebración anual del mundo del ‘speedrun’ está por comenzar. Games Done Quick ya reveló la fecha de inicio, alineación de juegos, ‘runners’ y los horarios de AGDQ 2021.

¿Qué es AGDQ 2021?

En caso de que no lo conozcan, AGDQ es una maratón anual en la que decenas de ‘speedrunners’ demuestran sus habilidades llegando al final de diversos videojuegos en la menor cantidad de tiempo posible. Dependiendo de la categoría, logran esto con ejecución de técnicas perfectas y/o aprovechando ‘glitches’ y ‘bugs’ del juego.

Durante la transmisión en vivo del evento, estarán recaudando dinero para donar a la Fundación de prevención del cáncer.

¿Cuándo comienza AGDQ2021 y cómo verlo?

El evento comienza el domingo 9 de enero a las 11:30 a.m. (hora de Colombia) y terminará una semana después, el sábado 15 a medianoche.

Pueden ver el evento en vivo en el canal oficial de Games Done Quick en Twitch.

AGDQ 2021: fecha de inicio, juegos, horarios y cómo ver Awesome Games Done Quick

¿Cuáles son los juegos y horarios?

Tendremos una gran colección de títulos que van desde Nioh 2 hasta el clásico Metal Gear Solid. Los siguientes horarios de AGDQ 2021 son para Colombia, Perú y Ecuador (GMT +5). Si desean conocer los horarios en su propia zona horaria, visiten la página oficial del evento.

Domingo 9 de enero

11:30 AMPre-Show
 0:30:00Get Hype — AGDQ
12:00 PMNioh 2
 1:35:00Any% Featherless — PS5
1:47 PMMetroid Prime Hunters
 1:30:00All Items — DS
3:39 PMDonkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
 0:48:00Any% — SNES
4:39 PMDEATHLOOP
 0:25:00Any% — PC
5:16 PMAxiom Verge 2
 0:13:00Any% Major Glitches — PC
5:41 PMMega Man 2
 0:32:00any% (difficult) — NES
6:25 PMBonus Game 1 – Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance
 0:15:00Tanker Blindfolded — PC
6:52 PMDeath’s Door
 1:15:00Current Patch Any% — PC
8:19 PMMarvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
 0:38:00Silver Lining Any% — PS5
9:09 PMThe Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
 1:45:00All Essences — GBC
11:06 PMDaily Recap – Sunday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
11:21 PMDead Space 2
 1:20:00any% — PC

Lunes 10 de enero

12:53 AMSamurai Jack: Battle Through Time
 0:45:00Any% NG+ — PC
1:48 AMRITE
 0:30:00Any% — PC
2:28 AMMail Mole
 1:05:00Any% — PC
3:43 AMAntichamber
 0:30:00100% — PC
4:23 AMJudge Dredd
 0:35:00any% — SNES
5:08 AMBust-A-Move 4
 0:30:00Puzzle – Arcade (Normal) — PS1
5:53 AMActRaiser
 0:24:00Professional! Mode Race — SNES
6:27 AMBeyond Oasis
 0:50:00any% — PC
7:27 AMGunstar Heroes
 0:45:00Any% Expert — Genesis
8:22 AMEnvironmental Station Alpha
 0:30:00Surface Ending — PC
9:02 AMSpyro: Attack of the Rhynocs
 0:23:00any% — GBA
9:35 AMPart Time UFO
 0:30:00Any% — Switch
10:15 AMKirby’s Dream Land 3
 1:10:00Any% (No 2P) — Switch
11:35 AMKena: Bridge of Spirits
 0:35:00Toshi’s Relics (Easy) — PC
12:20 PMChicory: A Colorful Tale
 0:35:00All Bosses And Trials — PC
1:05 PMCrash Team Racing
 1:05:00Any% (No Major Glitches) — PS1
2:20 PMWebbed
 0:25:00Any% — PC
2:55 PMMega Man X4
 0:50:00100% Zero vs X — PS1
3:55 PMPsychonauts 2
 1:45:00Any% — PC
5:55 PMBonus Game 2 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
 0:48:00Story Mode All Worlds Race — PC
7:01 PMOri and the Blind Forest
 0:50:00All Cells (No OOB/TA) — PC
8:11 PMSuper Mario Galaxy
 2:35:00Any% Luigi Race — Wii U
10:56 PMDaily Recap – Monday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
11:11 PMPumpkin Jack
 1:15:00NG+ No OOB — PC

Martes 11 de enero

12:36 AMHitman: Codename 47
 0:40:00All Missions — PC
1:26 AMSerious Sam 4
 1:13:00All Levels — PC
2:49 AMMarathon Durandal
 0:43:00Kindergarten — Xbox One
3:42 AMBeast Wars: Transformers
 0:27:00Predacon Campaign — PS1
4:19 AMMetal Warriors
 0:22:00Any% — SNES
4:51 AMAstalon: Tears of the Earth
 0:57:00Any% — PC
5:58 AMWillow
 1:00:00any% — NES
7:18 AMKyoryu Sentai Zyuranger
 0:08:00Easy Mode — NES
7:36 AMBucky O’Hare
 0:28:00Normal Mode — NES
8:14 AMGargoyle’s Quest II
 0:32:00any% — NES
8:56 AMSpacegulls
 0:09:00100% v1.1 — NES
9:20 AMThe Krion Conquest
 0:20:00Any% Race (JP Version) — NES
9:50 AMFinal Fantasy XIII
 5:00:00Any% — PC
3:05 PMNier: Automata
 1:30:00[A]ny% VC3 Mod Race — PC
4:45 PMRatchet & Clank (2002)
 0:23:00New Game+ — PS3
5:18 PMRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart
 1:35:00NG+ — PS5
7:08 PMBonus Game 3 – Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
 0:52:00INTERmission Normal any% — PS5
8:10 PMReturnal
 1:06:00Fresh File Any% — PS5
9:26 PMDaily Recap – Tuesday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
9:41 PMDead Rising
 0:40:00TimeSkip NG — PC
10:31 PMTormented Souls
 1:08:00Full Game Any% — PC
11:49 PMFAITH: Chapter II
 0:30:00Ending III: Initiation — PC

Miércoles 12 de enero

12:29 AMPAON-ぱおん- BEYOND THE PIEN
 0:20:00Any% — PC
12:59 AMEternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem
 1:45:00Any% No Cutscene Storage — Wii
2:54 AMKuon
 0:40:00Yin Phase vs Yang Phase — PS2
3:44 AMThree Dirty Dwarves
 0:55:00Normal — Saturn
4:49 AMWe Love Katamari
 1:00:00Any% — PS2
5:59 AMThe Typing of the Dead
 0:35:00Arcade% — PC
6:49 AMTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist
 0:26:00Hard% — Genesis
7:25 AMSNOLF 0
 0:40:00Any% — Genesis
8:15 AMSonic R
 0:17:00100% (No OoB) — Wii
8:42 AMSonic Robo Blast 2
 0:30:00Sonic Any% — PC
9:27 AMSonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II
 0:50:00Any% Co-op — PC
10:27 AMSonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut
 0:34:00Sonic’s Story — PC
11:11 AMPokemon Crystal Key Item Randomizer
 2:45:00Any% (beat Red) — GBC
2:06 PMSlay the Spire
 0:50:004 Character Unseeded — PC
3:16 PMGeoGuessr
 1:00:00Perfect Score / Co-op — PC
4:26 PMShootMania Storm
 0:29:00Hard Map Showcase — PC
5:05 PMTrackmania
 1:00:00Community Maps Showcase — PC
6:25 PMBonus Game 4 – Rocket League
 0:58:00Workshop Showcase – Multiple Runners — PC
7:33 PMRisk of Rain 2
 0:12:00Any% — PC
7:55 PMHalo 5: Guardians
 1:37:00Full Game Legendary — Xbox One
9:47 PMDaily Recap – Wednesday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
10:02 PMDiddy Kong Racing
 0:26:00All Trophy Races 3-Way Race — N64
10:38 PMSplatoon 2
 1:08:00NG+ — Switch
11:56 PM3DS Zelda Game Bidwar
 0:40:00Any% Majora’s Mask 3D or Ocarina of Time 3D — 3DS

Jueves 13 de enero

12:46 AMZelda’s Adventure
 1:24:00Any% — CD-i
2:20 AMGarshasp: The Monster Slayer
 0:37:00No Void Rolling — PC
3:07 AMTaz-Mania
 0:11:00Any% — Game Gear
3:28 AMMeegah Mem II
 0:33:00Any% — PC
4:11 AMCaptain Novolin
 0:10:00Any% — SNES
4:31 AMThe Simpsons: Bart’s House of Weirdness
 0:15:00any% — PC
5:01 AMDarkman
 0:14:00any% — NES
5:25 AMSonic Jam (Game.com)
 0:26:00All Games — Game.Com
6:11 AMZadette
 0:37:00Gamer% Race — PC
6:58 AMCranked Up
 0:12:00Floor is Lava — PC
7:20 AMDiscworld
 0:25:00any% ScummVM No Act Return — PC
7:55 AMCastlevania: Lament of Innocence
 0:55:00Any% Leon — PS3
9:05 AMCastlevania: Dracula X
 0:24:00Any% Bad Ending Race — SNES
9:39 AMCastlevania: Circle of the Moon
 0:36:00Vampire Killer All Bosses — PC
10:25 AMCastlevania Chronicles
 0:26:00Original Mode TAS — PS1
11:01 AMHalf-Life 2
 1:05:00Any% No Voidclip — PC
12:16 PMKeep Talking and Nobody Explodes
 1:12:00The Centurion: 100% — PC
1:38 PMLost Judgment
 3:00:00Any% — PS5
4:58 PMKingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix HD
 3:15:00Co-op Randomizer Race — PC
8:23 PMBonus Game 5 – Resident Evil Village
 2:10:00Village of Shadows – Glitchless — PC
10:43 PMDaily Recap – Thursday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
10:58 PMcrossbeats REV. Sunrise
 1:12:00Showcase — Arcade

Viernes 14 de enero

12:20 AMYnglet
 0:22:00100% (Challenging) — PC
12:57 AMIt Takes Two
 2:00:00Any% — PC
3:07 AMMarble It Up!
 0:38:00Full Game Classic — PC
3:55 AMThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
 0:35:00No DFS (No Dragonfire Skip) — PC
4:40 AMStardew Valley
 0:20:00Glitched Community Center Restoration — PC
5:15 AMI Am Bread
 0:10:00Any% — PC
5:35 AMOatmeal
 0:10:0050% — PC
6:00 AMUltraman Ball
 0:15:00any% — GB
6:25 AMWave Break
 0:20:00Any% — PC
7:00 AMSYNTHETIK
 0:15:00220% coop (v26) — PC
7:25 AMRockman & Forte
 0:38:00Any% (Rockman) — SNES
8:13 AMJourney
 0:19:00Any% White Robe Glitched — PC
8:47 AMYu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories
 3:10:00Any% Race w/ 15 Card Drop Mod — PSX
12:07 PMPortal Reloaded
 0:20:00No SLA — PC
12:42 PMDark Souls
 1:25:00All Bosses Race — PC
2:17 PMSuper Mario 3D Land
 1:11:00Any% — 3DS
3:48 PMPokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
 3:15:00Any% race (OR vs. AS) — 3DS
7:13 PMBonus Game 6 – StepMania/NotITG
 1:50:00Mods Boot Camp 3 Exhibition — PC
9:18 PMDaily Recap – Friday
 0:15:00Recap% — Live
9:33 PMHades
 2:07:00All Weapons Race — PC
11:50 PMUncharted 2: Among Thieves
 1:30:00Any% — PS5

Sábado 15 de enero

1:30 AMWario Land: Shake It!
 1:30:00Beat the Game — Wii-U
3:10 AMSpider-Man 2
 1:01:00any% — Xbox
4:21 AMDonut County
 0:35:00Beat The Game — PC
5:06 AMTetris Attack
 0:12:00VS Mode (Very Hard) — SNES
5:28 AMBlazing Chrome
 0:30:00Arcade Mode (Normal) – Gun — PC
6:08 AMBishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon R
 0:38:00Chibi% normal — SNES
7:06 AMTMNT: Out of the Shadows
 1:00:00Co-op NG+ — PC
8:16 AMThe Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night (GBA)
 0:28:00Any% (Dark) — GBA
8:54 AMCasio Mario World
 0:40:00any% — SNES
9:44 AMSpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom
 0:55:00Any% — Xbox
10:49 AMSubnautica
 0:55:00Survival Any% — PC
11:59 AMEarthBound
 1:00:00Any% — SNES
1:14 PMFallout New Vegas
 0:55:00All Unique Weapons — PC
2:24 PMHalo: Combat Evolved
 1:17:00Legendary — PC
3:56 PMThe Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
 0:58:00All Bosses (No Exploration Glitch) — SNES
5:24 PMTetris: The Grand Master
 0:15:00GM Race — Arcade
5:54 PMSekiro: Shadows Die Twice
 2:45:00Blindfolded Any% — PC
8:54 PMBonus Game 7 – Deltarune
 1:10:00Chapter 2 Main Route — PC
10:19 PMEvent Recap
 0:15:00Recap 100% — Live
10:34 PMMetal Gear Solid
 1:29:00Console, All Bosses, Extreme — PSTV

Fuente: AGDQ 2021

Temas relacionados:
Advertisement
Haga clic para comentar

Deja tu comentario

Además no te pierdas