1:30 AM Wario Land: Shake It!

1:30:00 Beat the Game — Wii-U

3:10 AM Spider-Man 2

1:01:00 any% — Xbox

4:21 AM Donut County

0:35:00 Beat The Game — PC

5:06 AM Tetris Attack

0:12:00 VS Mode (Very Hard) — SNES

5:28 AM Blazing Chrome

0:30:00 Arcade Mode (Normal) – Gun — PC

6:08 AM Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon R

0:38:00 Chibi% normal — SNES

7:06 AM TMNT: Out of the Shadows

1:00:00 Co-op NG+ — PC

8:16 AM The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night (GBA)

0:28:00 Any% (Dark) — GBA

8:54 AM Casio Mario World

0:40:00 any% — SNES

9:44 AM SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom

0:55:00 Any% — Xbox

10:49 AM Subnautica

0:55:00 Survival Any% — PC

11:59 AM EarthBound

1:00:00 Any% — SNES

1:14 PM Fallout New Vegas

0:55:00 All Unique Weapons — PC

2:24 PM Halo: Combat Evolved

1:17:00 Legendary — PC

3:56 PM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

0:58:00 All Bosses (No Exploration Glitch) — SNES

5:24 PM Tetris: The Grand Master

0:15:00 GM Race — Arcade

5:54 PM Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

2:45:00 Blindfolded Any% — PC

8:54 PM Bonus Game 7 – Deltarune

1:10:00 Chapter 2 Main Route — PC

10:19 PM Event Recap

0:15:00 Recap 100% — Live

10:34 PM Metal Gear Solid