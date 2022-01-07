Videojuegos
AGDQ 2021: fecha de inicio, juegos, horarios y cómo ver Awesome Games Done Quick
«GOTTA GO FAST!»
La mayor celebración anual del mundo del ‘speedrun’ está por comenzar. Games Done Quick ya reveló la fecha de inicio, alineación de juegos, ‘runners’ y los horarios de AGDQ 2021.
¿Qué es AGDQ 2021?
En caso de que no lo conozcan, AGDQ es una maratón anual en la que decenas de ‘speedrunners’ demuestran sus habilidades llegando al final de diversos videojuegos en la menor cantidad de tiempo posible. Dependiendo de la categoría, logran esto con ejecución de técnicas perfectas y/o aprovechando ‘glitches’ y ‘bugs’ del juego.
Durante la transmisión en vivo del evento, estarán recaudando dinero para donar a la Fundación de prevención del cáncer.
¿Cuándo comienza AGDQ2021 y cómo verlo?
El evento comienza el domingo 9 de enero a las 11:30 a.m. (hora de Colombia) y terminará una semana después, el sábado 15 a medianoche.
Pueden ver el evento en vivo en el canal oficial de Games Done Quick en Twitch.
¿Cuáles son los juegos y horarios?
Tendremos una gran colección de títulos que van desde Nioh 2 hasta el clásico Metal Gear Solid. Los siguientes horarios de AGDQ 2021 son para Colombia, Perú y Ecuador (GMT +5). Si desean conocer los horarios en su propia zona horaria, visiten la página oficial del evento.
Domingo 9 de enero
|11:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|0:30:00
|Get Hype — AGDQ
|12:00 PM
|Nioh 2
|1:35:00
|Any% Featherless — PS5
|1:47 PM
|Metroid Prime Hunters
|1:30:00
|All Items — DS
|3:39 PM
|Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
|0:48:00
|Any% — SNES
|4:39 PM
|DEATHLOOP
|0:25:00
|Any% — PC
|5:16 PM
|Axiom Verge 2
|0:13:00
|Any% Major Glitches — PC
|5:41 PM
|Mega Man 2
|0:32:00
|any% (difficult) — NES
|6:25 PM
|Bonus Game 1 – Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance
|0:15:00
|Tanker Blindfolded — PC
|6:52 PM
|Death’s Door
|1:15:00
|Current Patch Any% — PC
|8:19 PM
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|0:38:00
|Silver Lining Any% — PS5
|9:09 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
|1:45:00
|All Essences — GBC
|11:06 PM
|Daily Recap – Sunday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|11:21 PM
|Dead Space 2
|1:20:00
|any% — PC
Lunes 10 de enero
|12:53 AM
|Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
|0:45:00
|Any% NG+ — PC
|1:48 AM
|RITE
|0:30:00
|Any% — PC
|2:28 AM
|Mail Mole
|1:05:00
|Any% — PC
|3:43 AM
|Antichamber
|0:30:00
|100% — PC
|4:23 AM
|Judge Dredd
|0:35:00
|any% — SNES
|5:08 AM
|Bust-A-Move 4
|0:30:00
|Puzzle – Arcade (Normal) — PS1
|5:53 AM
|ActRaiser
|0:24:00
|Professional! Mode Race — SNES
|6:27 AM
|Beyond Oasis
|0:50:00
|any% — PC
|7:27 AM
|Gunstar Heroes
|0:45:00
|Any% Expert — Genesis
|8:22 AM
|Environmental Station Alpha
|0:30:00
|Surface Ending — PC
|9:02 AM
|Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs
|0:23:00
|any% — GBA
|9:35 AM
|Part Time UFO
|0:30:00
|Any% — Switch
|10:15 AM
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|1:10:00
|Any% (No 2P) — Switch
|11:35 AM
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|0:35:00
|Toshi’s Relics (Easy) — PC
|12:20 PM
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|0:35:00
|All Bosses And Trials — PC
|1:05 PM
|Crash Team Racing
|1:05:00
|Any% (No Major Glitches) — PS1
|2:20 PM
|Webbed
|0:25:00
|Any% — PC
|2:55 PM
|Mega Man X4
|0:50:00
|100% Zero vs X — PS1
|3:55 PM
|Psychonauts 2
|1:45:00
|Any% — PC
|5:55 PM
|Bonus Game 2 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|0:48:00
|Story Mode All Worlds Race — PC
|7:01 PM
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|0:50:00
|All Cells (No OOB/TA) — PC
|8:11 PM
|Super Mario Galaxy
|2:35:00
|Any% Luigi Race — Wii U
|10:56 PM
|Daily Recap – Monday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|11:11 PM
|Pumpkin Jack
|1:15:00
|NG+ No OOB — PC
Martes 11 de enero
|12:36 AM
|Hitman: Codename 47
|0:40:00
|All Missions — PC
|1:26 AM
|Serious Sam 4
|1:13:00
|All Levels — PC
|2:49 AM
|Marathon Durandal
|0:43:00
|Kindergarten — Xbox One
|3:42 AM
|Beast Wars: Transformers
|0:27:00
|Predacon Campaign — PS1
|4:19 AM
|Metal Warriors
|0:22:00
|Any% — SNES
|4:51 AM
|Astalon: Tears of the Earth
|0:57:00
|Any% — PC
|5:58 AM
|Willow
|1:00:00
|any% — NES
|7:18 AM
|Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger
|0:08:00
|Easy Mode — NES
|7:36 AM
|Bucky O’Hare
|0:28:00
|Normal Mode — NES
|8:14 AM
|Gargoyle’s Quest II
|0:32:00
|any% — NES
|8:56 AM
|Spacegulls
|0:09:00
|100% v1.1 — NES
|9:20 AM
|The Krion Conquest
|0:20:00
|Any% Race (JP Version) — NES
|9:50 AM
|Final Fantasy XIII
|5:00:00
|Any% — PC
|3:05 PM
|Nier: Automata
|1:30:00
|[A]ny% VC3 Mod Race — PC
|4:45 PM
|Ratchet & Clank (2002)
|0:23:00
|New Game+ — PS3
|5:18 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|1:35:00
|NG+ — PS5
|7:08 PM
|Bonus Game 3 – Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
|0:52:00
|INTERmission Normal any% — PS5
|8:10 PM
|Returnal
|1:06:00
|Fresh File Any% — PS5
|9:26 PM
|Daily Recap – Tuesday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|9:41 PM
|Dead Rising
|0:40:00
|TimeSkip NG — PC
|10:31 PM
|Tormented Souls
|1:08:00
|Full Game Any% — PC
|11:49 PM
|FAITH: Chapter II
|0:30:00
|Ending III: Initiation — PC
Miércoles 12 de enero
|12:29 AM
|PAON-ぱおん- BEYOND THE PIEN
|0:20:00
|Any% — PC
|12:59 AM
|Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem
|1:45:00
|Any% No Cutscene Storage — Wii
|2:54 AM
|Kuon
|0:40:00
|Yin Phase vs Yang Phase — PS2
|3:44 AM
|Three Dirty Dwarves
|0:55:00
|Normal — Saturn
|4:49 AM
|We Love Katamari
|1:00:00
|Any% — PS2
|5:59 AM
|The Typing of the Dead
|0:35:00
|Arcade% — PC
|6:49 AM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist
|0:26:00
|Hard% — Genesis
|7:25 AM
|SNOLF 0
|0:40:00
|Any% — Genesis
|8:15 AM
|Sonic R
|0:17:00
|100% (No OoB) — Wii
|8:42 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|0:30:00
|Sonic Any% — PC
|9:27 AM
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II
|0:50:00
|Any% Co-op — PC
|10:27 AM
|Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut
|0:34:00
|Sonic’s Story — PC
|11:11 AM
|Pokemon Crystal Key Item Randomizer
|2:45:00
|Any% (beat Red) — GBC
|2:06 PM
|Slay the Spire
|0:50:00
|4 Character Unseeded — PC
|3:16 PM
|GeoGuessr
|1:00:00
|Perfect Score / Co-op — PC
|4:26 PM
|ShootMania Storm
|0:29:00
|Hard Map Showcase — PC
|5:05 PM
|Trackmania
|1:00:00
|Community Maps Showcase — PC
|6:25 PM
|Bonus Game 4 – Rocket League
|0:58:00
|Workshop Showcase – Multiple Runners — PC
|7:33 PM
|Risk of Rain 2
|0:12:00
|Any% — PC
|7:55 PM
|Halo 5: Guardians
|1:37:00
|Full Game Legendary — Xbox One
|9:47 PM
|Daily Recap – Wednesday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|10:02 PM
|Diddy Kong Racing
|0:26:00
|All Trophy Races 3-Way Race — N64
|10:38 PM
|Splatoon 2
|1:08:00
|NG+ — Switch
|11:56 PM
|3DS Zelda Game Bidwar
|0:40:00
|Any% Majora’s Mask 3D or Ocarina of Time 3D — 3DS
Jueves 13 de enero
|12:46 AM
|Zelda’s Adventure
|1:24:00
|Any% — CD-i
|2:20 AM
|Garshasp: The Monster Slayer
|0:37:00
|No Void Rolling — PC
|3:07 AM
|Taz-Mania
|0:11:00
|Any% — Game Gear
|3:28 AM
|Meegah Mem II
|0:33:00
|Any% — PC
|4:11 AM
|Captain Novolin
|0:10:00
|Any% — SNES
|4:31 AM
|The Simpsons: Bart’s House of Weirdness
|0:15:00
|any% — PC
|5:01 AM
|Darkman
|0:14:00
|any% — NES
|5:25 AM
|Sonic Jam (Game.com)
|0:26:00
|All Games — Game.Com
|6:11 AM
|Zadette
|0:37:00
|Gamer% Race — PC
|6:58 AM
|Cranked Up
|0:12:00
|Floor is Lava — PC
|7:20 AM
|Discworld
|0:25:00
|any% ScummVM No Act Return — PC
|7:55 AM
|Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
|0:55:00
|Any% Leon — PS3
|9:05 AM
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|0:24:00
|Any% Bad Ending Race — SNES
|9:39 AM
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|0:36:00
|Vampire Killer All Bosses — PC
|10:25 AM
|Castlevania Chronicles
|0:26:00
|Original Mode TAS — PS1
|11:01 AM
|Half-Life 2
|1:05:00
|Any% No Voidclip — PC
|12:16 PM
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|1:12:00
|The Centurion: 100% — PC
|1:38 PM
|Lost Judgment
|3:00:00
|Any% — PS5
|4:58 PM
|Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix HD
|3:15:00
|Co-op Randomizer Race — PC
|8:23 PM
|Bonus Game 5 – Resident Evil Village
|2:10:00
|Village of Shadows – Glitchless — PC
|10:43 PM
|Daily Recap – Thursday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|10:58 PM
|crossbeats REV. Sunrise
|1:12:00
|Showcase — Arcade
Viernes 14 de enero
|12:20 AM
|Ynglet
|0:22:00
|100% (Challenging) — PC
|12:57 AM
|It Takes Two
|2:00:00
|Any% — PC
|3:07 AM
|Marble It Up!
|0:38:00
|Full Game Classic — PC
|3:55 AM
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|0:35:00
|No DFS (No Dragonfire Skip) — PC
|4:40 AM
|Stardew Valley
|0:20:00
|Glitched Community Center Restoration — PC
|5:15 AM
|I Am Bread
|0:10:00
|Any% — PC
|5:35 AM
|Oatmeal
|0:10:00
|50% — PC
|6:00 AM
|Ultraman Ball
|0:15:00
|any% — GB
|6:25 AM
|Wave Break
|0:20:00
|Any% — PC
|7:00 AM
|SYNTHETIK
|0:15:00
|220% coop (v26) — PC
|7:25 AM
|Rockman & Forte
|0:38:00
|Any% (Rockman) — SNES
|8:13 AM
|Journey
|0:19:00
|Any% White Robe Glitched — PC
|8:47 AM
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories
|3:10:00
|Any% Race w/ 15 Card Drop Mod — PSX
|12:07 PM
|Portal Reloaded
|0:20:00
|No SLA — PC
|12:42 PM
|Dark Souls
|1:25:00
|All Bosses Race — PC
|2:17 PM
|Super Mario 3D Land
|1:11:00
|Any% — 3DS
|3:48 PM
|Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
|3:15:00
|Any% race (OR vs. AS) — 3DS
|7:13 PM
|Bonus Game 6 – StepMania/NotITG
|1:50:00
|Mods Boot Camp 3 Exhibition — PC
|9:18 PM
|Daily Recap – Friday
|0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
|9:33 PM
|Hades
|2:07:00
|All Weapons Race — PC
|11:50 PM
|Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
|1:30:00
|Any% — PS5
Sábado 15 de enero
|1:30 AM
|Wario Land: Shake It!
|1:30:00
|Beat the Game — Wii-U
|3:10 AM
|Spider-Man 2
|1:01:00
|any% — Xbox
|4:21 AM
|Donut County
|0:35:00
|Beat The Game — PC
|5:06 AM
|Tetris Attack
|0:12:00
|VS Mode (Very Hard) — SNES
|5:28 AM
|Blazing Chrome
|0:30:00
|Arcade Mode (Normal) – Gun — PC
|6:08 AM
|Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon R
|0:38:00
|Chibi% normal — SNES
|7:06 AM
|TMNT: Out of the Shadows
|1:00:00
|Co-op NG+ — PC
|8:16 AM
|The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night (GBA)
|0:28:00
|Any% (Dark) — GBA
|8:54 AM
|Casio Mario World
|0:40:00
|any% — SNES
|9:44 AM
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom
|0:55:00
|Any% — Xbox
|10:49 AM
|Subnautica
|0:55:00
|Survival Any% — PC
|11:59 AM
|EarthBound
|1:00:00
|Any% — SNES
|1:14 PM
|Fallout New Vegas
|0:55:00
|All Unique Weapons — PC
|2:24 PM
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|1:17:00
|Legendary — PC
|3:56 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|0:58:00
|All Bosses (No Exploration Glitch) — SNES
|5:24 PM
|Tetris: The Grand Master
|0:15:00
|GM Race — Arcade
|5:54 PM
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|2:45:00
|Blindfolded Any% — PC
|8:54 PM
|Bonus Game 7 – Deltarune
|1:10:00
|Chapter 2 Main Route — PC
|10:19 PM
|Event Recap
|0:15:00
|Recap 100% — Live
|10:34 PM
|Metal Gear Solid
|1:29:00
|Console, All Bosses, Extreme — PSTV
Fuente: AGDQ 2021
