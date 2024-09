Avanza la carrera por preservar juegos para móviles japoneses de franquicias populares

The first chapter of Professor Layton and the Mansion of the Deathly Mirror has been translated into English! @Lilli208969 and @NordicDestroyer did main translation, and @frigamarrymepls translated/edited assets using a tool by onepiecefreak! You can check it out below ⬇️ https://t.co/WtMsLAGfWL pic.twitter.com/GMNwl3qdD8