El Black Friday ya empezó, estas son las ofertas en videojuegos de Amazon

El próximo viernes 28 de noviembre es el Black Friday pero Amazon ya ha iniciado a publicar ofertas, las cuales terminarán el lunes 1 de diciembre; día en que termina el Cyber Monday. Entre estas ofertas se encuentran headsets como el Turtle Beach Stealth 600 —que tiene un descuento del 19%— y accesorios como estuches para Nintendo Switch 2. En cuanto a videojuegos, las ofertas son amplias y con envío gratis a Colombia, así que a continuación listaremos algunos de los descuentos en videojuegos más interesantes que hemos encontrado entre las ofertas de Black Friday de Amazon.
Ofertas de videojuegos del Black Friday de Amazon
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) – $56.000 COP
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (PS5 or Switch) – $67.200 COP
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – $74.500 COP
- Armored Core VI (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) – $111.700 COP
- Balatro Special Edition (Switch) – $74.700 COP
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS5) – $74.700 COP
- Slitterhead (PS5) – $74.700 COP
- Tales of Graces F Remastered (PS5 or Switch) – $74.700 COP
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Switch) – $93.400 COP
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – $93.400 COP
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5) – $93.400 COP
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection (Switch) – $93.400 COP
- Unicorn Overlord (PS5 or Switch) – $93.400 COP
- Fantasian Neo Dimension (PS5 or Switch) – $112.100 COP
- Silent Hill 2 (PS5) – $112.100 COP
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5, Switch, or Xbox Series X) – $130.700 COP
- Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5 or Xbox Series X) – $149.400 COP
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster (PS4 or Switch) – $149.400 COP
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – $149.400 COP
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Switch) – $149.400 COP
- Split Fiction (PS5, Switch, or Xbox Series X) – $149.400 COP
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Switch) – $149.400 COP
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Switch or Switch 2) – $186.600 COP
- Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion (PS5, Switch, or Xbox Series X) – $186.600 COP
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PS5 or Xbox Series X) – $186.600 COP
GamerFocus no tiene relación comercial con Amazon y este artículo está hecho con el fin de informar y los enlaces no generan ningún tipo de comisión sobre la venta.