Videojuegos

El Black Friday ya empezó, estas son las ofertas en videojuegos de Amazon

Juegos por menos de $100.000 COP.

Cesar Salcedo
Por Cesar Salcedo
Lectura de 3 min

El próximo viernes 28 de noviembre es el Black Friday pero Amazon ya ha iniciado a publicar ofertas, las cuales terminarán el lunes 1 de diciembre; día en que termina el Cyber Monday. Entre estas ofertas se encuentran headsets como el Turtle Beach Stealth 600 —que tiene un descuento del 19%— y accesorios como estuches para Nintendo Switch 2. En cuanto a videojuegos, las ofertas son amplias y con envío gratis a Colombia, así que a continuación listaremos algunos de los descuentos en videojuegos más interesantes que hemos encontrado entre las ofertas de Black Friday de Amazon.

Ofertas de videojuegos del Black Friday de Amazon

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, así es la cruda y sangrienta jugabilidad

GamerFocus no tiene relación comercial con Amazon y este artículo está hecho con el fin de informar y los enlaces no generan ningún tipo de comisión sobre la venta.

- Publicidad -
Cuando llegan Tomy y Daly a la tienda de Fortnite y qué trae su lote
Hoyoverse revela Varsapura, su nuevo juego creado en Unreal Engine 5
Genshin Impact versión Luna III (6.2): fecha, códigos, banners, eventos y más
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, así es la cruda y sangrienta jugabilidad
Double Dragon Revive – Reseña (PC)
Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Artículo anterior Cuando llegan Tomy y Daly a la tienda de Fortnite y qué trae su lote
No hay comentarios

Lo último

Tráiler de Los juegos del hambre: Amanecer en la cosecha, 40 años después de Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
Cine y TV
Regreso a Silent Hill, primer tráiler de la película basada en el segundo juego
Cine y TV
Dragon Ball: así pueden votar para elegir el personaje más popular de la obra de Akira Toriyama
Anime y Manga
No esperes que el precio de Steam Machine sea como el de una consola, más bien como un PC
Tecnología