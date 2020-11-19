Síguenos en nuestras redes

Videojuegos

Estos son los nominados a The Game Awards 2020

Una de las ceremonias más importantes del año ha publicado a sus nominados.

Publicado

hace 2 horas

en

The Game Awards 2020

El 2020 está a punto de terminar y The Game Awards ha revelado su lista de nominados a los premios de este tormentoso año. Anunciado por su fundador y anfitrión —Geoff Keighley— la lista de los juegos que podrían llevarse el estilizado ángel es en su mayoría de la casa de PlayStation Studios. Entre otros destacados encontramos a Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y DOOM Eternal.

Y los nominados de The Game Awards 2020 son:

Juego del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor dirección

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
  • Hades (Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor banda sonora

  • DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)

Mejor diseño de audio

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor actuación de voz

  • Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham como Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Juegos con impacto social

  • If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego continuo

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego ‘indie’

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego para móviles

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
  • HyperDot (Tribe Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Mejor juego VR-AR

  • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/SIE)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor juego de acción

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de aventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Mejor juego de pelea

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

  • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor juego debutante

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
  • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Mejor juego de esports

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

La ceremonia de The Game Awards 2020 tendrá lugar el próximo 10 de diciembre de forma virtual.

Fuente: sitio oficial de The Game Awards

Temas relacionados
Publicidad
Comenta aquí

Deja tu comentario

Además no te pierdas