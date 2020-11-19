Videojuegos
Estos son los nominados a The Game Awards 2020
Una de las ceremonias más importantes del año ha publicado a sus nominados.
El 2020 está a punto de terminar y The Game Awards ha revelado su lista de nominados a los premios de este tormentoso año. Anunciado por su fundador y anfitrión —Geoff Keighley— la lista de los juegos que podrían llevarse el estilizado ángel es en su mayoría de la casa de PlayStation Studios. Entre otros destacados encontramos a Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y DOOM Eternal.
Y los nominados de The Game Awards 2020 son:
Juego del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Mejor dirección
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor banda sonora
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)
Mejor diseño de audio
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor actuación de voz
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham como Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Juegos con impacto social
- If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Mejor juego continuo
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego ‘indie’
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Mejor juego para móviles
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Mejor soporte de la comunidad
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- HyperDot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego VR-AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Mejor juego de acción
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Mejor juego de aventura
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor juego RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Mejor juego de pelea
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Mejor juego familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor juego debutante
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Mejor juego de esports
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
La ceremonia de The Game Awards 2020 tendrá lugar el próximo 10 de diciembre de forma virtual.
Fuente: sitio oficial de The Game Awards
