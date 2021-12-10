Conecta con nosotros

The Game Awards 2021: la lista completa de ganadores

¿Qué opinan de los ganadores de esta edición de The Game Awards? ¿Cómo hubiera sido su lista de videojuegos galardonados?

Después de una noche repleta de anuncios y celebridades de la industria del entretenimiento, The Game Awards 2021 ha concluido y por fin conocemos a los ganadores de todas las categorías. A pesar de que ciertos galardones se veían venir desde que los nominados fueron anunciados, la ceremonia estuvo llena de sorpresas. ¿Qué opinan al respecto?

¡Sin más preámbulos, aquí está la lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2021!

¿Cuáles son los ganadores de The Game Awards 2021?

Juego del año

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista

Mejor dirección

Mejor narrativa

E3 2021 Starlord Guardians of the Galaxy

Mejor dirección de arte

Mejor diseño de audio

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista

Mejor banda sonora

Mejor actuación de voz

  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Antón Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (Ganadora)
  • Ozioama Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Juegos con impacto social

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A colorful tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Ganador)
  • No Longer Home

Mejor juego continuo

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: War Zone
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Ganador)
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor juego ‘indie’

Mejor juego para móviles

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista
  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact (Ganador)
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Ganador)
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista

Mejor juego VR-AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 (Ganador)
  • Sniper Elite VR

Mejor juego de acción

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Mejor juego RPG

Tales of Arise

Mejor juego de pelea

Mejor juego familiar

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

  • Age of Empires IV (Ganador)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista

Mejor juego multijugador

Mejor juego debutante

Mejor juego de esports

Game Awards 2021 ganadores lista
  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends (Ganador)
  • Valorant

Juego más anticipado

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Elden Ring (Ganador)
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield
Fuente: The Game Awards 2021

