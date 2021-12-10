Videojuegos
The Game Awards 2021: la lista completa de ganadores
¿Qué opinan de los ganadores de esta edición de The Game Awards? ¿Cómo hubiera sido su lista de videojuegos galardonados?
Después de una noche repleta de anuncios y celebridades de la industria del entretenimiento, The Game Awards 2021 ha concluido y por fin conocemos a los ganadores de todas las categorías. A pesar de que ciertos galardones se veían venir desde que los nominados fueron anunciados, la ceremonia estuvo llena de sorpresas. ¿Qué opinan al respecto?
¡Sin más preámbulos, aquí está la lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2021!
¿Cuáles son los ganadores de The Game Awards 2021?
Juego del año
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two (Ganador)
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor dirección
- Deathloop (Ganador)
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mejor narrativa
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Ganador)
- Psychonauts 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- Deathloop (Ganador)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Mejor diseño de audio
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 (Ganador)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Mejor banda sonora
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Ganador)
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Mejor actuación de voz
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito como Antón Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (Ganadora)
- Ozioama Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Juegos con impacto social
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A colorful tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Ganador)
- No Longer Home
Mejor juego continuo
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: War Zone
- Final Fantasy XIV (Ganador)
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor juego ‘indie’
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ganador)
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Mejor juego para móviles
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact (Ganador)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Mejor soporte de la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV (Ganador)
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 (Ganador)
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The vale: Shadow of the Crown
Mejor juego VR-AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 (Ganador)
- Sniper Elite VR
Mejor juego de acción
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal (Ganador)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread (Ganador)
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor juego RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise (Ganador)
Mejor juego de pelea
- Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba): The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -STRIVE- (Ganador)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Mejor juego familiar
- It Takes Two (Ganador)
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación
- Age of Empires IV (Ganador)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5 (Ganador)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Mejor juego multijugador
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two (Ganador)
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Mejor juego debutante
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ganador)
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Mejor juego de esports
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends (Ganador)
- Valorant
Juego más anticipado
- Elden Ring (Ganador)
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Fuente: The Game Awards 2021
