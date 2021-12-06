¡No te pierdas las votaciones de Game of the Year 2021 de Playstation!

Conecta con nosotros

Game of the Year 2021

Ha llegado el final del año y GamerFocus no es el único que está lanzando una lista de nominados para mejores juegos del año. Por supuesto, también está los Game Awards y Sony, que acaba de publicar su lista de Game of the Year 2021 de PlayStation.

Se trata de 16 categorías con juegos de este año que van a competir por ganarse el favor del público, pues es este el que va a decidir quiénes se llevan su reconocimiento. La lista ya se puede acceder desde el blog oficial de PlayStation, donde ya se puede votar; de hecho, hay una casilla de «otro» en cada categoría para incluir nombres en caso de que alguno importante se haya quedado por fuera.

Si te interesa votar, puedes encontrar la lista a continuación:

Mejor personaje nuevo

  • Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Colt | Deathloop
  • Julianna | Deathloop
  • Kena | Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Lady Dimitrescu | Resident Evil Village
  • Rinwell | Tales of Arise
  • Rivet | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Selene | Returnal
  • Tenzo | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Mejor historia

  • Deathloop
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Hades
  • Hitman 3
  • House of Ashes
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Lost Judgment
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Tales of Arise
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Mejor uso del control DualSense

  • Deathloop
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Destruction AllStars
  • FIFA 22
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
  • Ghostrunner
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Mejor experiencia multijugador

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • First Class Trouble
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hell Let Loose
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Lemis Gate
  • Operation Tango
  • Outriders
  • Riders Republic
  • Splitgate

Mejor juego de deportes

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Madden 22
  • MLB The Show 21
  • NBA 2K22
  • NHL 22
  • Riders Republic
  • WRC 10

Mejores opciones de accesibilidad

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Far Cry 6
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Hades
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Mejor apartado gráfico

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Far Cry 6
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Lost Judgment
  • MLB The Show 21
  • NBA 2K22
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Mejor dirección artística

  • A Short Hike
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Death’s Door
  • Deathloop
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Hades
  • It Takes Two
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Kid A Mnesia Exhibition
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Mundaun
  • Neo: The World Ends With You
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal
  • Solar Ash
  • Tales of Arise
  • Toem

Mejor banda sonora

  • A Short Hike
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Death’s Door
  • Deathloop
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island expansion
  • Hades
  • House of Ashes
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Neo: The World Ends With You
  • Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal
  • Solar Ash
  • Toem

Mejor relanzamiento

  • Actraiser Renaissance
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Diablo II: Resurrected
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
  • Quake
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Juego independiente del año

  • A Short Hike
  • Axiom Verge 2
  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Carrion
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Curse of Dead Gods
  • Death’s Door
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
  • F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • First Class Trouble
  • Hades
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Operation Tango
  • Solar Ash
  • The Pedestrian
  • Toem
  • Unsighted

Mejor juego para PS VR

  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute
  • Doom 3 VR Edition
  • Fracked
  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Maskmaker
  • Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey
  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Solaris Offworld Combat
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Synth Riders
  • Winds & Leaves

Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 4 de 2021

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Neo: The Worlds Ends With You
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  • Far Cry 6
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Hades
  • Hitman 3
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Lost Judgment
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • MLB The Show 21
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Tales of Arise

Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 5 de 2021

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Far Cry 6
  • Hades
  • Hitman 3
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Lost Judgment
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • MLB The Show 21
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Tales of Arise

Juego más anticipado del 2022 y posterior

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Elden Ring
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Forspoken
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Gotham Knights
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Hogwart’s Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Sifu
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • Stray
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Wanderer

Estudio del año

  • Arkane Lyon
  • Bandai Namco
  • Capcom
  • Double Fine Productions
  • Eidos Montreal
  • Ember Lab
  • Frontier Developments
  • Housemarque
  • Insomniac Games
  • IO Interactive
  • Lucid Games
  • Media Molecule
  • San Diego Studio
  • Square Enix
  • Supergiant Games
  • Tarsier Studios
  • Turtle Rock Studios
PlayStation estaría trabajando en una respuesta a Xbox Game Pass

Fuente: Blog de PlayStation

Temas relacionados:
