Videojuegos
¡No te pierdas las votaciones de Game of the Year 2021 de Playstation!
Confiamos en que tomarás una decisión sabia.
Ha llegado el final del año y GamerFocus no es el único que está lanzando una lista de nominados para mejores juegos del año. Por supuesto, también está los Game Awards y Sony, que acaba de publicar su lista de Game of the Year 2021 de PlayStation.
Se trata de 16 categorías con juegos de este año que van a competir por ganarse el favor del público, pues es este el que va a decidir quiénes se llevan su reconocimiento. La lista ya se puede acceder desde el blog oficial de PlayStation, donde ya se puede votar; de hecho, hay una casilla de «otro» en cada categoría para incluir nombres en caso de que alguno importante se haya quedado por fuera.
Si te interesa votar, puedes encontrar la lista a continuación:
Mejor personaje nuevo
- Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors
- Colt | Deathloop
- Julianna | Deathloop
- Kena | Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lady Dimitrescu | Resident Evil Village
- Rinwell | Tales of Arise
- Rivet | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Selene | Returnal
- Tenzo | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Mejor historia
- Deathloop
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Hades
- Hitman 3
- House of Ashes
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lost Judgment
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Tales of Arise
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Mejor uso del control DualSense
- Deathloop
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Destruction AllStars
- FIFA 22
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Mejor experiencia multijugador
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 2042
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Destruction AllStars
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- First Class Trouble
- Genshin Impact
- Hell Let Loose
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Lemis Gate
- Operation Tango
- Outriders
- Riders Republic
- Splitgate
Mejor juego de deportes
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Madden 22
- MLB The Show 21
- NBA 2K22
- NHL 22
- Riders Republic
- WRC 10
Mejores opciones de accesibilidad
- Back 4 Blood
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Far Cry 6
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Hades
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mejor apartado gráfico
- Battlefield 2042
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Destruction AllStars
- Far Cry 6
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lost Judgment
- MLB The Show 21
- NBA 2K22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Mejor dirección artística
- A Short Hike
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Destruction AllStars
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Hades
- It Takes Two
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kid A Mnesia Exhibition
- Little Nightmares II
- Mundaun
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Solar Ash
- Tales of Arise
- Toem
Mejor banda sonora
- A Short Hike
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island expansion
- Hades
- House of Ashes
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Solar Ash
- Toem
Mejor relanzamiento
- Actraiser Renaissance
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
- Quake
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
Juego independiente del año
- A Short Hike
- Axiom Verge 2
- Bonfire Peaks
- Carrion
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Curse of Dead Gods
- Death’s Door
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
- F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch
- First Class Trouble
- Hades
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Operation Tango
- Solar Ash
- The Pedestrian
- Toem
- Unsighted
Mejor juego para PS VR
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute
- Doom 3 VR Edition
- Fracked
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Maskmaker
- Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey
- Sniper Elite VR
- Solaris Offworld Combat
- Song in the Smoke
- Synth Riders
- Winds & Leaves
Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 4 de 2021
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 2042
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Neo: The Worlds Ends With You
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Far Cry 6
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Hades
- Hitman 3
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Little Nightmares II
- Lost Judgment
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- MLB The Show 21
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Scarlet Nexus
- Tales of Arise
Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 5 de 2021
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 2042
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Destruction AllStars
- Far Cry 6
- Hades
- Hitman 3
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lost Judgment
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- MLB The Show 21
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Tales of Arise
Juego más anticipado del 2022 y posterior
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Elden Ring
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gotham Knights
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwart’s Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Sifu
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Stray
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Wanderer
Estudio del año
- Arkane Lyon
- Bandai Namco
- Capcom
- Double Fine Productions
- Eidos Montreal
- Ember Lab
- Frontier Developments
- Housemarque
- Insomniac Games
- IO Interactive
- Lucid Games
- Media Molecule
- San Diego Studio
- Square Enix
- Supergiant Games
- Tarsier Studios
- Turtle Rock Studios
Fuente: Blog de PlayStation