¡No te pierdas las votaciones de Game of the Year 2021 de Playstation!

Ha llegado el final del año y GamerFocus no es el único que está lanzando una lista de nominados para mejores juegos del año. Por supuesto, también está los Game Awards y Sony, que acaba de publicar su lista de Game of the Year 2021 de PlayStation.

Se trata de 16 categorías con juegos de este año que van a competir por ganarse el favor del público, pues es este el que va a decidir quiénes se llevan su reconocimiento. La lista ya se puede acceder desde el blog oficial de PlayStation, donde ya se puede votar; de hecho, hay una casilla de «otro» en cada categoría para incluir nombres en caso de que alguno importante se haya quedado por fuera.

Si te interesa votar, puedes encontrar la lista a continuación:

Mejor personaje nuevo

Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors

Colt | Deathloop

Julianna | Deathloop

Kena | Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lady Dimitrescu | Resident Evil Village

Rinwell | Tales of Arise

Rivet | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Selene | Returnal

Tenzo | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Mejor historia

Deathloop

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Hades

Hitman 3

House of Ashes

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lost Judgment

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Tales of Arise

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Mejor uso del control DualSense

Deathloop

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Destruction AllStars

FIFA 22

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut

Ghostrunner

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Mejor experiencia multijugador

Back 4 Blood

Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Destruction AllStars

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

First Class Trouble

Genshin Impact

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Lemis Gate

Operation Tango

Outriders

Riders Republic

Splitgate

Mejor juego de deportes

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Madden 22

MLB The Show 21

NBA 2K22

NHL 22

Riders Republic

WRC 10

Mejores opciones de accesibilidad

Back 4 Blood

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Far Cry 6

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Hades

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Mejor apartado gráfico

Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Destruction AllStars

Far Cry 6

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lost Judgment

MLB The Show 21

NBA 2K22

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Mejor dirección artística

A Short Hike

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Death’s Door

Deathloop

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Destruction AllStars

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Hades

It Takes Two

Jett: The Far Shore

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

Little Nightmares II

Mundaun

Neo: The World Ends With You

Oddworld Soulstorm

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Solar Ash

Tales of Arise

Toem

Mejor banda sonora

A Short Hike

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Death’s Door

Deathloop

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island expansion

Hades

House of Ashes

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Neo: The World Ends With You

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Solar Ash

Toem

Mejor relanzamiento

Actraiser Renaissance

Alan Wake Remastered

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Diablo II: Resurrected

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Quake

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Juego independiente del año

A Short Hike

Axiom Verge 2

Bonfire Peaks

Carrion

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Curse of Dead Gods

Death’s Door

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch

First Class Trouble

Hades

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Oddworld Soulstorm

Operation Tango

Solar Ash

The Pedestrian

Toem

Unsighted

Mejor juego para PS VR

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Doom 3 VR Edition

Fracked

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Maskmaker

Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey

Sniper Elite VR

Solaris Offworld Combat

Song in the Smoke

Synth Riders

Winds & Leaves

Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 4 de 2021

Back 4 Blood

Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Neo: The Worlds Ends With You

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Far Cry 6

Guilty Gear Strive

Hades

Hitman 3

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Little Nightmares II

Lost Judgment

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

MLB The Show 21

Persona 5 Strikers

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Scarlet Nexus

Tales of Arise

Game of the Year: Mejor juego de PlayStation 5 de 2021

Back 4 Blood

Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Destruction AllStars

Far Cry 6

Hades

Hitman 3

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lost Judgment

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

MLB The Show 21

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Tales of Arise

Juego más anticipado del 2022 y posterior

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwart’s Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Wolverine

Sifu

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Wanderer

Estudio del año

Arkane Lyon

Bandai Namco

Capcom

Double Fine Productions

Eidos Montreal

Ember Lab

Frontier Developments

Housemarque

Insomniac Games

IO Interactive

Lucid Games

Media Molecule

San Diego Studio

Square Enix

Supergiant Games

Tarsier Studios

Turtle Rock Studios

Fuente: Blog de PlayStation