Ganadores los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Ya conocimos a los ganadores de entregas de premios tan prestigiosas como los Game Developers Choice Awards, Independant Games Festival y DICE Awards, pero faltaba una de las más importantes. El martes 8 de abril de 2025 se celebró una nueva edición de los premios BAFTA Games Awards y vamos a conocer todos los juegos ganadores de las estatuillas este año.
Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos la entrega de premios, pueden hacerlo en el video a continuación
Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron todos los juegos ganadores en cada una de las categorías de los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025:
MEJOR ANIMACIÓN
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva – GANADOR
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
LOGROS EN AUDIO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes The Deep
MEJOR JUEGO
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom-
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here – GANADOR
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
- Animal Well
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors – GANADOR
- World of Warcraft
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau – GANADOR
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUEGO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Call of Duty: Blac Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio – GANADOR
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
NUEVA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes The Deep – GANADOR
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
- Alec Newman como Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary en Still Wakes the Deep – GANADOR
- Humberly Gonzales como Kay Vess en Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald como Indika en Indika
- Luke Roberts como James Sunderland en Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens como Senua en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Y’Lan Noel como Troy Marshall en Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen como Las Furias en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Aldis Amah Hamilton como Ástríðr en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Jon Blyth como Big Ron en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Karen Dunbar como Finlay en Still Wakes the Deep – GANADOR
- Matt Berry como Herbert en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar como Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep
LOGROS TÉCNICOS
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – GANADOR
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
¿Ganaron los juegos que ustedes querían ver triunfando? Esperamos sus comentarios.