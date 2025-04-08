Videojuegos

Ganadores los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Los británicos eligen lo mejor del año pasado.

Ya conocimos a los ganadores de entregas de premios tan prestigiosas como los Game Developers Choice Awards, Independant Games Festival y DICE Awards, pero faltaba una de las más importantes. El martes 8 de abril de 2025 se celebró una nueva edición de los premios BAFTA Games Awards y vamos a conocer todos los juegos ganadores de las estatuillas este año.

Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos la entrega de premios, pueden hacerlo en el video a continuación

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron todos los juegos ganadores en cada una de las categorías de los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025:

MEJOR ANIMACIÓN

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

LOGROS ARTÍSTICOS

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva – GANADOR
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep

LOGROS EN AUDIO

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes The Deep

MEJOR JUEGO

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom-
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN

  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors – GANADOR
  • World of Warcraft

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Cat Quest III
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau – GANADOR
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUEGO

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

  • Call of Duty: Blac Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio – GANADOR
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep

NUEVA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes The Deep – GANADOR
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

  • Alec Newman como Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary en Still Wakes the Deep – GANADOR
  • Humberly Gonzales como Kay Vess en Star Wars Outlaws
  • Isabella Inchbald como Indika en Indika
  • Luke Roberts como James Sunderland en Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens como Senua en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Y’Lan Noel como Troy Marshall en Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen como Las Furias en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Aldis Amah Hamilton como Ástríðr en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Jon Blyth como Big Ron en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Karen Dunbar como Finlay en Still Wakes the Deep – GANADOR
  • Matt Berry como Herbert en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Michael Abubakar como Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep

LOGROS TÉCNICOS

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – GANADOR
  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

¿Ganaron los juegos que ustedes querían ver triunfando? Esperamos sus comentarios.

El ganador del Grammy 2025 a la mejor banda sonora de un videojuego es…

