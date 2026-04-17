Conozcan todo los juegos ganadores en los Premios BAFTA Games 2026

La ceremonia de entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 se celebró el viernes 17 de abril y ya tenemos la lista con todos los juegos ganadores, así que vamos a conocerlos.
- Mejor juego británico
- Mejor juego multijugador
- Mejor juego en evolución
- Mejor actuación en un rol secundario
- Mejor diseño de juego
- Mejor animación
- Mejores logros técnicos
- Mejor juego familiar
- Mejor arte
- Mejor audio
- Mejor música
- Mejor narrativa
- Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva
- Mejor juego debut
- Juego más allá del entretenimiento
- Mejor actuación en un rol principal (por entregar)
- Mejor juego (por entregar)
- Más entregas de premios
Esta ceremonia resultó un poco controversial porque Arc Raiders fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Audio junto a otros títulos como Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. El problema es que ese juego usa IA generativa para muchas de las voces de sus personajes. Muchos jugadores se quejaron porque considera que eso debería haberlo descalificarlo de ser nominado en esta categoría. Al menos no ganó.
Escándalos aparte, si prefieren ver la entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 en vez de leer un resument pueden encontrar todo el evento a continuación:
Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA Games 2026 en todas sus categorías:
Mejor juego británico
- Atomfall – GANADOR
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Mejor juego multijugador
- Arc Raiders – GANADOR
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Lego Party
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Mejor juego en evolución
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- No Man’s Sky – GANADOR
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Mejor actuación en un rol secundario
- Alix Wilton Regan – Lea Florence Monad en Lies of P: Overture
- Charlie Cox – Gustave en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jane Perry – Lia Cain en Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright – Chase en Dispatch – GANADOR
- Kirsty Rider – Lune en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker – Higgs en Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Mejor diseño de juego
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince – GANADOR
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Mejor animación
- Battlefield 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch – GANADOR
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejores logros técnicos
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR
- Split Fiction
Mejor juego familiar
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Is this Seat Taken?
- Lego Party – GANADOR
- Mario Party World
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Mejor arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor audio
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch – GANADOR
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Mejor música
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Mejor narrativa
- The Alters
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – GANADOR
Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva
- The Alters
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- South of Midnight – GANADOR
- Split Fiction
Mejor juego debut
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- The Midnight Walk
Juego más allá del entretenimiento
- The Alters
- And Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- Despelote – GANADOR
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Mejor actuación en un rol principal (por entregar)
- Aaron Paul – Robert Robertson en Dispatch
- Ben Starr – Verso en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii – Atsu en Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English – Maelle en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Tom McKay – Henry de Skalitz en Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones en Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Mejor juego (por entregar)
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle