Videojuegos

Conozcan todo los juegos ganadores en los Premios BAFTA Games 2026

Cierto juego no debió estar nominado en cierta categoría.

Julian Ramirez
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Julian Ramirez
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PorJulian Ramirez
Gamer desde que tiene memoria. Julián comenzó a escribir sobre videojuegos en la época de los "blogs" a principios de los años 2000 y no ha...
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La ceremonia de entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 se celebró el viernes 17 de abril y ya tenemos la lista con todos los juegos ganadores, así que vamos a conocerlos.

Contenido:

Esta ceremonia resultó un poco controversial porque Arc Raiders fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Audio junto a otros títulos como Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. El problema es que ese juego usa IA generativa para muchas de las voces de sus personajes. Muchos jugadores se quejaron porque considera que eso debería haberlo descalificarlo de ser nominado en esta categoría. Al menos no ganó.

- Publicidad -

Escándalos aparte, si prefieren ver la entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 en vez de leer un resument pueden encontrar todo el evento a continuación:

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA Games 2026 en todas sus categorías:

Mejor juego británico

  • Atomfall – GANADOR
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Arc Raiders – GANADOR
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Lego Party
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Mejor juego en evolución

  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • No Man’s Sky – GANADOR
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor actuación en un rol secundario

  • Alix Wilton Regan – Lea Florence Monad en Lies of P: Overture
  • Charlie Cox – Gustave en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Jane Perry – Lia Cain en Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright – Chase en Dispatch – GANADOR
  • Kirsty Rider – Lune en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker – Higgs en Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor diseño de juego

  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince – GANADOR
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Mejor animación

  • Battlefield 6
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch – GANADOR
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejores logros técnicos

  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR
  • Split Fiction

Mejor juego familiar

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Is this Seat Taken?
  • Lego Party – GANADOR
  • Mario Party World
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor arte

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor audio

  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch – GANADOR
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor música

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor narrativa

  • The Alters
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – GANADOR

Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva

  • The Alters
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • South of Midnight – GANADOR
  • Split Fiction

Mejor juego debut

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • The Midnight Walk

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

  • The Alters
  • And Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote – GANADOR
  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Mejor actuación en un rol principal (por entregar)

  • Aaron Paul – Robert Robertson en Dispatch
  • Ben Starr – Verso en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Atsu en Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English – Maelle en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Tom McKay – Henry de Skalitz en Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones en Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor juego (por entregar)

  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

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PorJulian Ramirez
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Gamer desde que tiene memoria. Julián comenzó a escribir sobre videojuegos en la época de los "blogs" a principios de los años 2000 y no ha parado de escribir en internet desde entonces.
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