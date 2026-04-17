Conozcan todo los juegos ganadores en los Premios BAFTA Games 2026

La ceremonia de entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 se celebró el viernes 17 de abril y ya tenemos la lista con todos los juegos ganadores, así que vamos a conocerlos.

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Esta ceremonia resultó un poco controversial porque Arc Raiders fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Audio junto a otros títulos como Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. El problema es que ese juego usa IA generativa para muchas de las voces de sus personajes. Muchos jugadores se quejaron porque considera que eso debería haberlo descalificarlo de ser nominado en esta categoría. Al menos no ganó.

Escándalos aparte, si prefieren ver la entrega de premios BAFTA Games Awards 2026 en vez de leer un resument pueden encontrar todo el evento a continuación:

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA Games 2026 en todas sus categorías:

Mejor juego británico

Atomfall – GANADOR

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Mejor juego multijugador

Arc Raiders – GANADOR

Dune: Awakening

Elden Ring Nightreign

Lego Party

Peak

Split Fiction

Mejor juego en evolución

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

No Man’s Sky – GANADOR

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor actuación en un rol secundario

Alix Wilton Regan – Lea Florence Monad en Lies of P: Overture

Charlie Cox – Gustave en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jane Perry – Lia Cain en Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright – Chase en Dispatch – GANADOR

Kirsty Rider – Lune en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker – Higgs en Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor diseño de juego

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince – GANADOR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Mejor animación

Battlefield 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch – GANADOR

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejores logros técnicos

Arc Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Doom: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR

Split Fiction

Mejor juego familiar

Donkey Kong Bananza

Is this Seat Taken?

Lego Party – GANADOR

Mario Party World

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Mejor arte

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor audio

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch – GANADOR

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor música

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei – GANADOR

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor narrativa

The Alters

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – GANADOR

Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva

The Alters

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

South of Midnight – GANADOR

Split Fiction

Mejor juego debut

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR

Consume Me

Despelote

Dispatch

The Midnight Walk

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

The Alters

And Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

Despelote – GANADOR

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Mejor actuación en un rol principal (por entregar)

Aaron Paul – Robert Robertson en Dispatch

Ben Starr – Verso en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Atsu en Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English – Maelle en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tom McKay – Henry de Skalitz en Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones en Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor juego (por entregar)