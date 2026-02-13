Videojuegos

Todos los ganadores de los Premios DICE 2026

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 nuevamente encabeza la lista de ganadores.

Julian Ramirez
Por Julian Ramirez
Lectura de 4 min

La celebración de The Game Awards siempre nos deja un mal sabor de boca por su enfoque más en los tráileres que en los juegos en sí. Afortunadamente, no es la única entrega de premios que existe en nuestro medio. La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Interactivas celebró la entrega de premios DICE Awards 2026 en la noche del 12 de febrero de 2026 para condecorar los mejores juegos del año pasado.

La ceremonia, presentada por Greg Miller y Stella Chung, fue emitida en vivo en los canales oficiales de IGN. Si se la perdieron, pueden verla a continuación o seguir leyendo para conocer a los ganadores.

- Publicidad -

Ahora sí, veamos los juegos ganadores en cada categoría.

MEJOR ANIMACIÓN

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • South of Midnight – GANADOR
  • The Midnight Walk

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • The Midnight Walk

MEJOR PERSONAJE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 –  Esquie
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 –  Maelle
  • Dispatch – Courtney/Invisigal
  • Dispatch – Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
  • Ghost of Yōtei  – Atsu – GANADORA

MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN MUSICAL ORIGINAL

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei – GANADOR
  • Herdling
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sword of the Sea

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE AUDIO

  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Lumines Arise
  • Split Fiction

MEJOR HISTORIA

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Consume Me
  • despelote
  • South of Midnight
  • The Drifter

MEJORES LOGROS TÉCNICOS

  • Arc Raiders
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

  • Absolute
  • Arc Raiders
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II – GANADOR
  • Ninja Gaiden 4

MEJOR JUEGO DE AVENTURA

  • Blue Prince
  • Dispatch
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei – GANADOR
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • LEGO Party! – GANADOR
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Lumines Arise
  • MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
  • POPUCOM

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – GANADOR
  • WWE 2K25

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS

  • EA SPORTS F1 25
  • Kirby Air Riders
  • Mario Kart World – GANADOR
  • Wheel World

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES

  • EA SPORTS FC 26
  • PGA Tour 2k25
  • MLB The Show 25
  • NBA 2k26
  • Rematch – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN

  • The Alters – GANADOR
  • Drop Duchy
  • Europa Universalis V
  • The King is Watching
  • StarVaders

LOGROS EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA

  • Ghost Town
  • Hotel Infinity – GANADOR
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset
  • Unloop

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA

  • Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
  • Ghost Town – GANADOR
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk
  • Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

  • Baby Steps
  • Blue Prince – GANADOR
  • Consume Me
  • despelote
  • Dispatch

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

  • Persona5: The Phantom X  – GANADOR
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • WHAT THE CLASH?
  • Where Winds Meet

MEJOR JUEGO EN LÍNEA

  • Arc Raiders – GANADOR
  • Battlefield 6
  • Mario Kart World
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Split Fiction

MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD

  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince – GANADOR
  • Hades II
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Öoo

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei

Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores en los premios DICE Awards 2026.

Más premiaciones de videojuegos

La categoría ‘Mejor banda sonora de videojuego’ no fue la única representación videojueguil en los Grammy 2026
 La categoría ‘Mejor banda sonora de videojuego’ no…
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ahora es el juego con más premios GOTY (juego del año) de la historia
 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ahora es el juego…
Todos los ganadores de los premios New York Game Awards 2026
 Todos los ganadores de los premios New York…
Todos los nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival 2026 (IGF)
 Todos los nominados a los premios Independent Games…
Conozcan los juegos nominados a los Premios GLAAD 2026 por su representación LGBTI
 Conozcan los juegos nominados a los Premios GLAAD…
The Indie Game Awards le quitó los premios a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 porque usaron IA en su desarrollo
 The Indie Game Awards le quitó los premios…
Estos son los juegos de PS Plus Extra y Deluxe para febrero de 2026
Genshin Impact versión Luna V (6.4): fecha, códigos, banners, eventos y más
Silent Hill: Townfall sigue la gira mundial de la saga, llevando el terror y la niebla a una isla costera escocesa
Así es Project Windless, el RPG de mundo abierto de KRAFTON inspirado en una saga de fantasía coreana
Old Snake queda libre de la cárcel PS3, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 incluye MGS4, Peace Walker y una sorpresa
Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Artículo anterior Genshin Impact versión Luna V (6.4): fecha, códigos, banners, eventos y más
Siguiente artículo Estos son los juegos de PS Plus Extra y Deluxe para febrero de 2026
No hay comentarios

Lo último

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, la fecha de lanzamiento y el equipo “Unbreakable X-Men” fueron presentados en el State of Play
Videojuegos
El metroidvania de God of War salió de sorpresa, anunciaron remake de la trilogía original
Videojuegos
Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse: todo lo que sabemos del juego presentado en el State of Play
Videojuegos
Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition oficialmente confirmado, viene con cinco juegos y un prototipo
Videojuegos