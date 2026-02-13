Todos los ganadores de los Premios DICE 2026

La celebración de The Game Awards siempre nos deja un mal sabor de boca por su enfoque más en los tráileres que en los juegos en sí. Afortunadamente, no es la única entrega de premios que existe en nuestro medio. La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Interactivas celebró la entrega de premios DICE Awards 2026 en la noche del 12 de febrero de 2026 para condecorar los mejores juegos del año pasado.
La ceremonia, presentada por Greg Miller y Stella Chung, fue emitida en vivo en los canales oficiales de IGN. Si se la perdieron, pueden verla a continuación o seguir leyendo para conocer a los ganadores.
Ahora sí, veamos los juegos ganadores en cada categoría.
MEJOR ANIMACIÓN
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- South of Midnight – GANADOR
- The Midnight Walk
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- The Midnight Walk
MEJOR PERSONAJE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Esquie
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Maelle
- Dispatch – Courtney/Invisigal
- Dispatch – Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
- Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu – GANADORA
MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN MUSICAL ORIGINAL
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei – GANADOR
- Herdling
- Mario Kart World
- Sword of the Sea
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE AUDIO
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Lumines Arise
- Split Fiction
MEJOR HISTORIA
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Consume Me
- despelote
- South of Midnight
- The Drifter
MEJORES LOGROS TÉCNICOS
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – GANADOR
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Absolute
- Arc Raiders
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Hades II – GANADOR
- Ninja Gaiden 4
MEJOR JUEGO DE AVENTURA
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei – GANADOR
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- LEGO Party! – GANADOR
- LEGO Voyagers
- Lumines Arise
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- POPUCOM
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – GANADOR
- WWE 2K25
MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS
- EA SPORTS F1 25
- Kirby Air Riders
- Mario Kart World – GANADOR
- Wheel World
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- PGA Tour 2k25
- MLB The Show 25
- NBA 2k26
- Rematch – GANADOR
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN
- The Alters – GANADOR
- Drop Duchy
- Europa Universalis V
- The King is Watching
- StarVaders
LOGROS EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA
- Ghost Town
- Hotel Infinity – GANADOR
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset
- Unloop
MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- Ghost Town – GANADOR
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince – GANADOR
- Consume Me
- despelote
- Dispatch
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL
- Persona5: The Phantom X – GANADOR
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- WHAT THE CLASH?
- Where Winds Meet
MEJOR JUEGO EN LÍNEA
- Arc Raiders – GANADOR
- Battlefield 6
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Split Fiction
MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince – GANADOR
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Öoo
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – GANADOR
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores en los premios DICE Awards 2026.