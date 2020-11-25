Conoce a los ganadores de los Premios Golden Joystick 2020

Los Premios Golden Joystick 2020, presentados por la publicación británica GamesRadar, se entregaron el pasado 24 de noviembre en una ceremonia digital presentada por la los actores de voz y estrellas de Critical Role: Laura Bailey y Travis Willingman. El año pasado, el gran ganador fue Resident Evil 2.

Aquí pueden ver la entrega de premios en diferido.

A continuación vamos a presentar los nominados en cada categoría de los Golden Joystick 2020. El ganador está resaltado en negrilla.

Mejor Audio

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Mejor Comunidad

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Mejor Juego Familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Mejor Expansión

Control: AWE

No Man’s Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Mejor Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Mejor Juego Independiente

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

Mejor Título Multijugador

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Mejor Narrativa

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Necrobarista

Paradise Killer

Hades

Signs of the Sojourner

If Found…

Mejor diseño visual

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Juego Esports del Año

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Juego Móvil del Año

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder’s Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster’s Expedition

If Found…

Juego del Año de Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Juego de PC del Año

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

Juego de PlayStation del Año

The Last of Us: Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Juego de Xbox del Año

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

Título que seguimos jugando

Final Fantasy XIV

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Pokemon Go

Grand Theft Auto Online

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Minecraft

Estudio del Año

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Development Studio

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

Juego más esperado

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil 8: Village

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

Kerbal Space Program 2

Elden Ring

Gotham Knights

God of War: Ragnarok

Starfield

The Medium

Elección de los Críticos

Hades

Juego del año

The Last of Us: Part II

Fuente: GamesRadar