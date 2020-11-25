Videojuegos
Conoce a los ganadores de los Premios Golden Joystick 2020
The Last of Us Part II comenzó arrasando esta temporada de premios.
Los Premios Golden Joystick 2020, presentados por la publicación británica GamesRadar, se entregaron el pasado 24 de noviembre en una ceremonia digital presentada por la los actores de voz y estrellas de Critical Role: Laura Bailey y Travis Willingman. El año pasado, el gran ganador fue Resident Evil 2.
Aquí pueden ver la entrega de premios en diferido.
A continuación vamos a presentar los nominados en cada categoría de los Golden Joystick 2020. El ganador está resaltado en negrilla.
Mejor Audio
The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Paradise Killer
Call of Duty: Warzone
Half-Life: Alyx
Streets Of Rage 4
Resident Evil 3
Mejor Comunidad
Fall Guys
Minecraft
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Dreams
Sea of Thieves
Warframe
Fortnite
Final Fantasy XIV
Mejor Juego Familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fall Guys
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Moving Out
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Mejor Expansión
Control: AWE
No Man’s Sky: Origins
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch
Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Mejor Hardware
PC Engine Mini
Oculus Quest 2
Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Mejor Juego Independiente
Kentucky Route Zero
Factorio
Spelunky 2
Paradise Killer
Creaks
Hades
Lair of the Clockwork God
Necrobarista
Mejor Título Multijugador
Fall Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Deep Rock Galactic
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Moving Out
Valorant
Mejor Narrativa
The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Necrobarista
Paradise Killer
Hades
Signs of the Sojourner
If Found…
Mejor diseño visual
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us: Part II
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Juego Esports del Año
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
League Of Legends
Valorant
Fortnite
NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
FIFA 20
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Juego Móvil del Año
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Lego Builder’s Journey
Little Orpheus
Next Stop Nowhere
Roundguard
Bird Alone
A Monster’s Expedition
If Found…
Juego del Año de Nintendo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario Bros. 35
Ninjala
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Juego de PC del Año
Paradise Killer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Hades
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Crusader Kings III
Valorant
Half-Life: Alyx
Death Stranding
Juego de PlayStation del Año
The Last of Us: Part II
Nioh 2
Ghost of Tsushima
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Spelunky 2
Dreams
Fall Guys
Juego de Xbox del Año
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Deep Rock Galactic
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Bleeding Edge
Minecraft Dungeons
Wasteland 3
Yakuza 0
Tell Me Why
Título que seguimos jugando
Final Fantasy XIV
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Pokemon Go
Grand Theft Auto Online
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Minecraft
Estudio del Año
Mediatonic
Naughty Dog
Respawn
Paradox Development Studio
Sucker Punch
Infinity Ward
Media Molecule
Supergiant Games
Juego más esperado
Hitman 3
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil 8: Village
Deathloop
Horizon Forbidden West
Kerbal Space Program 2
Elden Ring
Gotham Knights
God of War: Ragnarok
Starfield
The Medium
Elección de los Críticos
Juego del año
Fuente: GamesRadar
Popular ahora
Además no te pierdas
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match llegará a PlayStation 4
-
Videojuegoshace 5 días
Las mejores promociones de juegos en el día sin IVA y Black Friday
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Fortnite: participen en la Copa de Venom y la Supercopa de un millón de dólares
-
Tecnologíahace 5 días
Aprovecha el día sin IVA en Colombia con estos descuentos en tecnología