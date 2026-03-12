Todos los juegos ganadores en los premios Independent Games Festival 2026 (IGF)

Como todos los años, durante la celebración de la Game Developers Conference (ahora renombrada ‘Festival of Gaming) de 2026 se realizó también la entrega de premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) para celebrar a los mejores juegos indies del último año.

Este evento se llevó a cabo en la noche del miércoles 11 de marzo de 2026. Pueden verlo en el canal oficial de GDC en YouTube y a continuación.

Ahora sí conozcamos a todos los juegos ganadores de los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2026.

MEJOR JUEGO ESTUDIANTIL

BubbleBeast DigiDungeon (EchoLane)

Kiloton (Jack Morehart)

Poco (Whalefall, Micah Boursier) – GANADOR

Prší (Herdek)

(Herdek) Sip Fisher (Syphon Software)

(Syphon Software) SPRKLS.exe (PesiiDom)

Menciones honorables:Myth of Lumi (Luminara Games, USC Games), Candellum (ISART DIGITAL), Summit Drive (Luke Kim), Grindset T.V. (Michael Overton Brown)

EXCELENCIA EN AUDIO

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital) – GANADOR

BALL x PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital)

(Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital) Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

Eclipsium (Housefire, CRITICAL REFLEX)

Morsels (Furcula, Annapurna Interactive)

Wheel World (Messhof, Annapurna Interactive)

Menciones honorables: The Drifter (Powerhoof), Angeline Era (Analgesic Productions), Skate Story (by Sam Eng, Devolver Digital), Demonschool (Necrosoft Games, Ysbryd Games), Skin Deep (Blendo Games, Annapurna Interactive)

EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO

Angeline Era (Analgesic Productions)

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

(Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital) Öoo (NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus, NamaTakahashi)

Skin Deep (Blendo Games, Annapurna Interactive)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler) – GANADOR

Time Flies (Playables, Time Flies)

Menciones honorables: Strange Jigsaws (FLEB), Below The Crown (Misfits Attic, Shochiku), Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio, Wholesome Games Presents), Henry Halfhead (Lululu Entertainment, popagenda), Type Help (William Rous)

EXCELENCIA EN NARRATIVA

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (Three Bees) – GANADOR

Promise Mascot Agency (Kaizen Game Works)

(Kaizen Game Works) Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler)

Type Help (William Rous)

Wednesdays (The Pixel Hunt, ARTE France)

Menciones honorables: Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic), HORSES (Andrea Lucco Borlera, Santa Ragione), The Roottrees Are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.), Sorry We’re Closed (à la mode games, Akupara Games)

EXCELENCIA EN ARTES VISUALES

Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

(YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic) CARIMARA: Beneath the forlorn limbs (Bastinus Rex, CRITICAL REFLEX)

Eclipsium (Housefire, CRITICAL REFLEX) – GANADOR

Loco Motive (Robust Games, Chucklefish)

Morsels (Furcula, Annapurna Interactive)

Skate Story (Sam Eng, Devolver Digital)

Menciones honorables: Sol Cesto (Antoine Druaux, Géraud Zucchini, Chariospirale, Goblinz Publishing), Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio, Wholesome Games Presents), The Drifter (Powerhoof), Demonschool (Necrosoft Games, Ysbryd Games), Henry Halfhead (Lululu Entertainment, popagenda), PBJ – The Musical (kamibox)

PREMIO NUOVO

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

HORSES (Andrea Lucco Borlera, Santa Ragione) – GANADOR

Mini Mini Golf Golf (Three More Years)

Plum Road Tea Dream (Reveal Game Studio)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler))

kevin’s PLAYING in berlin (Kevin Du

Wednesdays (The Pixel Hunt, ARTE France)

Menciones honorables: The End of Gameplay (droqen), No Players Online (Beeswax Games, Black Lantern Collective), The House Dreams Along With Them (Jeffrey Nordin), Type Help (William Rous), _ΩMEGA_POINT (cathroon), Dreamcore (Montraluz, Tlön Industries), Threshold (Julien Eveillé, CRITICAL REFLEX)

GRAN PREMIO SEUMAS McNALLY

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Angeline Era (Melos Han-Tani, Marina Kittaka, Analgesic Productions, Analgesic Productions)

Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

HORSES (Andrea Lucco Borlera, Santa Ragione)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson) – GANADOR

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (Three Bees, Three Bees)

Menciones honorables: Eclipsium (Housefire, CRITICAL REFLEX), Time Flies (Playables, Time Flies), Skate Story (Sam Eng, Devolver Digital), Skin Deep (Blendo Games, Annapurna Interactive), BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital), Demonschool (Necrosoft Games, Ysbryd Games), The Drifter (Powerhoof)

Esos son todos los ganadores de los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) de 2026. Pronto conoceremos también los ganadores de los GDCA que se celebran el día después.