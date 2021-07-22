Videojuegos
Estos son los ganadores de los premios Independent Games Festival y GDCA 2021
Hades y Umurangi Generation fueron los grandes ganadores.
Tras una larga espera, debida principalmente a aplazamientos causados por la pandemia de COVID-19, la Game Developers Conference 2021 finalmente se celebró de forma virtual. Además de docenas de interesantes charlas y paneles de discusión sobre todos los aspectos del desarrollo de videojuegos, se presentaron los ganadores de dos importantes entregas de premios: los Independent Games Festival y Game Develovers Choise Awards (GDCA) 2021.
Pueden ver ambas entregas de premios en el video a continuación:
Ahora vamos a conocer a los ganadores de ambas premiaciones (en negrilla).
Independent Games Festival 2021
Gran Premio Seumas McNally
- Paradise Killer (Kaizen Game Works)
- Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory Team)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
Excelencia en audio
- Say No! More (Studio Fizbin)
- Blind Drive (Lo-Fi People)
- Sunlight (Krillbite Studio)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)
Mejor juego estudiantil
- Vessels (Local Space Survey Corps, LLC)
- Dorfromantik (Toukana Interactive)
- Some Old Stuff (Hao Fan, Harry ‘Weizhong’ Chen, Haku ‘Minyan’ Cai, Emi Schaufeld)
- Rainy Season (Inasa Fujio)
- SYMPHONIA (Guillaume Roux, Nicolas Derio, Pierre Vrel y más)
- Hadr (Dominik Konečný of Ateliér Duchů)
Excelencia en diseño
- Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
- Disc Room (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Terri Vellmann, Doseone)
- Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
- There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me A Pixel)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Echodog Games)
- A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)
Excelencia en narrativa
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
- Across the Grooves (Nova-box)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
Excelencia en arte visual
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Arrog (Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios)
- In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
- Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
- Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue)
- Carto (Sunhead Games)
Premio Nuovo
- Blaseball (The Game Band)
- Nightmare Temptation Academy (Lena NW & Costcodreamgurl)
- THAT NIGHT, STEEPED BY BLOOD RIVER (Taylor Swietanski)
- Airplane Mode (Bacronym)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Chasing Light (Vittgen Inc.)
- Kristallijn (Gaël Bourhis)
Premio de la audiencia
- Arrog (Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios)
Como pueden notar, el excelente Umurangi Generation (cuya reseña pueden leer aquí) fue el gran ganador de los premios Independent Games Festival 2021, llevándose el premio principal y el de mejor narrativa.
Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2021
Mejor audio
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
Mejor debut
- Phasmophobia
- Umurangi Generation
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
Mejor diseño
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Half-Life: Alyx
Premios a la innovación
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
Mejor juego móvil
- The Pathless
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- If Found…
Mejor narrativa
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
Mejor tecnología
- The Last of Us Part II
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor arte visual
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Cyberpunk 2077
Mejor juego de VR/AR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Paper Beast
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Star Wars: Squadrons
Juego del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Hades
- Ghost of Tsushima
Sin duda, el gran ganador de los premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2021 fue Hades (cuya reseña pueden leer aquí), que se llevó tres premios, incluyendo el de ‘Juego del año’.
Fuente: GDC
Popular ahora
Además no te pierdas
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Ghostwire: Tokyo – Fecha de lanzamiento, sistema de combate y más
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Battlefield 2042: fecha de lanzamiento, armas, beta abierta y mucho más
-
Videojuegoshace 6 días
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus: guía sin ‘spoilers’ de secretos, finales, documentos, ilustraciones y más
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Guía de juego del mundo pre-Hyrule