Videojuegos
Cambios, mejoras y lista de canciones de Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
♪ I bless the rains down in Africa ♫
No es GTA 6, pero Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition va a ser una buena oportunidad para revivir estas divertidas aventuras y presentarlas a toda una nueva generación de jugadores. Como ya sabemos, no se tratan de versiones de los juegos originales de PS2, sino de ‘remakes’ con gráficos mejorados. Pero eso no es todo, vamos a conocer los demás cambios, mejoras y las canciones de las emisoras de GTA 3, Vice City y San Andreas en The Definitive Edition.
Mejoras y cambios básicos en GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Sistema de control basado en GTA V.
- Ruedas de selección de armas y emisoras actualizadas.
- Minimapas mejorados con la posibilidad de poner puntos de rutas.
- Sistemas de apuntado y disparo de armas mejorados.
- Se podrán reiniciar automáticamente las misiones tras fallar.
- Nuevos Trofeos / Logros
- Logros para miembros del Rockstar Social Club
- Soporte para idiomas: portugués brasileño, polaco, sueco, chino (tradicional y simplificado), ruso, coreano, español (de España y latinoamericano), italiano, japonés, francés y alemán.
Mejoras visuales en GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Texturas de alta resolución para armas, vehículos y caminos.
- Nuevo y mejorado sistema de iluminación con más efectos de sombras y reflejos
- Efectos ambientales mejorados (agua, lluvia, niebla) y sistemas distintivos para representar el movimiento del sol, la luna y las estrellas.
- Más detalle en árboles, follaje y efectos tridimensionales para ventanas y edificios.
- Mejora en la distancia del horizonte.
Mejoras de plataformas específicas
- Soporte para resolución 4K y 60 cuadros por segundo en PS5 y Xbox Series X.
- Soporte para NVIDIA DLSS en PC
- Uso de la pantalla táctil de Nintendo Switch para control de cámara, menús y apuntado usando sensor de movimiento.
Lista de canciones y emisoras en GTA: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition
Double Clef FM | DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
- Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
- Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici
- Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
- Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino
K-Jah | DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ‘Walsh (Herman Stephens)
- Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
- Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
- The Scientist – The Corpse Rises
- Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud
- Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM | DJ — Andre “The Accelerator” (André)
- Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
- Shiver – Deep Time
- R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
- Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)
- Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)
Lips 106 | DJs — Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) y Andee (Shelley Miller)
- Marydancin – Wash Him Off
- Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
- April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More
- Lucy – Forever
- Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
- Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)
- Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Game Radio FM | DJs – Stretch Armstrong y Lord Sear en GTA
- Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
- Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)
- Nature – Nature Freestyle
- JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
- Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
- Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King
- Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
- Black Rob – By a Stranger
- Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
MSX FM | DJ – MC Codebreaker
- Calyx – Quagmire
- Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
- Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
- Hex – Force
- Omni Trio – First Contact
- Aquasky – Spectre
- Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
- Ryme Tyme – T Minus
- nCode – Spasm
- D. Kay – Monolith
- Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Head Radio | DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)
- Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer
- Whatever – Good Thing
- Craig Gray – Fade Away
- Conor and Jay – Change
- Frankie Fame – See Through You
- Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
- Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Flashback 95.6 | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
- Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
- Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
- Amy Holland – She’s On Fire
- Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonigh
Wave 103 | DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
- Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
- Kim Wilde – Kids in America
- Blondie – Atomic
- A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
- The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
- Nena – 99 Luftballoons
- The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
- Spandau Ballet – Gold
- Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
- Romeo Void – Never Say Never
- Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Flash FM | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
- Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
- The Outfield – Your Love
- Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
- Bryan Adams – Run to You
- Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
- Go West – Call Me
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
- Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)
- Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
- Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce
- Davy DMX – One For the Treble
- Mantronix – Bassline
- Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)
- Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Cybotron – Clear
- Run DMC – Rock Box
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Whodini – Magic’s Wand
Emotion 98.3 | DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)
- Toto – Africa
- Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme
- Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
- Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
- Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Squeeze – Tempted
- REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
- Night Ranger – Sister Christian
- Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Fever 105 | DJ – Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit (Julius Dyson)
- The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
- Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know
- Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
- Pointer Sisters – Automatic
- René & Angela – I’ll Be Good
- Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
- Rick James – Ghetto Life
- Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
- Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
- Mtume – Juicy Fruit
- Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
- Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
V-Rock | DJ – Lazlow
- Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
- Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love
- Megadeth – Peace Sells
- Rockstar’s Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- Anthrax – Madhouse
- Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Tesla – Comin’ Atcha Live
- David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose
Radio Espantoso | DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)
- Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
- Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
- Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
- Deodato – Latin Flute
- Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
- Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
- Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo
- Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja
- Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
- Deodato – Super Strut
- Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay
- Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental
- Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón
Playback FM |DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)
- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
- Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
- Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
- Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
- Slick Rick – Children’s Story
- Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause
- Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
- Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
- Biz Markie – The Vapors
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
- Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
K-DST | DJ – Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith (Axl Rose) en GTA
- Foghat – Slow Ride
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
- Heart – Barracuda
- Kiss – Strutter
- Toto – Hold the Line
- Rod Stewart – Young Turks
- Humble Pie – Get Down to It
- Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- America – A Horse with No Name
- The Who – Eminence Front
- Boston – Smokin’
- David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
- Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
- Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1
Bounce FM | DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)
- Dazz Band – Let It Whip
- Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
- Cameo – Candy
- MFSB – Love Is The Message
- Johnny Harris – Odyssey
- Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
- The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
- Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
- Rick James – Cold Blooded
- Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock
- Ohio Players – Funky Worm
- Maze – Twilight
- Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
SF-UR |DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)
- Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
- 808 State – Pacific 202
- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
- Raze – Break 4 Love
- Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
- Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
- CeCe Rogers – Someday
- Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
- Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
- Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
- Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
- Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
- Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend
- The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos | DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)
- Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
- Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang
- Too $hort – The Ghetto
- N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’
- Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
- Kid Frost – La Raza
- Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
- The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough
- Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
- Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
- Above the Law – Murder Rap
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
- Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
K-Rose | DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)
- Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
- Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
- Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’
- Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
- Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
- The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
- Willie Nelson – Crazy
- Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
- Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses
- Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away
- Ed Bruce – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
- Whitey Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas
- Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night
- Statler Brothers – New York City
Radio X | DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)
- Helmet – Unsung
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
- Danzig – Mother
- Living Colour – Cult of Personality
- Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up
- Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
- L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
- Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
- Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Alice in Chains – Them Bones
- Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
CSR-103.9 | DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)
- SWV – I’m So Into You
- Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’
- Samuelle – You Like What You See
- Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
- Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
- Guy – Groove Me
- Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid
- Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
- Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
- Today – I Got the Feeling
- Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
- Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel
- En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West | DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell “Sly” Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)
- Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
- Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- Dennis Brown – Revolution
- Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
- I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
- Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
- Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
- Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
- Pliers – Bam Bam
- Barrington Levy – Here I Come
- Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
- Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
- Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devi
Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ – Johnny “The Love Giant” Parkinson (Ricky Harris)
- Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
- Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba
- The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
- Bob James – Nautilus
- Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions
- Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
- War – Low Rider
- Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
- Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
Via: Gematsu
Fuente: comunicado oficial de Rockstar Games
