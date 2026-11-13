Fecha, hora, nominados y cómo ver la entrega de premios Horror Game Awards 2026

Antes de que veamos la esperada ceremonia de
The Game Awards 2026 vamos a presenciar una entrega de premios dedicada solamente a los juegos de terror: The Horror Game Awards. Vamos a conocer la fecha y hora de inicio de este evento, presentar sus nominados y les vamos a dar los enlaces necesarios para que no se lo pierdan. Además de premiar los mejores videojuegos del género, también habrán tráileres y anuncios de nuevos títulos.
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La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el
viernes 20 de noviembre de 2026 a las siguientes horas:
México: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia, Perú, Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Chile, Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
España: 8:00 p.m.
Se puede ver completamente gratis en vivo en los canales oficiales de The Horror Game Awards en:
Si quieren conocer cuáles son los juegos nominados en todas las categorías, pueden ver el video a continuación o seguir leyendo.
VIDEO
A continuación encontrarán una lista con todos los juegos nominados en todas las categorías de The Horror Game Awards 2026
Juego del año
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR The Blood of Dawnwalker PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Rebel Wolves Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Directive 8020 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Supermassive Games Endacopia PC Andyland Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Team Ninja Heaven Does Not Respond PC Rise Studios No Means Nothing PC Bober Bros Offering App PC Kesha White Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom ROUTINE PC, Xbox Series X|S Lunar Software Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Juego de terror más accesible
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Crisol: Theatre of Idols PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Vermilla Sutdios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm Juego de terror más esperado
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Alien Isolation 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Creative Assembly Bendy: The Cage PC Joey Drew Studios Dark Pals: The Second Floor PC Skunx Games Don’t Fret PC Scary Kid Studios Finding Frankie 2 PC SUPERLOU Fractured Blooms PC Serenity Forge Grave Seasons PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Perfect Garbage ILL PC Team Clout Metro 2039 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S 4A Games Perceptum PC Duck Reaction, Perp Games Resident Evil: Veronica PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom Saw: Genesis PC Bloober Team Silent Hill Remake PS5 Bloober Team Until Dawn 2 PS5 Firesprite, AdHoc Studio We Harvest Shadows PC David Wehle Elección de los jugadores
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Captured 2 PC Puck Games Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Crisol: Theater of Idols PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Vermilla Sutdios Halloween: The Game PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S IllFonic The Plant Shop PC Tori Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Elección de los críticos
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Forbidden Solitaire PC Grey Alien Games, Night Signal Entertainment Halloween: The Game PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S IllFonic Photomaly PC Revira Interactive REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn The Sinking City 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Frogwares Juego más aterrador del año
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Captured 2 PC Puck Games Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Coincidences PC FogTime Don’t Play This PC Admia, a1esska, Notex End of Abyss PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Section 9 Interactive Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Team Ninja Hariti PC Ghostcase MOLE PC Off Black Creations No Means Nothing PC Bober Bros Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games Psalm 2 PC N4bA, a1esska, Notex REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom ROUTINE PC, Xbox Series X|S Lunar Software Shift at Midnight PC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Sinking City 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Frogwares Subsumed PC Hazzy Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Unseasonable Flowering PC KomeFukuro Welcome to the Game 3 PC Reflect Studios The Well is Not Empty PC tweakERA Mejor juego de horror indie
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR 1666 Amsterdam PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Panache Digital Games Below, Rusted Gods PC FromSouthGames Bite Night: Dine or Die PC My Grandfather Games Cosmic Fear PC Alessandro Guzzo Crisol: Theatre of Idols PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Vermilla Sutdios Endacopia PC Andyland Fright Train PC Wild Arts Ground Zero PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Malformation Games House 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Bark Bark Games Lily’s World XD PC SonderingEmily Moldrise PC Raffaele Picca MOLE PC Off Black Creations The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S ACE Team No Means Nothing PC Bober Bros OH DEMON! Fix my TV PC, PS5 Melt, Mister Jägger Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games Rehaunted PC Cauchemar She Was 98 PC N4bA, Notex Shift at Midnight PC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Sinking City 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Frogwares The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Mejor juego de horror ‘cosy’
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR BACK*SPACE PC Mostly Farmless Games Berry Bury Berry PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Get Color Games Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch Nintendo Switch 2 Atlantis Studio Birds Watching PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Studio Ortica Bite Night: Dine or Die PC My Grandfather Games Boreal Tenebrae Act 0: Sundowning PC Music By GUIDEWIRE, Snot Bubbles Productions Camp Whittlewood PC NickSchemes Creature Kitchen PC The Rat Zone Don’t Sleep With The Fishes PC Taiki Dread Fields PC Podoba Interactive Endacopia PC Andyland Heaven Does Not Respond PC Rise Studios House 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Bark Bark Games Mewgenics PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel Moldrise PC Raffaele Picca Moonlight Peaks PC, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Little Chicken Game Company The Plant Shop PC Tori Quarantine Zone: The Last Check PC, Xbox Series X|S Brigada Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Reka PC Emberstorm Entertainment Schrödinger’s Call PC, Nintendo Switch Acrobatic Chirimenjako Serve or Die PC Dead Tape Studio Shift at Midnight PC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Snowed Under PC Chilla’s Art Tormentum 2 PC OhNoo Studip UMIGARI PC Chilla’s Art Vampire Crawlers PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, iOS, Android poncle, Nosebleed Interactive Welcome to Elderfield PC Chris Cote Mejor juego de terror VR
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Dread Meridian Steam VR, Meta Quest 2/3/3S/Pro KUKRGAME Dream Corps Steam VR, Meta Quest 98 Redd Games Evil Inside VR PS VR2, Meta Quest 3/3S JanduSoft Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Steam VR, PS VR2, Meta Quest 2/3/3S Iconik Maid of Sker VR Steam VR, PS VR2, Meta Quest Wales Interactive Psalm VR Steam VR N4bA, a1esska, Notex Unmourned VR Steam VR, PS VR2 Codebros Studio WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition Steam VR, PS VR2, Meta Quest Team Beef, Flat2VR Studios Mejor juego de terror continuo
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR 7 Days to Die PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S The Fun Pimps The Baby in Yellow PC, iOS, Android Team Terrible Dead by Daylight PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Behaviour Interactive Devour PC Straight Back Games Escape the Backrooms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Fancy Games, Blackbird Interactive Helldivers 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Arrowhead Game Studios Identity V PC, iOS, Android NetEase Liminal Waters PC DK Production, Silent Snake Phasmophobia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Kinetic Games R.E.P.O PC semiwork Mejor juego de terror multijugador nuevo
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Cryo PC Valko Game Studios Fears to Fathom: Scratch Creek PC Rayll Halloween: The Game PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S IllFonic Happy’s Humble Burger Cult PC Scythe Dev Team Invokyr PC Ludogram It Has My Face PC NightByte Games John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Saber Interactive Machine Party PC Mike Klubnika, GDeavid Mama’s Sleeping Angels PC itamu REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Shift at Midnight PC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen YAPYAP PC Maison Bap Premio al trabajo de toda una vida
NOMINADOS Sam Barlow Jonathan Boakes Dr Mick Donegan Will Doyle Thomas Grip Shinji Mikami Phillippe Morin Koshi Nakanishi Frédérick Raynal Keiichiro Toyama Akira Yamaoka Mejor desarrollador indie
DESARROLLADORES 616 Games Acrobatic Chirimenjako Andrés Borghi & Saibot Studios Andyland Atmos Games Bark Bark Games Bun Muen EMIKA_GAMES FYRE Games Ice-Pick Lodge Illfonic Mike Klubnika Lunar Software Maison Bap Malformation Games Mob Entertainment My Grandfather Games Off Black Creations Ollie Hall Games Pulsatrix Studios Puppet Combo Rayll Screen Burn Interactive Serafini Productions Skunx Games SonderingEmily Sunscorched Studios Tainted Pact Games Vermilla Studios Wych Elm Mejor desarrollador
DESARROLLADORES 616 Games Andyland The Attic Door Bloober Team Capcom Get(Color) Illfonic Notex Puppet Combo Saber Interactive Screen Burn Interactive Serafini Productions Tainted Pact Games Wych Elm Premio a los logros técnicos
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR The Incident at Galley House PC William Rous, Evil Trout Love Eternal PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch brlka REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom ROUTINE PC, Xbox Series X|S Lunar Software Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Mejor dirección de arte
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Crisol: Theater of Idols PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Vermilla Sutdios Directive 8020 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Supermassive Games Endacopia PC Andyland Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Team Ninja House 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Bark Bark Games Midnight Scenes: Among Graves PC White Blanket Games Moldrise PC Raffaele Picca Offering App PC Kesha White Photomaly PC Revira Interactive Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom ROUTINE PC, Xbox Series X|S Lunar Software Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Sinking City 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Frogwares The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Super Chillers: The Chat Room PC Rose Arcana Games Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Tormentum 2 PC OhNoo Studio Welcome to Elderfield PC Chris Cote Mejor banda sonora
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR The Blood of Dawnwalker PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Rebel Wolves Captured 2 PC Puck Games Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Dark Pals PC Skunx Games Dreadline Express PC David Konecny Endacopia PC Andyland Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Team Ninja House 2 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Bark Bark Games MOLE PC Off Black Creations Pathologic 3 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Ice-Pick Lodge Penguin Colony PC, Nintendo Switch 2 Origame Digital Poolscape PC Cosmic Arcade Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom RetroSpace PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S The Wild Gentlemen Schrödinger’s Call PC, Nintendo Switch Acrobatic Chirimenjako Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios Twisted Tower PC Atmos Games Welcome to Elderfield PC Chris Cote Mejor narrativa
JUEGO PLATAFORMAS DESARROLLADOR Below, Rusted Gods PC From South Games Captured 2 PC Puck Games Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Saber Interactive Creepshow PC PHL Collective Desktop Explorer PC Recurring Dream Dreadline Express PC David Konecny Endacopia PC Andyland Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Team Ninja Lily’s World XD PC SonderingEmily Moldrise PC Raffaele Picca MOLE PC Off Black Creations The Old Flesh of Nuraga PC Studio Ortica Project Songbird PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S FYRE Games REANIMAL PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Tarsier Studios Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom Silent Hill: Townfall PC, PS5 Screen Burn Silver Pines PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Wych Elm The Skin Stapler PC Tainted Pact Tenebris Somnia PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Saibot Studios They Left Us Here PC SCH Gaming Mejor actuación
ACTOR PERSONAJE JUEGO Nick Apostolides Leon S Kennedy Resident Evil Requiem Luis Bermudez Gabriel Crisol: Theater of Idols Doug Bradley Pinhead Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival Chase Brown Red Walker Silver Pines Kezia Burrows Zoe Ellis Silent Hill: Townfall RJ Green Dick Slater The Skin Stapler HexyIRL HexyIRL The Skin Stapler Clara Kovacic Julia Tenebris Somnia LaynaLazar Nurse Layna The Skin Stapler Valarie Rose Lohman Dakota Project Songbird Joseph May Bruno Keller Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival Terry O’Quinn Richard Silent Hill: Townfall Angela Sant’Albano Grace Ashcroft Resident Evil: Requiem Nicole Tompkins Lily Lovebraids Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 WillowLeef Ashley Tales Beyond the Tomb – No Witnesses Mejor creador de contenido
CONTENT CREATOR Bepis JG_Darhk MoistCactus Neonslice SeriesOfBlurs Stalkyboi Thievius_Fox WillowLeef xPrayZ ZoozleBadoozle Mejor adaptación
ADAPTACIÓN The Backrooms (Película) BIOHAZARD | A Live-Action Resident Evil 7 Short Fan Film (Cortometraje) Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (Videojuego) Exit 8 (Película) Halloween: The Game (Videojuego) Iron Lung (Película) The Mortuary Assistant (Película) The Sounds of Nightmares: Little Nightmares (Música) Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil (Película)
Eso es todo lo que necesitan saber sobre los premios Horror Game Awards 2026: nominados, fecha y hora, y enlaces para verlos en vivo. ¡No se los pierdan!