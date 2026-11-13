Videojuegos

Fecha, hora, nominados y cómo ver la entrega de premios Horror Game Awards 2026

Lo que más nos asustó este año.

Julian Ramirez
Por
Julian Ramirez
Foto del avatar
PorJulian Ramirez
Gamer desde que tiene memoria. Julián comenzó a escribir sobre videojuegos en la época de los "blogs" a principios de los años 2000 y no ha...
Seguir
Lectura de 20 min

Antes de que veamos la esperada ceremonia de The Game Awards 2026 vamos a presenciar una entrega de premios dedicada solamente a los juegos de terror: The Horror Game Awards. Vamos a conocer la fecha y hora de inicio de este evento, presentar sus nominados y les vamos a dar los enlaces necesarios para que no se lo pierdan. Además de premiar los mejores videojuegos del género, también habrán tráileres y anuncios de nuevos títulos.

La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el viernes 20 de noviembre de 2026 a las siguientes horas:

- Publicidad -
  • México: 1:00 p.m.
  • Colombia, Perú, Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
  • Chile, Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
  • España: 8:00 p.m.

Se puede ver completamente gratis en vivo en los canales oficiales de The Horror Game Awards en:

Si quieren conocer cuáles son los juegos nominados en todas las categorías, pueden ver el video a continuación o seguir leyendo.

A continuación encontrarán una lista con todos los juegos nominados en todas las categorías de The Horror Game Awards 2026

Juego del año

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
The Blood of DawnwalkerPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SRebel Wolves
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
Directive 8020PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SSupermassive Games
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Team Ninja
Heaven Does Not RespondPCRise Studios
No Means NothingPCBober Bros
Offering AppPCKesha White
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
ROUTINEPC, Xbox Series X|SLunar Software
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios

Juego de terror más accesible

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Crisol: Theatre of IdolsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SVermilla Sutdios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm

Juego de terror más esperado

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Alien Isolation 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Creative Assembly
Bendy: The CagePCJoey Drew Studios
Dark Pals: The Second FloorPCSkunx Games
Don’t FretPCScary Kid Studios
Finding Frankie 2PCSUPERLOU
Fractured BloomsPCSerenity Forge
Grave SeasonsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Perfect Garbage
ILLPCTeam Clout
Metro 2039PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S 4A Games
PerceptumPCDuck Reaction, Perp Games
Resident Evil: VeronicaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
Saw: GenesisPCBloober Team
Silent Hill RemakePS5Bloober Team
Until Dawn 2PS5Firesprite, AdHoc Studio
We Harvest ShadowsPCDavid Wehle

Elección de los jugadores

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Captured 2PCPuck Games
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
Crisol: Theater of IdolsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SVermilla Sutdios
Halloween: The GamePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SIllFonic
The Plant ShopPCTori
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact

Elección de los críticos

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
Forbidden SolitairePCGrey Alien Games, Night Signal Entertainment
Halloween: The GamePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SIllFonic
PhotomalyPCRevira Interactive
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
The Sinking City 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Frogwares

Juego más aterrador del año

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Captured 2PCPuck Games
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
CoincidencesPCFogTime
Don’t Play ThisPCAdmia, a1esska, Notex
End of AbyssPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SSection 9 Interactive
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Team Ninja
HaritiPCGhostcase
MOLEPCOff Black Creations
No Means NothingPCBober Bros
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
Psalm 2PCN4bA, a1esska, Notex
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
ROUTINEPC, Xbox Series X|SLunar Software
Shift at MidnightPC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Sinking City 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Frogwares
SubsumedPCHazzy
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios
Unseasonable FloweringPCKomeFukuro
Welcome to the Game 3PCReflect Studios
The Well is Not EmptyPCtweakERA

Mejor juego de horror indie

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
1666 AmsterdamPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SPanache Digital Games
Below, Rusted GodsPCFromSouthGames
Bite Night: Dine or DiePCMy Grandfather Games
Cosmic FearPCAlessandro Guzzo
Crisol: Theatre of IdolsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SVermilla Sutdios
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Fright TrainPCWild Arts
Ground ZeroPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SMalformation Games
House 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SBark Bark Games
Lily’s World XDPCSonderingEmily
MoldrisePCRaffaele Picca
MOLEPCOff Black Creations
The Mound: Omen of CthulhuPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SACE Team
No Means NothingPCBober Bros
OH DEMON! Fix my TVPC, PS5Melt, Mister Jägger
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
RehauntedPCCauchemar
She Was 98PCN4bA, Notex
Shift at MidnightPC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Sinking City 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Frogwares
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios

Mejor juego de horror ‘cosy’

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
BACK*SPACEPCMostly Farmless Games
Berry Bury BerryPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo SwitchGet Color Games
Beyond the Dark: NightwatchNintendo Switch 2Atlantis Studio
Birds WatchingPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SStudio Ortica
Bite Night: Dine or DiePCMy Grandfather Games
Boreal Tenebrae Act 0: SundowningPCMusic By GUIDEWIRE, Snot Bubbles Productions
Camp WhittlewoodPCNickSchemes
Creature KitchenPCThe Rat Zone
Don’t Sleep With The FishesPCTaiki
Dread FieldsPCPodoba Interactive
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Heaven Does Not RespondPCRise Studios
House 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SBark Bark Games
MewgenicsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel
MoldrisePCRaffaele Picca
Moonlight PeaksPC, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Little Chicken Game Company
The Plant ShopPCTori
Quarantine Zone: The Last CheckPC, Xbox Series X|SBrigada Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
RekaPCEmberstorm Entertainment
Schrödinger’s CallPC, Nintendo SwitchAcrobatic Chirimenjako
Serve or DiePCDead Tape Studio
Shift at MidnightPC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Snowed UnderPCChilla’s Art
Tormentum 2PCOhNoo Studip
UMIGARIPCChilla’s Art
Vampire CrawlersPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, iOS, Androidponcle, Nosebleed Interactive
Welcome to ElderfieldPCChris Cote

Mejor juego de terror VR

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Dread MeridianSteam VR, Meta Quest 2/3/3S/ProKUKRGAME
Dream CorpsSteam VR, Meta Quest98 Redd Games
Evil Inside VRPS VR2, Meta Quest 3/3SJanduSoft
Little Nightmares VR: Altered EchoesSteam VR, PS VR2, Meta Quest 2/3/3SIconik
Maid of Sker VRSteam VR, PS VR2, Meta QuestWales Interactive
Psalm VRSteam VRN4bA, a1esska, Notex
Unmourned VRSteam VR, PS VR2Codebros Studio
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal EditionSteam VR, PS VR2, Meta QuestTeam Beef, Flat2VR Studios

Mejor juego de terror continuo

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
7 Days to DiePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SThe Fun Pimps
The Baby in YellowPC, iOS, AndroidTeam Terrible
Dead by DaylightPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo SwitchBehaviour Interactive
DevourPCStraight Back Games
Escape the BackroomsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Fancy Games, Blackbird Interactive
Helldivers 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SArrowhead Game Studios
Identity VPC, iOS, AndroidNetEase
Liminal WatersPCDK Production, Silent Snake
PhasmophobiaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Kinetic Games
R.E.P.OPCsemiwork

Mejor juego de terror multijugador nuevo

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
CryoPCValko Game Studios
Fears to Fathom: Scratch CreekPCRayll
Halloween: The GamePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SIllFonic
Happy’s Humble Burger CultPCScythe Dev Team
InvokyrPCLudogram
It Has My FacePCNightByte Games
John Carpenter’s Toxic CommandoPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SSaber Interactive
Machine PartyPCMike Klubnika, GDeavid
Mama’s Sleeping AngelsPCitamu
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Shift at MidnightPC, Xbox Series X|S Bun Muen
YAPYAPPCMaison Bap

Premio al trabajo de toda una vida

NOMINADOS
Sam Barlow
Jonathan Boakes
Dr Mick Donegan
Will Doyle
Thomas Grip
Shinji Mikami
Phillippe Morin
Koshi Nakanishi
Frédérick Raynal
Keiichiro Toyama
Akira Yamaoka

Mejor desarrollador indie

DESARROLLADORES
616 Games
Acrobatic Chirimenjako
Andrés Borghi & Saibot Studios
Andyland
Atmos Games
Bark Bark Games
Bun Muen
EMIKA_GAMES
FYRE Games
Ice-Pick Lodge
Illfonic
Mike Klubnika
Lunar Software
Maison Bap
Malformation Games
Mob Entertainment
My Grandfather Games
Off Black Creations
Ollie Hall Games
Pulsatrix Studios
Puppet Combo
Rayll
Screen Burn Interactive
Serafini Productions
Skunx Games
SonderingEmily
Sunscorched Studios
Tainted Pact Games
Vermilla Studios
Wych Elm

Mejor desarrollador

DESARROLLADORES
616 Games
Andyland
The Attic Door
Bloober Team
Capcom
Get(Color)
Illfonic
Notex
Puppet Combo
Saber Interactive
Screen Burn Interactive
Serafini Productions
Tainted Pact Games
Wych Elm

Premio a los logros técnicos

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
The Incident at Galley HousePCWilliam Rous, Evil Trout 
Love EternalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switchbrlka
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
ROUTINEPC, Xbox Series X|SLunar Software
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios

Mejor dirección de arte

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
Crisol: Theater of IdolsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SVermilla Sutdios
Directive 8020PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SSupermassive Games
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Team Ninja
House 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SBark Bark Games
Midnight Scenes: Among GravesPCWhite Blanket Games
MoldrisePCRaffaele Picca
Offering AppPCKesha White
PhotomalyPCRevira Interactive
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
ROUTINEPC, Xbox Series X|SLunar Software
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Sinking City 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Frogwares
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Super Chillers: The Chat RoomPCRose Arcana Games
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios
Tormentum 2PCOhNoo Studio
Welcome to Elderfield PCChris Cote

Mejor banda sonora

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
The Blood of DawnwalkerPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SRebel Wolves
Captured 2PCPuck Games
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
Dark PalsPCSkunx Games
Dreadline ExpressPCDavid Konecny
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Team Ninja
House 2PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SBark Bark Games
MOLEPCOff Black Creations
Pathologic 3PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SIce-Pick Lodge
Penguin ColonyPC, Nintendo Switch 2Origame Digital
PoolscapePCCosmic Arcade
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: RequiemPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
RetroSpacePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S The Wild Gentlemen
Schrödinger’s CallPC, Nintendo SwitchAcrobatic Chirimenjako 
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios
Twisted TowerPCAtmos Games
Welcome to ElderfieldPCChris Cote

Mejor narrativa

JUEGOPLATAFORMASDESARROLLADOR
Below, Rusted GodsPCFrom South Games
Captured 2PCPuck Games
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Saber Interactive
CreepshowPCPHL Collective
Desktop ExplorerPCRecurring Dream
Dreadline ExpressPCDavid Konecny
EndacopiaPCAndyland
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakePC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Team Ninja
Lily’s World XDPCSonderingEmily
MoldrisePCRaffaele Picca
MOLEPCOff Black Creations
The Old Flesh of NuragaPCStudio Ortica
Project SongbirdPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|SFYRE Games
REANIMALPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Tarsier Studios
Resident Evil: Requiem PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2Capcom
Silent Hill: TownfallPC, PS5Screen Burn
Silver PinesPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Wych Elm
The Skin StaplerPCTainted Pact
Tenebris SomniaPC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2Saibot Studios
They Left Us HerePCSCH Gaming

Mejor actuación

ACTORPERSONAJEJUEGO
Nick ApostolidesLeon S KennedyResident Evil Requiem
Luis BermudezGabrielCrisol: Theater of Idols
Doug BradleyPinheadClive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
Chase BrownRed WalkerSilver Pines
Kezia BurrowsZoe EllisSilent Hill: Townfall
RJ GreenDick SlaterThe Skin Stapler
HexyIRLHexyIRLThe Skin Stapler
Clara Kovacic JuliaTenebris Somnia
LaynaLazar Nurse Layna The Skin Stapler
Valarie Rose LohmanDakotaProject Songbird
Joseph MayBruno KellerClive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
Terry O’QuinnRichardSilent Hill: Townfall
Angela Sant’Albano Grace AshcroftResident Evil: Requiem 
Nicole TompkinsLily LovebraidsPoppy Playtime: Chapter 5
WillowLeefAshleyTales Beyond the Tomb – No Witnesses 

Mejor creador de contenido

CONTENT CREATOR
Bepis
JG_Darhk
MoistCactus
Neonslice
SeriesOfBlurs
Stalkyboi
Thievius_Fox
WillowLeef
xPrayZ
ZoozleBadoozle

Mejor adaptación

ADAPTACIÓN
The Backrooms (Película)
BIOHAZARD | A Live-Action Resident Evil 7 Short Fan Film (Cortometraje)
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (Videojuego)
Exit 8 (Película)
Halloween: The Game (Videojuego)
Iron Lung (Película)
The Mortuary Assistant (Película)
The Sounds of Nightmares: Little Nightmares (Música)
Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil (Película)

Eso es todo lo que necesitan saber sobre los premios Horror Game Awards 2026: nominados, fecha y hora, y enlaces para verlos en vivo. ¡No se los pierdan!

Más juegos de terror en GamerFocus

La historia de Tenebris Somnia explicada: todo sobre los Relicta, el Desiderium, temas y significados ocultos
 La historia de Tenebris Somnia explicada: todo sobre…
El juego cancelado de Paranormal Activity se convirtió en un juego gratis sin relación con la franquicia
 El juego cancelado de Paranormal Activity se convirtió…
El RPG de terror Look Outside ya tiene fecha de lanzamiento en consolas
 El RPG de terror Look Outside ya tiene…
Tenebris Somnia – Reseña (PC)
 Tenebris Somnia – Reseña (PC)
Penguin Colony – Reseña (PC)
 Penguin Colony – Reseña (PC)
El genial juego de terror Mouthwashing por fin tiene fecha de lanzamiento en consolas
 El genial juego de terror Mouthwashing por fin…
GTA 6 casi es prohibido en Corea del Sur por tener «exceso de genitales»
El metroidvania God of War: Sons of Sparta saldrá para PS4 y tendrá una actualización gratis con nuevos modos de juego
Anuncian una colección de juegos clásicos de Lucky Luke, el vaquero más famoso de los cómics
Primera mirada a Hudson, el nuevo personaje de Overwatch
El estudio machinegames confirma que ya está trabajando en Wolfenstein 3
Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Foto del avatar
PorJulian Ramirez
Seguir
Gamer desde que tiene memoria. Julián comenzó a escribir sobre videojuegos en la época de los "blogs" a principios de los años 2000 y no ha parado de escribir en internet desde entonces.
Artículo anterior GTA 6 casi es prohibido en Corea del Sur por tener «exceso de genitales»
No hay comentarios

Lo último

Viernes 13: Jason Voorhees regresa al cine con la treceava película de su franquicia
Cine y TV
KPop Demon Hunters vuelven a cantar y bailar en Netflix con 22 nuevos episodios
Cine y TV
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam: este es el elenco de voces en ocho idiomas diferentes
Videojuegos
Doom: The Dark Ages recibe un modo ‘roguelike’ gratis… para quienes tengan el DLC Revelations
Videojuegos