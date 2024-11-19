Nominados a los Indie Game Awards 2024, fecha y cómo ver la entrega de premios

Ya conocimos los nominados a los premios The Game Awards de este año, pero aunque esa puede ser la entrega de premios más conocida del mundo de los videojuegos, hay quienes prefieren otras menos marcadas por la publicidad y más enfocadas en reconocer el ‘arte’. Una nueva ceremonia que se comienza a abrir paso es una enfocada en lo mejor de los juegos independientes. Es The Game Indie Awards y a continuación vamos a conocer los juegos nominados, fecha, hora y cómo ver esta entrega de premios de 2024 en vivo.
Pueden conocer a los nominados en el siguiente video o seguir leyendo.
Todos los juegos nominados
JUEGO DEBUT
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Lil’ Guardsman
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Loddlenaut
- MULLET MADJACK
- Worldless
LOGROS NOTABLES EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Elsie
- Periphery Synthetic
- Pine Hearts
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Surmount
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Core Keeper
- Flock
- Pacific Drive
- The Cub
- THRASHER
- Wild Bastards
MEJOR DISEÑO VISUAL
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Crow Country
- Harold Halibut
- Hauntii
- The Plucky Squire
- ULTROS
MEJOR JUEGO PEQUEÑO
- Buckshot Roulette
- Clickholding
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
- Minami Lane
- Please Touch the Artwork 2
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
INNOVACIÓN
- Cryptmaster
- KarmaZoo
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- ODDADA
- Rusty’s Retirement
- UFO 50
IMPACTO EMOCIONAL
- In Stars and Time
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Neva
- Selfloss
- Thirsty Suitors
- Until Then
DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD
- Balatro
- Grunn
- Minishoot’ Adventures
- Nine Sols
- Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)
- Victory Heat Rally
MANEJO DE LA COMUNIDAD
- Aggro Crab
- Black Tabby Games
- LocalThunk
- Massive Monster
- NPC Studio
- Pounce Light
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 1000xRESIST
- ARCO
- Caravan SandWitch
- Fear the Spotlight
- Last Time I Saw You
- Mouthwashing
MEJOR JUEGO CREADO POR MUJERES
- Gourdlets
- Keylocker: Turn Based Cyberpunk Action
- Love, Ghostie
- Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber
- Nightmare Kart
- The Crimson Diamond
MEJOR JUEGO DESARROLLADO EN SOLITARIO
- Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield
- Animal Well
- Children of the Sun
- Crypt Custodian
- Knuckle Sandwich
- Magical Delicacy
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- ARCO
- Balatro
- Crypt Custodian
- Lorlei and the Laser Eyes
- Mouthwashing
- Neva
- Nine Sols
- UFO 50
Fecha y hora de la entrega de premios The Indie Game Awards 2024
La ceremonia de entrega de premios se realizará el jueves 19 de diciembre de 2024 a las 7:00 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador).
Podremos verlos en vivo en el canal de YouTube de IGN y en el de Six One Indie. También los invitamos a estar pendientes del sitio web oficial de la organización.
Ahora que conocen a los nominados a los The Indie Game Awards 2024 y la fecha y hora de la entrega de premios, ¿a cuáles van a apoyar?