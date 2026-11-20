La temporada de premios no empieza con The Game Awards en diciembre, empieza desde noviembre con The Horror Game Awards que ya premiaron a los mejores juegos de terror de 2026. Vamos a conocerlos.
Si prefieren ver la ceremonia de entrega de premios completa, la encontrarán a continuación. Si solo quieren conocer, sigan abajo para ver la lista de nominados en cada categoría y su ganador.
Noticia en desarrollo
Juego del año
|JUEGO
|The Blood of Dawnwalker
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Directive 8020
|Endacopia
|Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|Heaven Does Not Respond
|No Means Nothing
|Offering App
|Project Songbird
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|ROUTINE
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Silver Pines
|The Skin Stapler
|Tenebris Somnia
Juego de terror más accesible
|JUEGO
|Crisol: Theatre of Idols
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|Silver Pines
Juego de terror más esperado
|JUEGO
|Alien Isolation 2
|Bendy: The Cage
|Dark Pals: The Second Floor
|Don’t Fret
|Finding Frankie 2
|Fractured Blooms
|Grave Seasons
|ILL
|Metro 2039
|Perceptum
|Resident Evil: Veronica
|Saw: Genesis
|Silent Hill Remake
|Until Dawn 2
|We Harvest Shadows
Elección de los jugadores
|JUEGO
|Captured 2
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Crisol: Theater of Idols
|Halloween: The Game
|The Plant Shop
|Project Songbird
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|The Skin Stapler
Elección de los críticos
|JUEGO
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Forbidden Solitaire
|Halloween: The Game
|Photomaly
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|GANADOR
|The Sinking City 2
Juego más aterrador del año
|JUEGO
|Captured 2
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Coincidences
|Don’t Play This
|End of Abyss
|Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|Hariti
|MOLE
|No Means Nothing
|Project Songbird
|Psalm 2
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|ROUTINE
|Shift at Midnight
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Silver Pines
|The Sinking City 2
|Subsumed
|Tenebris Somnia
|Unseasonable Flowering
|Welcome to the Game 3
|The Well is Not Empty
Mejor juego de horror indie
|JUEGO
|1666 Amsterdam
|Below, Rusted Gods
|Bite Night: Dine or Die
|Cosmic Fear
|Crisol: Theatre of Idols
|Endacopia
|Fright Train
|Ground Zero
|House 2
|Lily’s World XD
|Moldrise
|MOLE
|The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
|No Means Nothing
|OH DEMON! Fix my TV
|Project Songbird
|Rehaunted
|She Was 98
|Shift at Midnight
|Silver Pines
|The Sinking City 2
|The Skin Stapler
|Tenebris Somnia
|GANADOR
Mejor juego de horror ‘cosy’
|JUEGO
|BACK*SPACE
|Berry Bury Berry
|Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch
|Birds Watching
|Bite Night: Dine or Die
|Boreal Tenebrae Act 0: Sundowning
|Camp Whittlewood
|Creature Kitchen
|Don’t Sleep With The Fishes
|Dread Fields
|Endacopia
|Heaven Does Not Respond
|House 2
|Mewgenics
|Moldrise
|Moonlight Peaks
|The Plant Shop
|Quarantine Zone: The Last Check
|REANIMAL
|Reka
|Schrödinger’s Call
|Serve or Die
|Shift at Midnight
|Silver Pines
|The Skin Stapler
|Snowed Under
|Tormentum 2
|UMIGARI
|Vampire Crawlers
|Welcome to Elderfield
Mejor juego de terror VR
|JUEGO
|Dread Meridian
|Dream Corps
|Evil Inside VR
|Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
|GANADOR
|Maid of Sker VR
|Psalm VR
|Unmourned VR
|WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition
Mejor juego de terror continuo
|JUEGO
|7 Days to Die
|The Baby in Yellow
|Dead by Daylight
|GANADOR
|Devour
|Escape the Backrooms
|Helldivers 2
|Identity V
|Liminal Waters
|Phasmophobia
|R.E.P.O
Mejor juego de terror multijugador nuevo
|JUEGO
|Cryo
|Fears to Fathom: Scratch Creek
|Halloween: The Game
|Happy’s Humble Burger Cult
|Invokyr
|It Has My Face
|John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
|Machine Party
|Mama’s Sleeping Angels
|REANIMAL
|GANADOR
|Shift at Midnight
|YAPYAP
Premio al trabajo de toda una vida
|NOMINADOS
|Sam Barlow
|Jonathan Boakes
|Dr Mick Donegan
|Will Doyle
|Thomas Grip
|Shinji Mikami
|Phillippe Morin
|Koshi Nakanishi
|Frédérick Raynal
|Keiichiro Toyama
|Akira Yamaoka
|GANADOR
Mejor desarrollador indie
|DESARROLLADORES
|616 Games
|Acrobatic Chirimenjako
|Andrés Borghi & Saibot Studios
|GANADOR
|Andyland
|Atmos Games
|Bark Bark Games
|Bun Muen
|EMIKA_GAMES
|FYRE Games
|Ice-Pick Lodge
|Illfonic
|Mike Klubnika
|Lunar Software
|Maison Bap
|Malformation Games
|Mob Entertainment
|My Grandfather Games
|Off Black Creations
|Ollie Hall Games
|Pulsatrix Studios
|Puppet Combo
|Rayll
|Screen Burn Interactive
|Serafini Productions
|Skunx Games
|SonderingEmily
|Sunscorched Studios
|Tainted Pact Games
|Vermilla Studios
|Wych Elm
Mejor desarrollador
|DESARROLLADORES
|616 Games
|Andyland
|The Attic Door
|Bloober Team
|GANADOR
|Capcom
|Get(Color)
|Illfonic
|Notex
|Puppet Combo
|Saber Interactive
|Screen Burn Interactive
|Serafini Productions
|Tainted Pact Games
|Wych Elm
Premio a los logros técnicos
|JUEGO
|The Incident at Galley House
|Love Eternal
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|ROUTINE
|GANADOR
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Tenebris Somnia
Mejor dirección de arte
|JUEGO
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Crisol: Theater of Idols
|Directive 8020
|Endacopia
|Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|House 2
|Midnight Scenes: Among Graves
|Moldrise
|Offering App
|Photomaly
|Project Songbird
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|ROUTINE
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Silver Pines
|The Sinking City 2
|The Skin Stapler
|Super Chillers: The Chat Room
|Tenebris Somnia
|GANADOR
|Tormentum 2
|Welcome to Elderfield
Mejor banda sonora
|JUEGO
|The Blood of Dawnwalker
|Captured 2
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Dark Pals
|Dreadline Express
|Endacopia
|Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|House 2
|MOLE
|Pathologic 3
|Penguin Colony
|Poolscape
|Project Songbird
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|RetroSpace
|Schrödinger’s Call
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Silver Pines
|GANADOR
|The Skin Stapler
|Tenebris Somnia
|Twisted Tower
|Welcome to Elderfield
Mejor narrativa
|JUEGO
|Below, Rusted Gods
|Captured 2
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|Creepshow
|Desktop Explorer
|Dreadline Express
|Endacopia
|Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|Lily’s World XD
|Moldrise
|MOLE
|The Old Flesh of Nuraga
|Project Songbird
|REANIMAL
|Resident Evil: Requiem
|GANADOR
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Silver Pines
|The Skin Stapler
|Tenebris Somnia
|They Left Us Here
Mejor actuación
|ACTOR
|PERSONAJE
|Nick Apostolides
|Leon S Kennedy
|Luis Bermudez
|Gabriel
|Doug Bradley
|Pinhead
|GANADOR
|Chase Brown
|Red Walker
|Kezia Burrows
|Zoe Ellis
|RJ Green
|Dick Slater
|HexyIRL
|HexyIRL
|Clara Kovacic
|Julia
|LaynaLazar
|Nurse Layna
|Valarie Rose Lohman
|Dakota
|Joseph May
|Bruno Keller
|Terry O’Quinn
|Richard
|Angela Sant’Albano
|Grace Ashcroft
|Nicole Tompkins
|Lily Lovebraids
|WillowLeef
|Ashley
Mejor creador de contenido
|CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
|Bepis
|JG_Darhk
|MoistCactus
|Neonslice
|SeriesOfBlurs
|Stalkyboi
|Thievius_Fox
|WillowLeef
|xPrayZ
|ZoozleBadoozle
|GANADORA
Mejor adaptación
|ADAPTACIÓN
|The Backrooms (Película)
|BIOHAZARD | A Live-Action Resident Evil 7 Short Fan Film (Cortometraje)
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (Videojuego)
|Exit 8 (Película)
|Halloween: The Game (Videojuego)
|Iron Lung (Película)
|The Mortuary Assistant (Película)
|The Sounds of Nightmares: Little Nightmares (Música)
|Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil (Película)
|GANADOR
Esos fueron todos los juegos, estudios y personas ganadores en los premios Horror Game Awards 2026