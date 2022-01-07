Puede que The Game Awards sea la más popular «entrega de premios» a los videojuegos, pero no es la única ni la más prestigiosa. Así como los Independent Spirit premian lo mejor del cine independiente, los Independent Games Festival (IGF) celebran lo mejor del lado ‘indie’ de los videojuegos y estos son los nominados para el año 2022.

Los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2022 serán entregados durante la Game Developers Conference de este año. Esta se celebrará el miércoles 23 de marzo y podrán verla en vivo en el canal de Twitch de GDC.

EXCELENCIA EN AUDIO

Toem (Something We Made)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Sable (Shedworks)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Menciones de honor: Severed Steel (Greylock Studios), A Musical Story (Glee-Cheese Studios), Death’s Door (Acid Nerve), The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel), Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Overboard! (inkle) y The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids).

EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Overboard! (inkle)

(inkle) Strange Horticulture (Bad Viking)

Webbed (Sbug Games)

Midnight Protocol (LuGus Studios)

Menciones de honor: Loop Hero (Four Quarters), Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club), Card Shark (Nerial), KeyWe (Stonewheat & Sons) y Sunshine Heavy Industries (Daisyowl Games)

EXCELENCIA EN NARRATIVA

Last Call (Nina Freeman y Jake Jefferies)

Neurocracy (Playthroughline)

Closed Hands (Passenger)

Overboard! (inkle)

(inkle) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Menciones de honor: Card Shark (Nerial), Norco (Geography of Robots), The Big Con (Mighty Yell), Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games), Opus: Echo of Starsong (Sigono), Sable (Shedworks) y Blackhaven (Historiated Games)

EXCELENCIA EN ARTES VISUALES

The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Silver Lining Studio)

Papetura (Petums)

Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids)

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

Menciones de honor: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games), A Musical Story (Glee-Cheese Studios), Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Saturnalia (Santa Ragione), Stonefly (Flight School Studio), Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, Syck)

MEJOR JUEGO ESTUDIANTIL

Cai Cai Balão (Look Up Games)

Abriss – build to destroy (Randwerk Games eG)

Letter Lattice (Ethan Zarov)

SmallLife (Yueqi Wu)

Nainai’s Recipe (Fan Fang, Mai Hou)

Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team)

Menciones de honor: Astreia’s Gift (Femy Nassirou & Hervé Blanchot), There You Are (Funky Dango), The Bleeding Tree (No Input Interactive), dumpling.love (the parks staff), Lysfangha (Baptiste Marsac & Daphne Pauchet-Deloffre), Jivana (Team Jivana), Hook Up (Team Hook Up) y Come with Me (Xin Ye)

PREMIO NUOVO

Memory Card (Lily Zone)

Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures (Outlands)

Space Hole 2020 (Sam Atlas)

Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games)

Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)

Sparkles & Gems (Resnijars)

Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

Cuccchi (Fantastico Studio)

Menciones de honor: Last Call (Nina Freeman y Jake Jefferies), The Shape of Time (落日间 xpaidia studio), The Under Presents (Tender Claws), ~Song of Homunculus~ (Diamond Ace (Lily Zone + Zoë Sparks)), Card Shark (Nerial) y The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel)

PREMIOS IGF 2022: GRAN PREMIO SEUMAS MCNALLY

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters)

(Four Quarters) The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)

Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)

Menciones de honor: Toem (Something We Made), Norco (Geography of Robots), Overboard! (inkle), Satumalia (Santa Ragione), Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap), Webbed (Sbug Games) y Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard).

Y ustedes, ¿cuáles nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2022? Todavía tienen tiempo para probar unos cuantos antes de la premiación.

Fuente: IGF