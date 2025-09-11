Konami anuncia los juegos que llevará a Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025

Konami ha revelado los juegos que estarán presentes en su espacio en Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025. Este año, la desarrolladora japonesa responsable de juegos como Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater y Silent Hill f tendrá un gigantesco espacio en la feria, en el cual llevarán cerca de 15 juegos propios y otros títulos de diferentes estudios que ellos distribuyen en el territorio japonés.
Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025 se llevará a cabo 25 al 28 de septiembre en Japón. Para quienes no asistan de manera presencial en Chiba, Japón, el Tokyo Game Show 2025 ofrecerá una transmisión digital oficial de cuatro días. Los anuncios y presentaciones se podrán seguir en los canales oficiales de YouTube, Twitch, X y TikTok del evento.
Juegos de Konami presentes en Tokyo Game Show 2025
- eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit
- Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru
- New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Professional Baseball Spirits A
- Project Zircon
- Silent Hill f
- Suikoden STAR LEAP
- Super Bomberman R 2
- Survival Kids
- WRC eBASEBALL: Power Pros
- Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball (evento en escenario principal)
Juegos de otros publishers en el estand de Konami en TGS 2025
- Rennsport (3goo)
- Magical Girl Witch Trials (Acacia)
- Cotton Reboot! (BEEP)
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Midsummer Pilgrimage (Bushiroad Games)
- D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune (Bushiroad Games)
- DUSK INDEX: GION (Bushiroad Games)
- ROAD59: A Yakuza’s Last Stand (Bushiroad Games)
- Back to the Dawn (Clouded Leopard Entertainment)
- Castle of Shikigami 3 (Cosmo Machia)
- LoveR Kiss Endless Memories (Dragami Games)
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Falcom)
- Fallen: Fatal Force (GOOFEES)
- The Hungry Lamb / The Weeping Swan 2-in-1 Pack (IndieTech Games)
- Pilo and the Holobook (IndieTech Games)
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (IndieTech Games)
- Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (IndieTech Games)
- SULFUR (IndieTech Games)
- Sunset Hills (IndieTech Games)
- Hirogami (Kakehashi Games)
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE (KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO)
- Apathy: Narukami Gakuen Seven Mysteries (Mebius)
- Burai MSX2 Compete (Mebius)
- Miasma Breaker (Mebius)
- Bounty Sisters (PiXEL)
- Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (Rocket-Engine)
- Karous (RS34)
En GamerFocus estaremos cubriendo a detalles todos los anuncios de Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025. Así que deben estar atentos. Mientras tanto pueden leer todo el contenido previo al inicio de TGS 2025 a continuación:
🔥Mira todo el cubrimiento de TGS 2025
Vía: Gematsu