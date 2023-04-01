Conecta con nosotros

Videojuegos

Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en abril (2023)

Virus de internet, zombis, Jedis, guerras avanzadas y roboposapocalipsis.

Publicado

hace 4 segundos

el

Mientras todos siguen combatiendo a Las plagas con el copete bien peinado de Leon entre los lanzamientos de marzo, abril no se queda atrás en su buena oferta de juegos. Por un lado Mega Man regresa con su versión alterna RPG original de Game Boy Advance y Nintendo DS. Los zombis de Dead Island 2 finalmente vuelven a la vida. Nintendo da luz verde al lanzamiento del ‘remake’ de Advance Wars, listo desde hace más de un año. Y Star Wars aporta otro grano de la Fuerza con la secuela de Jedi: Fallen Order.

A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en abril del 2023.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en abril del 2023?

lanzamientos juegos abril 2023

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 4 de abril

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) – 4 de abril

Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) – 6 de abril

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 11 de abril

Ghostwire: Tokyo (XSX/S) – 12 de abril

Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch) – 14 de abril

God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril

Puzzle Quest 3 (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 18 de abril

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores [DLC] (PS5) – 19 de abril

Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- (PC, Switch) – 20 de abril

Tin Hearts (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 20 de abril

Stray Blade (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 20 de abril

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia) – 21 de abril

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) – 21 de abril

Afterimage (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de abril

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 25 de abril

Strayed Lights (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de abril

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX/S) – 27 de abril

Protodroid Delta (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27 de abril

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 28 de abril

Minabo – A Walk Through Life (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 28 de abril

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 28 de abril

¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de abril te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.

Temas relacionados:
Advertisement
Haga clic para comentar

Deja tu comentario

Además no te pierdas