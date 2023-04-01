Videojuegos
Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en abril (2023)
Virus de internet, zombis, Jedis, guerras avanzadas y roboposapocalipsis.
Mientras todos siguen combatiendo a Las plagas con el copete bien peinado de Leon entre los lanzamientos de marzo, abril no se queda atrás en su buena oferta de juegos. Por un lado Mega Man regresa con su versión alterna RPG original de Game Boy Advance y Nintendo DS. Los zombis de Dead Island 2 finalmente vuelven a la vida. Nintendo da luz verde al lanzamiento del ‘remake’ de Advance Wars, listo desde hace más de un año. Y Star Wars aporta otro grano de la Fuerza con la secuela de Jedi: Fallen Order.
A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en abril del 2023.
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en abril del 2023?
Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 4 de abril
Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) – 4 de abril
Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) – 6 de abril
Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 11 de abril
Ghostwire: Tokyo (XSX/S) – 12 de abril
Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch) – 14 de abril
God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril
Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de abril
Puzzle Quest 3 (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 18 de abril
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores [DLC] (PS5) – 19 de abril
Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- (PC, Switch) – 20 de abril
Tin Hearts (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 20 de abril
Stray Blade (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 20 de abril
Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia) – 21 de abril
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) – 21 de abril
Afterimage (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de abril
Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 25 de abril
Strayed Lights (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de abril
The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX/S) – 27 de abril
Protodroid Delta (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27 de abril
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 28 de abril
Minabo – A Walk Through Life (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 28 de abril
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 28 de abril
¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de abril te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.
