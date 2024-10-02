Videojuegos

Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en octubre (2024)

No tendrás espacio físico ni digital para tantos juegos.

Este mes de octubre es uno muy ocupado en comparación con septiembre, que nos dejó grandes y coloridos juegos del año. Solo por mencionar los más importantes entre los importantes, el ‘remake’ de Silent Hill 2 finalmente se toma las bibliotecas de juegos. Atlus vuelve al ataque RPG con su nuevo Metaphor: ReFantazio, mientras que los saiyajines de Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero contraatacan. Super Mario Party Jamboree hace lo propio por el lado de Nintendo. En móviles, un fuerte contendiente como Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket sube la fiebre coleccionista.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en octubre del 2024?

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS5, XSX/S) – 1ro de octubre

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 1ro de octubre

Until Dawn (PC, PS5) – 4 de octubre

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 4 de octubre

Silent Hill 2 (PC, PS5) – 8 de octubre

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred (PC, XSX/S) – 8 de octubre

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) – 11 de octubre

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 11 de octubre

New World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 15 de octubre

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS5, XSX/S) – 15 de octubre

Neva (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 15 de octubre

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de octubre

Unknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 17 de octubre

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) – 17 de octubre

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de octubre

Fae Farm (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 22 de octubre

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town (PC, Switch) – 24 de octubre

Terminator: Survivors (PC) – 24 de octubre

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 24 de octubre

Yakuza Kiwami (Switch) – 24 de octubre

Ys X: Nordics (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 25 de octubre

Sonic x Shadow Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de octubre

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 25 de octubre

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 29 de octubre

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (iOS, Android) – 30 de octubre

Blasphemous 2: Mea Culpa [DLC] (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 31 de octubre

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 31 de octubre

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PC, PS5) – 31 de octubre

Clock Tower: Rewind (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 31 de octubre

¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de octubre te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.

