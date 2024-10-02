Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en octubre (2024)

Este mes de octubre es uno muy ocupado en comparación con septiembre, que nos dejó grandes y coloridos juegos del año. Solo por mencionar los más importantes entre los importantes, el ‘remake’ de Silent Hill 2 finalmente se toma las bibliotecas de juegos. Atlus vuelve al ataque RPG con su nuevo Metaphor: ReFantazio, mientras que los saiyajines de Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero contraatacan. Super Mario Party Jamboree hace lo propio por el lado de Nintendo. En móviles, un fuerte contendiente como Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket sube la fiebre coleccionista.
Contenido:
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en octubre del 2024?Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS5, XSX/S) – 1ro de octubreThrone and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 1ro de octubreUntil Dawn (PC, PS5) – 4 de octubreSpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 4 de octubreSilent Hill 2 (PC, PS5) – 8 de octubreDiablo 4: Vessel of Hatred (PC, XSX/S) – 8 de octubreMetaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) – 11 de octubreDragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 11 de octubreNew World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 15 de octubreDarksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS5, XSX/S) – 15 de octubreNeva (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 15 de octubreA Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de octubreUnknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 17 de octubreSuper Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) – 17 de octubreTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 18 de octubreFae Farm (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 22 de octubreShin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town (PC, Switch) – 24 de octubreTerminator: Survivors (PC) – 24 de octubreRomancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 24 de octubreYakuza Kiwami (Switch) – 24 de octubreYs X: Nordics (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 25 de octubreSonic x Shadow Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de octubreCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 25 de octubreLife is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 29 de octubrePokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (iOS, Android) – 30 de octubreBlasphemous 2: Mea Culpa (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 31 de octubreDragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 31 de octubreHorizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PC, PS5) – 31 de octubreClock Tower: Rewind (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 31 de octubre
A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en octubre del 2024.
¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de octubre te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.