Videojuegos

Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en septiembre (2024)

Un mes cargado de relanzamientos.

Cesar Nuñez
Cesar Nuñez
Lectura de 3 min

Dejamos atrás los juegos de agosto y nos preparamos para la avalancha. Septiembre es un mes particularmente cargado de relanzamientos, ya sea en forma de remasterizaciones o ‘remakes’. Tal es el caso de Age of Mythology: Retold, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed y Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. Eso no quiere decir que no hayan nuevas entregas, pues Astro Bot, The Plucky Squire, Funko Fusion y The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cubren la cuota creativa del mes.

Contenido:
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en septiembre del 2024?Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 3 de septiembreAge of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) – 4 de septiembreAstro Bot (PS5) – 6 de septiembreAce Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6 de septiembreWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 9 de septiembrePersona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 10 de septiembreYars Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembreRugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembreMarvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Switch) – 12 de septiembreTest Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 12 de septiembreFunko Fusion (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 13 de septiembreFinal Fantasy 16 (PC) – 17 de septiembreThrone and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de septiembreThe Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 17 de septiembreDead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 19 de septiembreGod of War Ragnarok (PC) – 19 de septiembreEpic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 24 de septiembreLollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de septiembreThe Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) – 26 de septiembreEA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 27 de septiembreStarfield: Shattered Space (PC, XSX/S) – 30 de septiembre

A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en septiembre del 2024.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en septiembre del 2024?

lanzamientos juegos septiembre 2024

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 3 de septiembre

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) – 4 de septiembre

Astro Bot (PS5) – 6 de septiembre

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6 de septiembre

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 9 de septiembre

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 10 de septiembre

Yars Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembre

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembre

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Switch) – 12 de septiembre

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 12 de septiembre

Funko Fusion (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 13 de septiembre

Final Fantasy 16 (PC) – 17 de septiembre

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de septiembre

The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 17 de septiembre

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 19 de septiembre

God of War Ragnarok (PC) – 19 de septiembre

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 24 de septiembre

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de septiembre

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) – 26 de septiembre

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 27 de septiembre

Starfield: Shattered Space (PC, XSX/S) – 30 de septiembre

¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de septiembre te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.

También te puede gustar

Los mejores juegos disponibles en Apple Arcade (Septiembre 2024)

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, así son los movimientos de pelea de Gin

Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis: Atlus detalla las novedades junto a unas palabras de los desarrolladores

Xbox pudo tener Destiny y Guitar Hero como exclusivos pero no quiso. La cabeza de Xbox no se arrepiente

UFL, el nuevo juego de fútbol gratuito, se retrasa hasta diciembre

Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Artículo anterior La cápsula de recuperación de Goku es una de las próximas figuras de Dragon Ball
Siguiente artículo Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis: Atlus detalla las novedades junto a unas palabras de los desarrolladores
Dejar comentario

Lo último

Cuándo es y que series tendrán anuncios en Jump Festa 2025
Manganime
La cápsula de recuperación de Goku es una de las próximas figuras de Dragon Ball
Cultura POP
Hideo Kojima celebra el noveno aniversario de Metal Gear Solid V
Videojuegos
Nintendo actualiza sus pautas para subir contenido ¿Qué puedes y qué no puedes hacer?
Videojuegos