Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en septiembre (2024)

Dejamos atrás los juegos de agosto y nos preparamos para la avalancha. Septiembre es un mes particularmente cargado de relanzamientos, ya sea en forma de remasterizaciones o ‘remakes’. Tal es el caso de Age of Mythology: Retold, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed y Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. Eso no quiere decir que no hayan nuevas entregas, pues Astro Bot, The Plucky Squire, Funko Fusion y The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cubren la cuota creativa del mes.

A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en septiembre del 2024.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en septiembre del 2024?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 3 de septiembre

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) – 4 de septiembre

Astro Bot (PS5) – 6 de septiembre

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6 de septiembre

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 9 de septiembre

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 10 de septiembre

Yars Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembre

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembre

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Switch) – 12 de septiembre

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 12 de septiembre

Funko Fusion (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 13 de septiembre

Final Fantasy 16 (PC) – 17 de septiembre

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de septiembre

The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 17 de septiembre

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 19 de septiembre

God of War Ragnarok (PC) – 19 de septiembre

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 24 de septiembre

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de septiembre

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) – 26 de septiembre

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 27 de septiembre

Starfield: Shattered Space (PC, XSX/S) – 30 de septiembre

¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de septiembre te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.