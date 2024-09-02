Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en septiembre (2024)

Dejamos atrás los juegos de agosto y nos preparamos para la avalancha. Septiembre es un mes particularmente cargado de relanzamientos, ya sea en forma de remasterizaciones o ‘remakes’. Tal es el caso de Age of Mythology: Retold, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed y Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. Eso no quiere decir que no hayan nuevas entregas, pues Astro Bot, The Plucky Squire, Funko Fusion y The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cubren la cuota creativa del mes.
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos hay en septiembre del 2024?Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 3 de septiembreAge of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) – 4 de septiembreAstro Bot (PS5) – 6 de septiembreAce Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6 de septiembreWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 9 de septiembrePersona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) – 10 de septiembreYars Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembreRugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 10 de septiembreMarvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Switch) – 12 de septiembreTest Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 12 de septiembreFunko Fusion (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 13 de septiembreFinal Fantasy 16 (PC) – 17 de septiembreThrone and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 17 de septiembreThe Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 17 de septiembreDead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 19 de septiembreGod of War Ragnarok (PC) – 19 de septiembreEpic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 24 de septiembreLollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) – 25 de septiembreThe Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) – 26 de septiembreEA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) – 27 de septiembreStarfield: Shattered Space (PC, XSX/S) – 30 de septiembre
