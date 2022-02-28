Los lanzamientos de juegos más importantes de marzo (2022)

¿Creían que febrero sería el único mes lleno de lanzamientos importantes? Por desgracia para sus billeteras, tal no es el caso. Justo como febrero, marzo algunos de los lanzamientos de juegos más esperados de 2022. Los principales beneficiados serán los usuarios de PlayStation y Nintendo. En lo que respecta a géneros, marzo será un buen mes para los amantes de la acción. Por supuesto, eso no quiere decir que otros géneros no estén representados.

A continuación, encontrarán los lanzamientos de juegos de marzo de 2022.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en marzo de 2022?

Shadow Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de marzo

Conan Chop Chop (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo

Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS y Android) – 1 de marzo

Elex II (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de marzo

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo

Pants Quest (PC) – 1 de marzo

Little Orpheus (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch y PC) – 2 de marzo

35MM (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 2 de marzo

A Musical Story (PS4 y PS5) – 2 de marzo / (Switch) – 3 de marzo / (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS y Android) – 4 de marzo

Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 3 de marzo

Beholder 3 (PC) – 3 de marzo

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 y PS5) – 4 de marzo

Triangle Strategy (Switch) – 4 de marzo

Survival Quiz City (PC) – 4 de marzo

What Lies in the Multiverse (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Switch y PC) – 4 de marzo

Chocobo GP (Switch) – 10 de marzo

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Switch) – 10 de marzo

Submerged: Hidden Depths (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de marzo

Dōkyūsei: Bangin’ Summer (PC) – 10 de marzo

No Place Like Home (PC) – 10 de marzo

Distant Worlds 2 (PC) – 10 de marzo

Aztech Forgotten Gods (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo

WWE 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 11 de marzo

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de marzo

Grand Theft Auto V / Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de marzo

Lingo Legend (iOS) – 15 de marzo

The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4 y Switch) – 15 de marzo

Tunic (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 16 de marzo

The Settlers (PC) – 17 de marzo

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PS4, Switch y PC) – 17 de marzo

Dark Deity (Switch) – 17 de marzo

ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 17 de marzo

Gal Gun: Double Peace (Switch) – 17 de marzo

Syberia: The World Before (PC) – 18 de marzo

Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 18 de marzo

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS y Android) – 18 de marzo

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 18 de marzo

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 22 de marzo

Norco (PC) – 24 de marzo

The Ascent (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo

Relayer (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 24 de marzo

A Memoir Blue (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de marzo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 25 de marzo

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5 y PC) – 25 de marzo

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 25 de marzo

Nightmare Reaper (PC) – 28 de marzo

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC) – 29 de marzo

Ikai (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 29 de marzo

Abermore (PC) – 29 de marzo

Crusader Kings III (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 29 de marzo

Crystar (Switch) – 29 de marzo

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PC) – 30 de marzo

Weird West (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 31 de marzo

Coromon (Switch y PC) – 31 de marzo

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) – 31 de marzo

FixFox (PC) – 31 de marzo

¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!