Videojuegos
Los lanzamientos de juegos más importantes de marzo (2022)
¿Buscan acción y aventura? A lo largo de marzo (2022), los jugadores podrán encontrar múltiples experiencias para saciar sus gustos.
¿Creían que febrero sería el único mes lleno de lanzamientos importantes? Por desgracia para sus billeteras, tal no es el caso. Justo como febrero, marzo algunos de los lanzamientos de juegos más esperados de 2022. Los principales beneficiados serán los usuarios de PlayStation y Nintendo. En lo que respecta a géneros, marzo será un buen mes para los amantes de la acción. Por supuesto, eso no quiere decir que otros géneros no estén representados.
A continuación, encontrarán los lanzamientos de juegos de marzo de 2022.
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en marzo de 2022?
Shadow Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de marzo
Conan Chop Chop (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo
Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS y Android) – 1 de marzo
Elex II (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de marzo
FAR: Changing Tides (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo
Pants Quest (PC) – 1 de marzo
Little Orpheus (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch y PC) – 2 de marzo
35MM (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 2 de marzo
A Musical Story (PS4 y PS5) – 2 de marzo / (Switch) – 3 de marzo / (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS y Android) – 4 de marzo
Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 3 de marzo
Beholder 3 (PC) – 3 de marzo
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 y PS5) – 4 de marzo
Triangle Strategy (Switch) – 4 de marzo
Survival Quiz City (PC) – 4 de marzo
What Lies in the Multiverse (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Switch y PC) – 4 de marzo
Chocobo GP (Switch) – 10 de marzo
.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Switch) – 10 de marzo
Submerged: Hidden Depths (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de marzo
Dōkyūsei: Bangin’ Summer (PC) – 10 de marzo
No Place Like Home (PC) – 10 de marzo
Distant Worlds 2 (PC) – 10 de marzo
Aztech Forgotten Gods (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo
WWE 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 11 de marzo
Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de marzo
Grand Theft Auto V / Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de marzo
Lingo Legend (iOS) – 15 de marzo
The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4 y Switch) – 15 de marzo
Tunic (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 16 de marzo
The Settlers (PC) – 17 de marzo
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PS4, Switch y PC) – 17 de marzo
Dark Deity (Switch) – 17 de marzo
ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 17 de marzo
Gal Gun: Double Peace (Switch) – 17 de marzo
Syberia: The World Before (PC) – 18 de marzo
Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 18 de marzo
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS y Android) – 18 de marzo
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 18 de marzo
Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 22 de marzo
Norco (PC) – 24 de marzo
The Ascent (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo
Relayer (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 24 de marzo
A Memoir Blue (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de marzo
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 25 de marzo
Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5 y PC) – 25 de marzo
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 25 de marzo
Nightmare Reaper (PC) – 28 de marzo
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC) – 29 de marzo
Ikai (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 29 de marzo
Abermore (PC) – 29 de marzo
Crusader Kings III (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 29 de marzo
Crystar (Switch) – 29 de marzo
Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PC) – 30 de marzo
Weird West (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 31 de marzo
Coromon (Switch y PC) – 31 de marzo
Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) – 31 de marzo
FixFox (PC) – 31 de marzo
