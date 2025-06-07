Videojuegos

Latinoamérica presente en el Summer Game Fest 2025 con el Latin American Games Showcase

Decenas de juegos desarrollados en la región.

El Latin American Games Showcase celebra su quinta edición este año en colaboración con Summer Game Fest 2025. El 7 de junio se presentaron más de 50 juegos latinoamericanos a lo largo de 50 minutos, representando a países como Brasil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, México, Costa Rica, República Dominicana y más. Del 6 al 13 de junio, puedes disfrutar de una selección de juegos desarrollados en Latinoamérica en un evento de Steam, donde es posible agregarlos a tu lista de deseos, aprovechar descuentos y descargar demos de algunos de los nuevos títulos de la región.

Esta es la presentación completa del Latin American Games Showcase 2025:

Y sus anuncios respectivos:

Neverway

9 Kings

White Knuckle

Bubumbu

Greak: Memories of Azur

Code Bunny

Castlebound

LAN Party Adventures

Islets Defense

Wander Stars

Ironhive

Lurks Within Walls

Block Block Block

Changer Seven

Corebreaker

Monstabox

Tormented Souls 2

Playdate Temporada 2 – Taria & Como / Dig! Dig! Dino! / CatchaDiablos

Quest Master

Outlanders

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Kingdom of Cards

Dreamcore

Oscuro Blossom’s Glow

The Shadow Syndicate

PancitoMerge

Le Fol

Idle Waters

Shadow Sacrament: The Roots of Evil

Telos Journey

Colorbound

Gunny Ascend

Desktop Explorer

Euclid’s Inferno

Albatroz

Grizzly Man

Remnants of the Rift

Lost Vulcan

Chunky Jump!

Avante! Atlantis

Dono’s Tale

Leap Galaxy

The Requiem of Shadows

Gaucho and the Grassland

Bubblegum Galaxy

Damned 2

Don’t Kill Rumble

Piss Off

A.I.L.A

