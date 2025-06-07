Latinoamérica presente en el Summer Game Fest 2025 con el Latin American Games Showcase

El Latin American Games Showcase celebra su quinta edición este año en colaboración con Summer Game Fest 2025. El 7 de junio se presentaron más de 50 juegos latinoamericanos a lo largo de 50 minutos, representando a países como Brasil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, México, Costa Rica, República Dominicana y más. Del 6 al 13 de junio, puedes disfrutar de una selección de juegos desarrollados en Latinoamérica en un evento de Steam, donde es posible agregarlos a tu lista de deseos, aprovechar descuentos y descargar demos de algunos de los nuevos títulos de la región.
Contenido:
Neverway9 KingsWhite KnuckleBubumbuGreak: Memories of AzurCode BunnyCastleboundLAN Party AdventuresIslets DefenseWander StarsIronhiveLurks Within WallsBlock Block BlockChanger SevenCorebreakerMonstaboxTormented Souls 2Playdate Temporada 2 – Taria & Como / Dig! Dig! Dino! / CatchaDiablosQuest MasterOutlandersKulebra and the Souls of LimboKingdom of CardsDreamcoreOscuro Blossom’s GlowThe Shadow SyndicatePancitoMergeLe FolIdle WatersShadow Sacrament: The Roots of EvilTelos JourneyColorboundGunny AscendDesktop ExplorerEuclid’s InfernoAlbatrozGrizzly ManRemnants of the RiftLost VulcanChunky Jump!Avante! AtlantisDono’s TaleLeap GalaxyThe Requiem of ShadowsGaucho and the GrasslandBubblegum GalaxyDamned 2Don’t Kill RumblePiss OffA.I.L.AGF Hub Related
Esta es la presentación completa del Latin American Games Showcase 2025:
Y sus anuncios respectivos:
