Nintendo Switch ya superó en ventas a 3DS y podría superar a Wii

Here is how the Switch compares to other Nintendo consoles.



After 46 months:

NDS: ~83m

Wii: ~75m

Switch: 79.9m

3DS: ~50m

Wii U: ~13.m



Switch won't catch DS, but it'll track alongside Wii for most of this year, overtaking it by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/adR5afwDmN