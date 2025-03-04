Todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Con la entrega de los Óscar terminó la temporada de premios del cine, pero todavía estamos en medio de la temporada de premios de videojuegos. Este mes conoceremos los ganadores de los Premios GDCA, del Independent Games Festival y por fin sabemos cuáles son todos los juegos nominados a los prestigiosos premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025, organizados por la academia británica de artes del cine y la televisión.
Sin más preámbulos, son los siguientes:
MEJOR ANIMACIÓN
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
LOGROS ARTÍSTICOS
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
LOGROS EN AUDIO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes The Deep
MEJOR JUEGO
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom-
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUEGO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Call of Duty: Blac Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
NUEVA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
- Alec Newman como Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary en Still Wakes the Deep
- Humberly Gonzales como Kay Vess en Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald como Indika en Indika
- Luke Roberts como James Sunderland en Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens como Senua en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Y’Lan Noel como Troy Marshall en Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen como Las Furias en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Aldis Amah Hamilton como Ástríðr en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Jon Blyth como Big Ron en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Karen Dunbar como Finlay en Still Wakes the Deep
- Matt Berry como Herbert en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar como Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep
LOGROS TÉCNICOS
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Podremos ver la entrega de premios en vivo el martes 8 de abril a las 2:00 p.m. (hora Colombia) 1:00 p.m. (hora México) en los canales de YouTube y Twitch de BAFTA.
