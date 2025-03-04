Videojuegos

Todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Los británicos eligen.

Julian Ramirez
Julian Ramirez
Lectura de 4 min

Con la entrega de los Óscar terminó la temporada de premios del cine, pero todavía estamos en medio de la temporada de premios de videojuegos. Este mes conoceremos los ganadores de los Premios GDCA, del Independent Games Festival y por fin sabemos cuáles son todos los juegos nominados a los prestigiosos premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025, organizados por la academia británica de artes del cine y la televisión.

Sin más preámbulos, son los siguientes:

MEJOR ANIMACIÓN

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

LOGROS ARTÍSTICOS

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep

LOGROS EN AUDIO

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes The Deep

MEJOR JUEGO

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom-
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN

  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUEGO

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

  • Call of Duty: Blac Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep

NUEVA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

  • Alec Newman como Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary en Still Wakes the Deep
  • Humberly Gonzales como Kay Vess en Star Wars Outlaws
  • Isabella Inchbald como Indika en Indika
  • Luke Roberts como James Sunderland en Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens como Senua en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Y’Lan Noel como Troy Marshall en Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen como Las Furias en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Aldis Amah Hamilton como Ástríðr en Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Jon Blyth como Big Ron en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Karen Dunbar como Finlay en Still Wakes the Deep
  • Matt Berry como Herbert en Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Michael Abubakar como Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep

LOGROS TÉCNICOS

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Podremos ver la entrega de premios en vivo el martes 8 de abril a las 2:00 p.m. (hora Colombia) 1:00 p.m. (hora México) en los canales de YouTube y Twitch de BAFTA.

Todos los ganadores los Premios DICE 2025

Descubre más desde GamerFocus

Suscríbete y recibe las últimas entradas en tu correo electrónico.

También te puede gustar

Civilization 7: todos los cambios del parche o actualización 1.10

Split Fiction – Reseña

Fortnite se burla de las criptomonedas con sus nuevas ‘timonedas’

Filtran fecha y detalles del lanzamiento de Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4

Suikoden: Star Leap anunciado por Konami para iOS y Android

Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Artículo anterior Civilization 7: todos los cambios del parche o actualización 1.10
Dejar comentario

Lo último

Suikoden: Konami ha anunciado un anime del segundo juego de la franquicia
Manganime
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time se enfrentó a la salida de Keiji Inafune, diseñador de Mega Man
Videojuegos
Anime Semana santa
Anime con temática cristiana para pasar Semana Santa 2025
Manganime
Fechas y horarios de Capcom Cup 11, el mundial de Street Fighter 6
Esports