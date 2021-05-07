Videojuegos
Estos son los nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021
Aquí está lo mejor del mundo ‘indie’.
Los Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF), que se celebran justo antes de los Game Developers Choice Awards, regresan en 2021 para premiar a los mejores juegos independientes del año.
A continuación van a encontrar la lista completa de nominados:
Gran Premio Seumas McNally
- Paradise Killer (Kaizen Game Works)
- Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory Team)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
Excelencia en audio
- Say No! More (Studio Fizbin)
- Blind Drive (Lo-Fi People)
- Sunlight (Krillbite Studio)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)
Mejor juego estudiantil
- Vessels (Local Space Survey Corps, LLC)
- Dorfromantik (Toukana Interactive)
- Some Old Stuff (Hao Fan, Harry ‘Weizhong’ Chen, Haku ‘Minyan’ Cai, Emi Schaufeld)
- Rainy Season (Inasa Fujio)
- SYMPHONIA (Guillaume Roux, Nicolas Derio, Pierre Vrel y más)
- Hadr (Dominik Konečný of Ateliér Duchů)
Excelencia en diseño
- Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
- Disc Room (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Terri Vellmann, Doseone)
- Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
- There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me A Pixel)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Echodog Games)
- A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)
Excelencia en narrativa
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
- Across the Grooves (Nova-box)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
Excelencia en arte visual
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Arrog (Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios)
- In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
- Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
- Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue)
- Carto (Sunhead Games)
Premio Nuovo
- Blaseball (The Game Band)
- Nightmare Temptation Academy (Lena NW & Costcodreamgurl)
- THAT NIGHT, STEEPED BY BLOOD RIVER (Taylor Swietanski)
- Airplane Mode (Bacronym)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
- Chasing Light (Vittgen Inc.)
- Kristallijn (Gaël Bourhis)
Podremos ver los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021 el 21 de julio a las 6:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia) en el canal oficial de GDC en Twitch.
Fuente: sitio web oficial del Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021
