Estos son los nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021

Aquí está lo mejor del mundo ‘indie’.

hace 1 día

Independent Games Festival nominados 2021 IGF

Los Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF), que se celebran justo antes de los Game Developers Choice Awards, regresan en 2021 para premiar a los mejores juegos independientes del año.

A continuación van a encontrar la lista completa de nominados:

Gran Premio Seumas McNally

  • Paradise Killer (Kaizen Game Works)
  • Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory Team)
  • Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
  • Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Excelencia en audio

  • Say No! More (Studio Fizbin)
  • Blind Drive (Lo-Fi People)
  • Sunlight (Krillbite Studio)
  • Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
  • A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)

Mejor juego estudiantil

  • Vessels (Local Space Survey Corps, LLC)
  • Dorfromantik (Toukana Interactive)
  • Some Old Stuff (Hao Fan, Harry ‘Weizhong’ Chen, Haku ‘Minyan’ Cai, Emi Schaufeld)
  • Rainy Season (Inasa Fujio)
  • SYMPHONIA (Guillaume Roux, Nicolas Derio, Pierre Vrel y más)
  • Hadr (Dominik Konečný of Ateliér Duchů)

Excelencia en diseño

  • Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
  • Disc Room (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Terri Vellmann, Doseone)
  • Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
  • There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me A Pixel)
  • Signs of the Sojourner (Echodog Games)
  • A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek & Friends)

Excelencia en narrativa

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
  • Across the Grooves (Nova-box)
  • Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
  • Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
  • Haven (The Game Bakers)
  • In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)

Excelencia en arte visual

  • Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
  • Arrog (Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios)
  • In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
  • Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)
  • Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue)
  • Carto (Sunhead Games)

Premio Nuovo

  • Blaseball (The Game Band)
  • Nightmare Temptation Academy (Lena NW & Costcodreamgurl)
  • THAT NIGHT, STEEPED BY BLOOD RIVER (Taylor Swietanski)
  • Airplane Mode (Bacronym)
  • Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
  • Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)
  • Chasing Light (Vittgen Inc.)
  • Kristallijn (Gaël Bourhis)

Podremos ver los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021 el 21 de julio a las 6:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia) en el canal oficial de GDC en Twitch.

Fuente: sitio web oficial del Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2021

