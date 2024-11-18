Nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2024

Durante una presentación especial realizada el lunes 18 de noviembre, el presentador Geoff Keighley reveló cuáles son todos los juegos nominados a la entrega de premios The Game Awards 2024. Este listado llega después de una pequeña controversia que surgió cuando se reveló al público que las expansiones podían ser nominadas al premio del juego del año, lo que hizo que muchos consideraran que se trataba de asegurar la victoria de Shadow of the Erdtree, el DLC de Elden Ring. ¿Fue nominado? Vamos a descubrirlo.

Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos la presentación, pueden verla a continuación. Si quieren saber cuáles fueron los nominados en cada categoría, sigan leyendo.

Todos los juegos nominados en todas las categorías de The Game Awards 2024

MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

ASTRO BOT

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokemon TCGP

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy VII)

Hannah Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (James Sutherland, Silent Hill 2 Remake)

Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

JUEGOS CON IMPACTO

Closer the Distance

INDIKA

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD

Baldur’s Gate III

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

No Man’s Sky

MEJOR MÚSICA

ASTRO BOT

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Stellar Blade

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lord

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

MEJOR RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

VALORANT

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Navi (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath II

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

ASTRO BOT

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIA

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTES

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

TopSpin 2K25

WWE 2K24

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

ASTRO BOT

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

JUEGO DEL AÑO

ASTRO BOT

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Recuerden que la ceremonia de premios The Game Awards 2024 se realizará el jueves 12 de diciembre de 2024 a las 7:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador). Pueden verla en el canal oficial de la entrega de premios en YouTube o en su canal de Twitch.