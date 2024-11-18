Videojuegos

Nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2024

Todo está listo para los premios de Keighley.

Durante una presentación especial realizada el lunes 18 de noviembre, el presentador Geoff Keighley reveló cuáles son todos los juegos nominados a la entrega de premios The Game Awards 2024. Este listado llega después de una pequeña controversia que surgió cuando se reveló al público que las expansiones podían ser nominadas al premio del juego del año, lo que hizo que muchos consideraran que se trataba de asegurar la victoria de Shadow of the Erdtree, el DLC de Elden Ring. ¿Fue nominado? Vamos a descubrirlo.

Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos la presentación, pueden verla a continuación. Si quieren saber cuáles fueron los nominados en cada categoría, sigan leyendo.

Todos los juegos nominados en todas las categorías de The Game Awards 2024

MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokemon TCGP

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

  • Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy VII)
  • Hannah Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (James Sutherland, Silent Hill 2 Remake)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

JUEGOS CON IMPACTO

  • Closer the Distance
  • INDIKA
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD

  • Baldur’s Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man’s Sky

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Stellar Blade

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lord
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

MEJOR RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

  • CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • VALORANT 

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

  • 33 (Neta Shapira)
  • Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
  • Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
  • Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
  • ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)
  • ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • Navi (Counter-Strike 2)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath II
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO 
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • ASTRO BOT
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 
  • The Plucky Squire 
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIA

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords 
  • Unicorn Overlord

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTES

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25 
  • NBA 2K25 
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Recuerden que la ceremonia de premios The Game Awards 2024 se realizará el jueves 12 de diciembre de 2024 a las 7:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador). Pueden verla en el canal oficial de la entrega de premios en YouTube o en su canal de Twitch.

