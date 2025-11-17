Estos son los nominados a The Game Awards 2025

Para bien o para mal, el evento organizado por Geoff Keighley es considerado casi universalmente como LA premiación de videojuegos definitiva. El que define cuáles son los mejores videojuegos del año y la celebración de todos los que van a llegar en los próximos meses (o años). La entrega de premios se va a celebrar el jueves 11 de diciembre y ya es hora de conocer cuáles son todos los juegos y estudios nominados a The Game Awards 2025.
Contenido:
JUEGO DEL AÑOMEJOR DIRECCIÓNMEJOR JUEGO CONTINUOMEJOR ACTUACIÓNMEJOR JUEGO MÓVILMEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTEMEJOR MÚSICAMEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIOMEJOR ADAPTACIÓNMEJOR NARRATIVAJUEGOS CON IMPACTOMEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDADMEJOR MULTIJUGADORMEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTEMEJOR JUEGO DEBUT INDEPENDIENTEMEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/AUMENTADACREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑOJUEGO MÁS ESPERADOMEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURAMEJOR JUEGO DE ROLMEJOR JUEGO DE PELEASMEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓNINNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDADMEJOR JUEGO FAMILIARMEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIAMEJOR JUEGO DEPORTIVO/CARRERASMEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTSMEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTSMEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
Si quieren ver el video de anuncio de los nominados, aquí lo tienen. Está en inglés. Si siguen leyendo encontrarán la lista completa de todos los nominados en todas las categorías.
Los nominados son:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Maelle)
- Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Verso)
- Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Gustave)
- Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei (Atsu)
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Indiana Jones)
- Konatsu Katu – Silent Hill f (Hinako Shimizu)
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamasume Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
- Hades 2 (Darren Korb)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)
- Death Stranding 2 (Woodkid & Luvig Forssell)
- Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Until Dawn
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
JUEGOS CON IMPACTO
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT INDEPENDIENTE
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/AUMENTADA
- Alien Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
- Cadrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- 007 First Light
- The Witcher 4
- Marvel’s Wolverine
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: The Art Of Vengeance
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Split Fiction
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
- Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN/ESTRATEGIA
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
MEJOR JUEGO DEPORTIVO/CARRERAS
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Gen.G
- NRG
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid PH
- Team Vitality
Esos son todos los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2025. ¿Están los que ustedes querían?