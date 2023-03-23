Conecta con nosotros

Premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2023: todos los juegos ganadores

Los premios elegidos por los mismos desarrolladores de videojuegos.

Además de los IGF 2023, que acaban de premiar a los mejores juegos indie del año pasado, en la noche de gala de la Game Developers Conference se entregaron los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023 y estos son los ganadores.

Vamos a conocer todos los juegos ganadores en todas las categorias de los Premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023.

Ganadores de los premios Game Developers Choice Awards GDCA 2023

Mejor debut

  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive) *Ganador*
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Mejor audio

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) * Ganador*
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor diseño

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) * Ganador*
  • Marvel Snap  (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor narrativa

  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) *Ganador*
  • Return to Monkey Island  (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

Mejor tecnología

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) *Ganador*
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor arte visual

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) *Ganador*
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Premio a la innovación

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid) *GANADOR*
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Premio al impacto social

  • As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller) *Ganador*
  • Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)
  • We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Juego del año

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) *Ganador*
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023. ¿Premiaron a sus favoritos?

Fuente: sitio web oficial de GDC

