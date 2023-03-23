Videojuegos
Premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2023: todos los juegos ganadores
Los premios elegidos por los mismos desarrolladores de videojuegos.
Además de los IGF 2023, que acaban de premiar a los mejores juegos indie del año pasado, en la noche de gala de la Game Developers Conference se entregaron los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023 y estos son los ganadores.
Ganadores de los premios Game Developers Choice Awards GDCA 2023
Mejor debut
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive) *Ganador*
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
- Vampire Survivors (poncle)
Mejor audio
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) * Ganador*
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor diseño
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) * Ganador*
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Mejor narrativa
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) *Ganador*
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
Mejor tecnología
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) *Ganador*
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor arte visual
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) *Ganador*
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
Premio a la innovación
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid) *GANADOR*
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
Premio al impacto social
- As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller) *Ganador*
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
- OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)
- We Are OFK (Team OFK)
Juego del año
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) *Ganador*
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023. ¿Premiaron a sus favoritos?
Fuente: sitio web oficial de GDC
