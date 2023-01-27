Videojuegos
Premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2023: todos los juegos nominados
Los premios otorgados por los mismos miembros de la industria de los videojuegos.
Hace poco les presentamos a los juegos nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023, pero esos no son los únicos galardones que se entregarán en la noche de cierre del GDC. Justo cuando termine esa presentación comenzarán a entregar los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA a los mejores juegos de 2023, elegidos por los mismos desarrolladores de la industria.
¿Cuándo son y cómo ver los Premios GDCA 2023?
La ceremonia de entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023 a las 9:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador) durante Games Developers Conference (GDC). Comenzará justo tras terminar la entrega de premios IGF a lo mejor del mundo indie.
Podremos ver la ceremonia en vivo en el canal de Twitch de GDC.
Juegos nominados a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards GDCA 2023
Mejor debut
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
- Vampire Survivors (poncle)
- Menciones honorables: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda/Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games/Playstack) y Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)
Mejor audio
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS/SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Mejor diseño
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
- Menciones honorables: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)
Mejor narrativa
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
- Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio/Assemble Entertainment)
Mejor tecnología
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Menciones honorables: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)
Mejor arte visual
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division), TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Premio a la innovación
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Menciones honorables: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)
Premio al impacto social
- As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
- OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)
- We Are OFK (Team OFK)
- Menciones honorables: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital)
Juego del año
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Esos fueron todos los juegos nominados a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023. ¿Están sus favoritos?
Fuente: sitio web oficial de GDC
Además no te pierdas
-
Videojuegoshace 1 día
Redfall: fecha de lanzamiento, historia, personajes, comparación con Left 4 Dead y más
-
Cultura POPhace 2 semanas
Cuáles son las colecciones de cartas Pokémon en la Cajita Feliz de McDonald’s
-
Cine y TVhace 2 semanas
The Last of Us (serie HBO), episodio 1: y así comienza el «cordypocalipsis»
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Dead by Daylight: todo sobre Madriguera de luz de luna, el evento del año nuevo chino