Premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2023: todos los juegos nominados

Los premios otorgados por los mismos miembros de la industria de los videojuegos.

Publicado

hace 56 mins

el

Vamos a conocer todos los juegos nominados a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2023, Elden Ring y Stray encabezan nominaciones.

Hace poco les presentamos a los juegos nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023, pero esos no son los únicos galardones que se entregarán en la noche de cierre del GDC. Justo cuando termine esa presentación comenzarán a entregar los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA a los mejores juegos de 2023, elegidos por los mismos desarrolladores de la industria.

¿Cuándo son y cómo ver los Premios GDCA 2023?

La ceremonia de entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023 a las 9:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador) durante Games Developers Conference (GDC). Comenzará justo tras terminar la entrega de premios IGF a lo mejor del mundo indie.

Podremos ver la ceremonia en vivo en el canal de Twitch de GDC.

Juegos nominados a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards GDCA 2023

Mejor debut

  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle)
  • Menciones honorables: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda/Deck13), Cult of the Lamb  (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games/Playstack) y Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Mejor audio

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS/SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor diseño

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Marvel Snap  (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Menciones honorablesCult of the Lamb  (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle) 

Mejor narrativa

  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Return to Monkey Island  (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
  • Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper  (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio/Assemble Entertainment) 

Mejor tecnología

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Menciones honorables: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Mejor arte visual

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Menciones honorables: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division), TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Premio a la innovación

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Menciones honorablesCult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Premio al impacto social

  • As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)
  • We Are OFK (Team OFK)
  • Menciones honorablesBefore Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital)

Juego del año

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök  (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)
  • Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Esos fueron todos los juegos nominados a los premios Game Developers Choice Awards o GDCA 2023. ¿Están sus favoritos?

DICE Awards 2023: todos los juegos nominados a los premios de la Academia de ciencias y artes interactivas

Fuente: sitio web oficial de GDC

