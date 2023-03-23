Conecta con nosotros

Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023: todos los juegos ganadores

¡Los mejores juegos independientes del año pasado!

La noche del miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023, en medio de la Game Developers Conference o GDC, se entregaron los Premios Independent Games Festival o IGF a los mejores juegos indies de año, vamos a conocer a los ganadores.

Vamos a conocer los mejores juegos indies del año, los títulos ganadores de los premios Independent Games Festival 2023 durante GDC.

Ganadores de los Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023

Mejor juego estudiantil

  • Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)
  • Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)
  • Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)
  • Shutter (ARTFX 2022)
  • Skala (Gustav Almström)
  • Slider (randomerz) *Ganador*

Excelencia en audio

  • Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)
  • Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play)
  • The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends) *Ganador*
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
  • We are OFK (Team OFK)

Excelencia en diseño

  • Against the Storm (Eremite Games)
  • Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)
  • Mr. Sun’s Hatbox (Kenny Sun)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix)
  • Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games) *Ganador*

Excelencia en narrativa

  • Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid) *Ganador*
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play) 

Excelencia en artes visuales

  • Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
  • How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)
  • Potionomics (Voracious Games)
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.) *Ganador*
  • To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team) 

Premio Nuovo

  • Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
  • An Outcry (Quinn K.)
  • Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) *Ganador*
  • He Fucked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)
  • Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)
  • Sylvie Lime (Love♥️Game)
  • Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)
  • Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Gran premio Seumas McNally

  • Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) *Ganador*
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix)
  • Not For Broadcast (NotGames)

Esos fueron los ganadores de los Premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2023. Ahora, sigamos con los premios GDCA.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: lista con todos los juegos nominados a estos premios

Fuente: canal oficial de GDC en Twitch

