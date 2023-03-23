Videojuegos
Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023: todos los juegos ganadores
¡Los mejores juegos independientes del año pasado!
La noche del miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023, en medio de la Game Developers Conference o GDC, se entregaron los Premios Independent Games Festival o IGF a los mejores juegos indies de año, vamos a conocer a los ganadores.
Ganadores de los Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023
Mejor juego estudiantil
- Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)
- Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)
- Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)
- Shutter (ARTFX 2022)
- Skala (Gustav Almström)
- Slider (randomerz) *Ganador*
Excelencia en audio
- Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)
- Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)
- South of the Circle (State of Play)
- The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends) *Ganador*
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
- We are OFK (Team OFK)
Excelencia en diseño
- Against the Storm (Eremite Games)
- Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)
- Mr. Sun’s Hatbox (Kenny Sun)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix)
- Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games) *Ganador*
Excelencia en narrativa
- Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid) *Ganador*
- NORCO (Geography of Robots)
- South of the Circle (State of Play)
Excelencia en artes visuales
- Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
- How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)
- Potionomics (Voracious Games)
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.) *Ganador*
- To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
Premio Nuovo
- Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
- An Outcry (Quinn K.)
- Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) *Ganador*
- He Fucked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)
- Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)
- Sylvie Lime (Love♥️Game)
- Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)
- Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)
Gran premio Seumas McNally
- Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) *Ganador*
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)
- IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix)
- Not For Broadcast (NotGames)
Esos fueron los ganadores de los Premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2023. Ahora, sigamos con los premios GDCA.
Fuente: canal oficial de GDC en Twitch
Además no te pierdas
-
Cine y TVhace 1 semana
The Last of Us (serie HBO), episodio 9 -final de temporada-: la ilusión en el poder de elección
-
Manganimehace 1 semana
Dr. Stone New World: conoce cuándo y a qué hora es el estreno del episodio 1 temporada 3 en Crunchyroll
-
Manganimehace 1 semana
Gundam the Witch from Mercury: cuál es la fecha de estreno episodio 13 y cómo se llama el nuevo ‘opening’
-
Cine y TVhace 1 semana
Avance en español de La sirenita muestra a Úrsula, Sebastián, el Rey Tritón y más