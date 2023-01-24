Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023: todos los juegos nominados

2022 fue un gran año para los títulos indies y tuvimos grandiosos títulos que nos fueron opacados a pesar de estar rodeados de pesos pesados AAA como God of War Ragnarok y Elden Ring. Vamos a conocer cuales fueron los mejores juegos independientes del año gracias a los Premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2023 y aquí les tenemos a los nominados.

El año pasado, el gran ganador de la noche fue el peculiar juego de cartas Inscryption —cuya reseña pueden leer aquí— que se quedó incluso con el premio Seumas McNally a mejor juego del año.

¿Cuándo son y cómo ver los Premios IGF 2023?

La ceremonia de entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023 a las 9:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia, Perú y Ecuador) durante Games Developers Conference y será presentado por Marina Díez, diseñadora de Dordogne.

Podremos ver la ceremonia en vivo en el canal de Twitch de GDC. Al terminar la ceremonia, seguirá inmediatamente la entrega de Premios Game Developers Choice Awards 2023.

Nominados a los premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2023

Mejor juego estudiantil

Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)

Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)

Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)

Shutter (ARTFX 2022)

Skala (Gustav Almström)

Slider (randomerz)

Menciones honorables: A Mallard’s Song (Ducky Elford), Error134 (Jenny Vi Pham), Paper Planet (Doodlegames), The Longest Walk (Alexander Tarvet), zenosyne (Ezra Szanton)

Excelencia en audio

Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)

Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

We are OFK (Team OFK)

Menciones honorables: Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Melatonin (Half Asleep), Neon White (Angel Matrix), Tinykin (Splashteam)

Excelencia en diseño

Against the Storm (Eremite Games)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

Mr. Sun’s Hatbox (Kenny Sun)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

(Angel Matrix) Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

Menciones honorables: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age), Cursed to Golf (Chuhai Labs), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Tinykin (Splashteam)

Excelencia en narrativa

Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)

(Jump Over the Age) I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

NORCO (Geography of Robots)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

Menciones honorables: Eternal Threads (Cosmonaut Studios), Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games), The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow (Cloak and Dagger Games), The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

Excelencia en artes visuales

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)

Potionomics (Voracious Games)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.)

To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

Menciones honorables: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games), Melatonin (Half Asleep), NAIAD (HiWarp), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio LLC)

Premio Nuovo

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

An Outcry (Quinn K.)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

He Fucked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)

Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)

Sylvie Lime (Love♥️Game)

Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Menciones honorables: Atuel (Matajuegos), Ib (kouri), Not For Broadcast (NotGames), Of Moons and Mania (Absurd Walls), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.)

Gran premio Seumas McNally

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

(Angel Matrix) Not For Broadcast (NotGames)

Menciones honorables: Tinykin (Splashteam), Terra Nil (Free Lives), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age).

Fuente: sitio web oficial del Independent Games Festival