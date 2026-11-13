Professor Layton and the New World of Steam: este es el elenco de voces en ocho idiomas diferentes

Level-5 reveló el elenco de voces para Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, revelando los actores que dan voz a Hershel Layton, Luke Triton y a los nuevos personajes en Steam Bison. El reparto anunciado incluye actores de doblaje en inglés diferenciados para Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, con la única excepción de Luke en ambas versiones –argumentalmente comprensible ya que Steam Bison está ubicada en Estados Unidos–. El juego cuenta también con doblajes en francés, italiano, alemán, castellano, japonés y coreano. Como en los juegos de Nintendo DS y 3DS, no hay voces en español latino. En castellano, el juego lleva por título El profesor Layton y el Nuevo Mundo a vapor.

Sigue en Google Sigue a GamerFocus en Google para ver más contenido de Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Seguir

Elenco de voces en Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Inglés estadounidense

Christopher Robin Miller retoma su papel de Hershel Layton tal como en las seis entregas originales, regresando desde el primer juego de la saga. Lani Minella también vuelve como Luke Triton. Amber Lee Connors prestó su voz a Loretta en Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave e interpreta a Naoto Shirogane en Persona 4 Revival. Kayli Mills también participó en el último Fire Emblem, dando voz a Ninae.

Hershel Layton – Christopher Robin Miller

Luke Triton – Lani Minella

Elinora Allinston – Amber Lee Connors

Elida Allinston – Amber Lee Connors

Eggmuffin Sonder – Nic Olsen

Bolt Allinston – Andy Barnett

Sheriff Bobsley – Caleb Jensen

Falcon – Arthur Romeo

Mystella – Kayli Mills

Inglés británico

Hershel Layton – Christopher Robin Miller

Luke Triton – Cat Protano

Elinora Allinston – Amber Lee Connors

Elida Allinston – Amber Lee Connors

Eggmuffin Sonder – Nic Olsen

Bolt Allinston – Andy Barnett

Sheriff Bobsley – Caleb Jensen

Falcon – Arthur Romeo

Mystella – Kayli Mills

Francés

Hershel Layton – Martial Le Minoux

Luke Triton – Marie Zidi

Elinora Allinston – Zina Khakhoulia

Elida Allinston – Zina Khakhoulia

Eggmuffin Sonder – Bastien Bourle

Bolt Allinston – Laurent Blanpain

Sheriff Bobsley – Frederic Souterelle

Falcon – Gerard Surugue

Mystella – Emilie Marie

Italiano

Hershel Layton – Oliviero Corbetta

Luke Triton – Cinzia Massironi

Elinora Allinston – Giada Sabellico

Elida Allinston – Giada Sabellico

Eggmuffin Sonder – Fabrizio Valezano

Bolt Allinston – Marco Balbi

Sheriff Bobsley – Marcello Moronesi

Falcon – Giorgio Bonino

Mystella – Giulia Maniglio

Alemán

Hershel Layton – Mario Hassert

Luke Triton – Sophia Langert

Elinora Allinston – Celine Schwarz

Elida Allinston – Celine Schwarz

Eggmuffin Sonder – Lasse Dreyer

Bolt Allinston – Marko Brautigam

Sheriff Bobsley – Erich Rauker

Falcon – Tim Moeseritz

Mystella – Moira May

Castellano

Hershel Layton – Xavier Fernández

Luke Triton – Carme Ambros

Elinora Allinston – Paula Yuste

Elida Allinston – Paula Yuste

Eggmuffin Sonder – Alvaro Vancells

Bolt Allinston – Carlos Vicente

Sheriff Bobsley – Eduard Doncos

Falcon – Toni Molías

Mystella – Sarah Muñiz

Japonés

Hershel Layton – Yo Oizumi

Luke Triton – Mio Imada

Elinora Allinston – Riho Yoshioka

Elida Allinston – Riho Yoshioka

Eggmuffin Sonder – Mahiro Takasugi

Bolt Allinston – Shinya Kote

Sheriff Bobsley – Koichi Yamadera

Falcon – Akio Otsuka

Mystella – Sato Michaela Wako

Coreano

Hershel Layton – Kim Youngsun

Luke Triton – Jeong Hye-ok

Elinora Allinston – Nari Shin

Elida Allinston – Nari Shin

Eggmuffin Sonder – Lee Joo-seung

Bolt Allinston – Im Chaeheon

Sheriff Bobsley – Lee Jaebum

Falcon – Han-sin

Mystella – Kim Ye-ryeong

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam está disponible desde el 10 de diciembre del 2026 en Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5 y PC (Steam).