Professor Layton and the New World of Steam: este es el elenco de voces en ocho idiomas diferentes

Level-5 reveló el elenco de voces para Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, revelando los actores que dan voz a Hershel Layton, Luke Triton y a los nuevos personajes en Steam Bison. El reparto anunciado incluye actores de doblaje en inglés diferenciados para Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, con la única excepción de Luke en ambas versiones –argumentalmente comprensible ya que Steam Bison está ubicada en Estados Unidos–. El juego cuenta también con doblajes en francés, italiano, alemán, castellano, japonés y coreano. Como en los juegos de Nintendo DS y 3DS, no hay voces en español latino. En castellano, el juego lleva por título El profesor Layton y el Nuevo Mundo a vapor.
Elenco de voces en Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
Inglés estadounidense
Christopher Robin Miller retoma su papel de Hershel Layton tal como en las seis entregas originales, regresando desde el primer juego de la saga. Lani Minella también vuelve como Luke Triton. Amber Lee Connors prestó su voz a Loretta en Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave e interpreta a Naoto Shirogane en Persona 4 Revival. Kayli Mills también participó en el último Fire Emblem, dando voz a Ninae.
- Hershel Layton – Christopher Robin Miller
- Luke Triton – Lani Minella
- Elinora Allinston – Amber Lee Connors
- Elida Allinston – Amber Lee Connors
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Nic Olsen
- Bolt Allinston – Andy Barnett
- Sheriff Bobsley – Caleb Jensen
- Falcon – Arthur Romeo
- Mystella – Kayli Mills
Inglés británico
- Hershel Layton – Christopher Robin Miller
- Luke Triton – Cat Protano
- Elinora Allinston – Amber Lee Connors
- Elida Allinston – Amber Lee Connors
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Nic Olsen
- Bolt Allinston – Andy Barnett
- Sheriff Bobsley – Caleb Jensen
- Falcon – Arthur Romeo
- Mystella – Kayli Mills
Francés
- Hershel Layton – Martial Le Minoux
- Luke Triton – Marie Zidi
- Elinora Allinston – Zina Khakhoulia
- Elida Allinston – Zina Khakhoulia
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Bastien Bourle
- Bolt Allinston – Laurent Blanpain
- Sheriff Bobsley – Frederic Souterelle
- Falcon – Gerard Surugue
- Mystella – Emilie Marie
Italiano
- Hershel Layton – Oliviero Corbetta
- Luke Triton – Cinzia Massironi
- Elinora Allinston – Giada Sabellico
- Elida Allinston – Giada Sabellico
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Fabrizio Valezano
- Bolt Allinston – Marco Balbi
- Sheriff Bobsley – Marcello Moronesi
- Falcon – Giorgio Bonino
- Mystella – Giulia Maniglio
Alemán
- Hershel Layton – Mario Hassert
- Luke Triton – Sophia Langert
- Elinora Allinston – Celine Schwarz
- Elida Allinston – Celine Schwarz
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Lasse Dreyer
- Bolt Allinston – Marko Brautigam
- Sheriff Bobsley – Erich Rauker
- Falcon – Tim Moeseritz
- Mystella – Moira May
Castellano
- Hershel Layton – Xavier Fernández
- Luke Triton – Carme Ambros
- Elinora Allinston – Paula Yuste
- Elida Allinston – Paula Yuste
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Alvaro Vancells
- Bolt Allinston – Carlos Vicente
- Sheriff Bobsley – Eduard Doncos
- Falcon – Toni Molías
- Mystella – Sarah Muñiz
Japonés
- Hershel Layton – Yo Oizumi
- Luke Triton – Mio Imada
- Elinora Allinston – Riho Yoshioka
- Elida Allinston – Riho Yoshioka
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Mahiro Takasugi
- Bolt Allinston – Shinya Kote
- Sheriff Bobsley – Koichi Yamadera
- Falcon – Akio Otsuka
- Mystella – Sato Michaela Wako
Coreano
- Hershel Layton – Kim Youngsun
- Luke Triton – Jeong Hye-ok
- Elinora Allinston – Nari Shin
- Elida Allinston – Nari Shin
- Eggmuffin Sonder – Lee Joo-seung
- Bolt Allinston – Im Chaeheon
- Sheriff Bobsley – Lee Jaebum
- Falcon – Han-sin
- Mystella – Kim Ye-ryeong
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam está disponible desde el 10 de diciembre del 2026 en Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5 y PC (Steam).