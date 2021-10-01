Videojuegos
¿Qué juegos llegarán en octubre (2021)? ¡Conózcanlos en esta lista!
Si bien octubre es un mes principalmente asociado con el horror, la mayoría de lanzamientos no están asociados con dicho género.
Si bien los juegos de terror no predominan en octubre (2021), eso no quiere decir los que busquen experiencias espeluznantes no vayan a recibir lo que anhelan. Esperados títulos como Back 4 Blood, House of Ashes y Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water se lanzarán en las próximas semanas. Por fortuna, el listado de lanzamientos de octubre (2021) será más variado. Los jugadores podrán hacerse con títulos de acción, rompecabezas, estrategia y deportes.
¡Conozcan los lanzamientos de juegos más importantes de octubre (2021)! ¡Tampoco olviden echar un vistazo al listado de juegos que salieron durante el mes de septiembre!
FIFA 22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y Switch) – 1 de octubre
Phoenix Point (PS4 y Xbox One) – 1 de octubre
Exophobia (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de octubre
Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 5 de octubre
Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Switch) – 5 de octubre
Hell Let Loose (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 5 de octubre
BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4 y Xbox One) – 5 de octubre
Alan Wake Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 5 de octubre
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de octubre
Far Cry 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia y Luna) – 7 de octubre
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (PS VR) – 7 de octubre
Moonglow Bay (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 7 de octubre
Metroid Dread (Switch) – 8 de octubre
Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch) – 8 de octubre
Back 4 Blood (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 12 de octubre
Monster Crown (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 12 de octubre
Ori: The Collection (Switch) – 12 de octubre
The Riftbreaker (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 14 de octubre
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 15 de octubre
NHL 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de octubre
Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre
Into The Pit (Xbox One y PC) – 19 de octubre
The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4 y Switch) – 19 de octubre
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 21 de octubre
Echo Generation (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 21 de octubre
Disciples: Liberation (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 21 de octubre
Potion Craft (PC) – 21 de octubre
A Little to the Left (PC) – 21 de octubre
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 22 de octubre
Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 26 de octubre
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4 y Xbox One) – 26 de octubre
Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 26 de octubre
Solar Ash (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 26 de octubre
Workshop Simulator (PC) – 26 de octubre
Shadow Corridor (Switch) – 26 de octubre
Super Robot Wars 30 (PC) – 27 de octubre
NASCAR 21: Ignition (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 28 de octubre
Riders Republic (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC y Stadia) – 28 de octubre
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 28 de octubre
Age of Empires IV (PC) – 28 de octubre
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 28 de octubre
Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – 29 de octubre
¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!
Popular ahora
Además no te pierdas
-
Videojuegoshace 7 días
Chocobo Racing volverá a la pista de carreras solo en Nintendo Switch
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Castlevania Advance Collection es confirmado para PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC
-
Cine y TVhace 1 semana
El increíble mundo de Gumball recibirá una película y una nueva serie
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
[Actualización] Nintendo podría estar preparando un nuevo control para Switch