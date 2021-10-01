¿Qué juegos llegarán en octubre (2021)? ¡Conózcanlos en esta lista!

Si bien los juegos de terror no predominan en octubre (2021), eso no quiere decir los que busquen experiencias espeluznantes no vayan a recibir lo que anhelan. Esperados títulos como Back 4 Blood, House of Ashes y Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water se lanzarán en las próximas semanas. Por fortuna, el listado de lanzamientos de octubre (2021) será más variado. Los jugadores podrán hacerse con títulos de acción, rompecabezas, estrategia y deportes.

¡Conozcan los lanzamientos de juegos más importantes de octubre (2021)! ¡Tampoco olviden echar un vistazo al listado de juegos que salieron durante el mes de septiembre!

FIFA 22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y Switch) – 1 de octubre

Phoenix Point (PS4 y Xbox One) – 1 de octubre

Exophobia (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de octubre

Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 5 de octubre

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Switch) – 5 de octubre

Hell Let Loose (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 5 de octubre

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4 y Xbox One) – 5 de octubre

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 5 de octubre

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de octubre

Far Cry 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia y Luna) – 7 de octubre

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (PS VR) – 7 de octubre

Moonglow Bay (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 7 de octubre

Metroid Dread (Switch) – 8 de octubre

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch) – 8 de octubre

Back 4 Blood (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 12 de octubre

Monster Crown (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 12 de octubre

Ori: The Collection (Switch) – 12 de octubre

The Riftbreaker (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 14 de octubre

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 15 de octubre

NHL 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de octubre

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre

Into The Pit (Xbox One y PC) – 19 de octubre

The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4 y Switch) – 19 de octubre

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 21 de octubre

Echo Generation (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 21 de octubre

Disciples: Liberation (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 21 de octubre

Potion Craft (PC) – 21 de octubre

A Little to the Left (PC) – 21 de octubre

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 22 de octubre

Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 26 de octubre

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4 y Xbox One) – 26 de octubre

Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 26 de octubre

Solar Ash (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 26 de octubre

Workshop Simulator (PC) – 26 de octubre

Shadow Corridor (Switch) – 26 de octubre

Super Robot Wars 30 (PC) – 27 de octubre

NASCAR 21: Ignition (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 28 de octubre

Riders Republic (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC y Stadia) – 28 de octubre

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 28 de octubre

Age of Empires IV (PC) – 28 de octubre

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 28 de octubre

Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – 29 de octubre

