¿Qué juegos se lanzarán en junio (2021)? Conózcanlos en esta lista

Los lanzamientos de junio comprenderán juegos obscuros e independientes. Sin embargo, también habrá títulos muy importantes.

hace 51 mins

En lo que va de 2021, jugadores de todo el mundo han podido disfrutar de una gran variedad de lanzamientos. Desde los más esperados hasta los más obscuros, han tenido bastante de donde elegir. Por supuesto, el año no ha terminado. Aún hay bastantes juegos por estrenarse.

Faltando un mes para llegar a la mitad de 2021, es hora de revisar los juegos que llegarán a lo largo de junio. Aunque la mayoría de los títulos de junio (2021) son propiedades intelectuales 100% nuevas, también hay múltiples relanzamientos y secuelas de juegos muy queridos.

¡Conozcan los juegos que llegarán a lo largo de junio (2021)!

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) – 1 de junio

Operation: Tango (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de junio

Super Animal Royale (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio

Necromunda: Hired Gun (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de junio

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic (PC) – 1 de junio

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de junio

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio

Stonefly (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio

Griftlands (PC) – 1 de junio / (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 4 de junio

The Magnificent Trufflepigs (PC) – 3 de junio

Tour De France 2021 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 3 de junio

Open Country (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 3 de junio

Astalon: Tears of the Earth (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de junio

Winds of Change (Switch) – 3 de junio

Wing of Darkness (PS4, Switch y PC) – 3 de junio

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Switch) – 4 de junio

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 4 de junio

The Persistence Enhanced (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 4 de junio

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 4 de junio

Mighty Goose (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de junio

Chivalry 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 8 de junio

Edge of Eternity (PC) – 8 de junio

Backbone (PC) – 8 de junio

Neptunia ReVerse (PS5) – 8 de junio

Later Daters (Xbox One) – 9 de junio

One Hand Clapping (PC) – 10 de junio

We Are Football (PC) – 10 de junio

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 10 de junio

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5) – 10 de junio

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 10 de junio

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 11 de junio

Game Builder Garage (Switch) – 11 de junio

Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte (PS5) – 11 de junio

DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ (PS4 y Switch) – 11 de junio

Lumberhill (PC) – 13 de junio

The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de junio

Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – 17 de junio

Roguebook (PC) – 17 de junio

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 18 de junio

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (Switch y PC) – 22 de junio

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 22 de junio

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 22 de junio

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (PC) – 22 de junio

Fallen Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de junio

Out of Line (PC) – 23 de junio

Legend of Mana (PS4, Switch y PC) – 24 de junio

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de junio

Cotton Reboot! (PS4 y Switch) – 25 de junio

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch) – 25 de junio

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch) – 25 de junio

Scarlet Nexus (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X y PC) – 25 de junio

Destroy All Humans! (Switch) – 29 de junio

Curved Space (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 29 de junio

Ghoul Patrol y Zombies Ate My Neighbors (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 29 de junio

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch) – 29 de junio

¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!

