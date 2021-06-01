Videojuegos
¿Qué juegos se lanzarán en junio (2021)? Conózcanlos en esta lista
Los lanzamientos de junio comprenderán juegos obscuros e independientes. Sin embargo, también habrá títulos muy importantes.
En lo que va de 2021, jugadores de todo el mundo han podido disfrutar de una gran variedad de lanzamientos. Desde los más esperados hasta los más obscuros, han tenido bastante de donde elegir. Por supuesto, el año no ha terminado. Aún hay bastantes juegos por estrenarse.
Faltando un mes para llegar a la mitad de 2021, es hora de revisar los juegos que llegarán a lo largo de junio. Aunque la mayoría de los títulos de junio (2021) son propiedades intelectuales 100% nuevas, también hay múltiples relanzamientos y secuelas de juegos muy queridos.
¡Conozcan los juegos que llegarán a lo largo de junio (2021)!
Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) – 1 de junio
Operation: Tango (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de junio
Super Animal Royale (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio
Necromunda: Hired Gun (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de junio
World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic (PC) – 1 de junio
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de junio
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio
Stonefly (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 1 de junio
Griftlands (PC) – 1 de junio / (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 4 de junio
The Magnificent Trufflepigs (PC) – 3 de junio
Tour De France 2021 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 3 de junio
Open Country (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 3 de junio
Astalon: Tears of the Earth (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de junio
Winds of Change (Switch) – 3 de junio
Wing of Darkness (PS4, Switch y PC) – 3 de junio
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Switch) – 4 de junio
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 4 de junio
The Persistence Enhanced (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 4 de junio
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 4 de junio
Mighty Goose (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 5 de junio
Chivalry 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 8 de junio
Edge of Eternity (PC) – 8 de junio
Backbone (PC) – 8 de junio
Neptunia ReVerse (PS5) – 8 de junio
Later Daters (Xbox One) – 9 de junio
One Hand Clapping (PC) – 10 de junio
We Are Football (PC) – 10 de junio
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 10 de junio
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5) – 10 de junio
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 10 de junio
Guilty Gear -STRIVE- (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 11 de junio
Game Builder Garage (Switch) – 11 de junio
Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte (PS5) – 11 de junio
DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ (PS4 y Switch) – 11 de junio
Lumberhill (PC) – 13 de junio
The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de junio
Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – 17 de junio
Roguebook (PC) – 17 de junio
Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 18 de junio
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (Switch y PC) – 22 de junio
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 22 de junio
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 22 de junio
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (PC) – 22 de junio
Fallen Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de junio
Out of Line (PC) – 23 de junio
Legend of Mana (PS4, Switch y PC) – 24 de junio
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de junio
Cotton Reboot! (PS4 y Switch) – 25 de junio
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch) – 25 de junio
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch) – 25 de junio
Scarlet Nexus (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X y PC) – 25 de junio
Destroy All Humans! (Switch) – 29 de junio
Curved Space (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 29 de junio
Ghoul Patrol y Zombies Ate My Neighbors (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 29 de junio
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch) – 29 de junio
¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!
