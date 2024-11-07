SEGA retira de tiendas digitales sus juegos clásicos

El 2024 está por terminar y SEGA sigue dando de que hablar. Ahora, coincidiendo con nuevos rumores que apuntan a que conoceremos más detalles del Sega Power Surge The Game Awards 2024, la desarrolladora japonesa ha comunicado que retirará una gran cantidad de sus juegos clásicos de las tiendas en línea. Estos juegos clásicos serán retirados a partir del viernes 6 de diciembre. Cabe resaltar, que si ya poseemos algunos de estos juegos en nuestras bibliotecas digitales podremos seguir accediendo a ellos.
¿Cuáles son los juegos clásicos que SEGA retirará de las tiendas de Steam, Switch, Xbox y PlayStation?
SEGA retirará un gran número de sus juegos clásicos de las tiendas de Steam y Xbox. En el caso de PlayStation y la eShop de Nintendo Switch, la desarrolladora japonesa ha revelado en su página oficial que retirará SEGA Genesis Classics.
Esta es la lista de juegos individuales que retirará sega de las tiendas en línea de Xbox y Steam:
Steam
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Crazy Taxi
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dreamcast Collection Bundle
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco Jr.
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Galaxy Force II
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Jet Set Radio
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow Dancer
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Channel 5: Part 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton
- VectorMan
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Xbox
- Altered Beast
- Crazy Taxi
- SEGA® Genesis Classics™
- Golden Axe
- Monster World
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shinobi
- Sonic the Fighters
- Streets of Rage
- SVC: ToeJam & Earl
- Virtua Fighter 2
Vía: Siliconera