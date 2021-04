We're giving away a Shantae Collector's Edition for the Game Boy Color, and you could win! Want to enter?



1️⃣ Follow @LimitedRunGames & @WayForward

2️⃣ Like and retweet

3️⃣ Reply with your favorite moment in the Shantae series



We'll draw a winner tomorrow at 11am. GLHF! pic.twitter.com/H4ezH5qdmr