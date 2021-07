Conozcan a Skye, protagonista del Club de Fortnite en agosto (2021)

💖 AVA! 💖 [Fortnite Skin Concept] & [ #T5GContest Entry ] A.v.a = Art’s Very Alive! This one is a tribute to some of the concepts & artists that have made it into the game. I’m proud of you all, inspired by you, & I hope you like the concept! #FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #Minty pic.twitter.com/SFN9Zqj8KS