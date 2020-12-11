Síguenos en nuestras redes

The Game Awards 2020: la lista completa de ganadores

¿Se perdieron la gran premiación? Por fortuna, hemos recopilado en este artículo todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020.

¡Llegó la gran noche! En medio de toda clase de anuncios, Geoff Keighley —anfitrión y fundador de The Game Awards— y múltiples celebridades revelaron a los ganadores de las categorías. Mientras que algunos resultaron evidentes, otros sorprendieron a más de uno.

A diferencia de anteriores ediciones de The Game Awards, esta noche tuvo un claro ganador: The Last of Us Parte II. Con un total de siete premios, el título de Naughty Dog se consolida como uno de los títulos más galardonados en la historia de The Game Awards.

¡Sin más preámbulos, aquí está la lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2020!

Juego del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor dirección

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake 
  • Ghost of Tsushima 
  • Hades 
  • The Last of Us Parte II 

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake 
  • Ghost of Tsushima 
  • Hades 
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps 
  • The Last of Us Parte II 

Mejor banda sonora

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake 
  • Hades 
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Parte II 

Mejor diseño de audio

  • DOOM Eternal 
  • Half-Life: Alyx 
  • Ghost of Tsushima 
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Parte II 

Mejor actuación de voz

  • Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Parte II)
  • Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Parte II)
  • Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)
  • Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Mejor juego de impacto

  • If Found… 
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through the Darkest of Times 

Mejor juego continuo

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fortnite 
  • No Man’s Sky 

Mejor juego ‘indie’

  • Carrion 
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 
  • Hades 
  • Spelunky 2 
  • Spiritfarer 

Mejor juego para móviles

  • Among Us 
  • Call of Duty Mobile 
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra 
  • Pokémon Café Mix 

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 
  • Grounded 
  • HyperDot 
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Watch Dogs Legion 

Mejor juego VR/AR

  • Dreams 
  • Half-Life: Alyx 
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR 
  • Star Wars: Squadrons 
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 

Mejor juego de acción

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades 
  • Half-Life: Alyx 
  • Nioh 2 
  • Streets of Rage 4 

Mejor juego de aventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 
  • Ghost of Tsushima 
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps 
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 
  • The Last of Us Parte II 

Mejor juego RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact 
  • Persona 5 Royal 
  • Wasteland 3 
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon 

Mejor juego de pelea

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus 
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition 
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] 

Mejor juego familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons 
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

  • Crusader Kings III 
  • Desperados III 
  • Gears Tactics 
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad 

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
  • Among Us 
  • Call of Duty: Warzone 
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 
  • Valorant 

Mejor juego debutante

  • Carrion 
  • Mortal Shell 
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic 
  • Röki 
  • Phasmophobia 

Mejor juego de esports

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 
  • Fortnite 
  • League of Legends 
  • Valorant 

¿Qué juegos veremos en The Game Awards 2021? ¡Habrá que esperar un año para averiguarlo! Mientras tanto, no olviden votar por su juego y consola favorita en el Poporo de Oro 2020. Aquí pueden ver los candidatos elegidos por los editores de GamerFocus.

