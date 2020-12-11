The Game Awards 2020: la lista completa de ganadores

¡Llegó la gran noche! En medio de toda clase de anuncios, Geoff Keighley —anfitrión y fundador de The Game Awards— y múltiples celebridades revelaron a los ganadores de las categorías. Mientras que algunos resultaron evidentes, otros sorprendieron a más de uno.

A diferencia de anteriores ediciones de The Game Awards, esta noche tuvo un claro ganador: The Last of Us Parte II. Con un total de siete premios, el título de Naughty Dog se consolida como uno de los títulos más galardonados en la historia de The Game Awards.

¡Sin más preámbulos, aquí está la lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2020!

Juego del año

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us Parte II

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Mejor dirección

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor dirección de arte

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor banda sonora

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor diseño de audio

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor actuación de voz

Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Parte II)

Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Parte II)

(The Last of Us Parte II) Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)

Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Mejor juego de impacto

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Mejor juego continuo

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego ‘indie’

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor juego para móviles

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Innovación en accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

The Last of Us Parte II

Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor juego VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Mejor juego de acción

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Mejor juego de aventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor juego RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de pelea

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Mejor juego multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego debutante

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Mejor juego de esports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

¿Qué juegos veremos en The Game Awards 2021? ¡Habrá que esperar un año para averiguarlo! Mientras tanto, no olviden votar por su juego y consola favorita en el Poporo de Oro 2020. Aquí pueden ver los candidatos elegidos por los editores de GamerFocus.