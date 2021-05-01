Conecta con nosotros

Estos son los juegos que se lanzarán a lo largo de mayo (2021)

¿No saben qué juegos llegarán a lo largo de mayo (2021)? Consulten este listado para enterarse de los lanzamientos más importantes.

¡Ya casi llegamos a la mitad de 2021! Múltiples juegos han agraciado a las consolas de octava y última generación. Sin embargo, los títulos no han parado ni dejaran de llegar en lo que queda del año. En esta ocasión, les presentamos los juegos que arribarán en mayo (2021).

Con excepción de un puñado de juegos, mayo (2021) se caracterizará por relanzamientos e ‘indies’. Estos comprenderán una gran variedad de géneros, desde títulos de supervivencia y competitivos hasta de aventura y RPG. ¡Seguro encontrarán algo que sea de su agrado!

The Colonists (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 4 de mayo

Highrisers (PC) – 6 de mayo

Skate City (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 6 de mayo

Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC y Stadia) – 7 de mayo

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de mayo

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Switch) – 13 de mayo

Before We Leave (Steam) – 13 de mayo

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 14 de mayo

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir / Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch) – 14 de mayo

Subnautica (Switch) – 14 de mayo

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 14 de mayo

Days Gone (PC) – 18 de mayo

Snowrunner (Switch) – 18 de mayo

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 18 de mayo

Void Terrarium++ (PS5) – 18 de mayo

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 19 de mayo

Open Country (PC) – 20 de mayo

Of Bird and Cage (PC) – 20 de mayo

The Wild at Heart (Xbox One y PC) – 20 de mayo

Just Die Already (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 20 de mayo

Miitopia (Switch) – 21 de mayo

Rust (PS4 y Xbox One) – 21 de mayo

Knockout City (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 21 de mayo

Biomutant (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 25 de mayo

Erica (Steam) – 25 de mayo

King of Seas (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 25 de mayo

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch y PC) – 25 de mayo

Maneater (Switch) – 25 de mayo

Earth Defence Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo

Weaving Tides (Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash (Switch) – 27 de mayo

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Xbox Series X/S y Xbox One) – 27 de mayo

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo

Song of Horror (PS4 y Xbox One) – 28 de mayo

World’s End Club (Switch) – 28 de mayo

¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!

