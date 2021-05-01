Videojuegos
Estos son los juegos que se lanzarán a lo largo de mayo (2021)
¿No saben qué juegos llegarán a lo largo de mayo (2021)? Consulten este listado para enterarse de los lanzamientos más importantes.
¡Ya casi llegamos a la mitad de 2021! Múltiples juegos han agraciado a las consolas de octava y última generación. Sin embargo, los títulos no han parado ni dejaran de llegar en lo que queda del año. En esta ocasión, les presentamos los juegos que arribarán en mayo (2021).
Con excepción de un puñado de juegos, mayo (2021) se caracterizará por relanzamientos e ‘indies’. Estos comprenderán una gran variedad de géneros, desde títulos de supervivencia y competitivos hasta de aventura y RPG. ¡Seguro encontrarán algo que sea de su agrado!
The Colonists (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 4 de mayo
Highrisers (PC) – 6 de mayo
Skate City (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 6 de mayo
Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC y Stadia) – 7 de mayo
Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de mayo
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Switch) – 13 de mayo
Before We Leave (Steam) – 13 de mayo
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 14 de mayo
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir / Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch) – 14 de mayo
Subnautica (Switch) – 14 de mayo
Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 14 de mayo
Days Gone (PC) – 18 de mayo
Snowrunner (Switch) – 18 de mayo
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 18 de mayo
Void Terrarium++ (PS5) – 18 de mayo
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 19 de mayo
Open Country (PC) – 20 de mayo
Of Bird and Cage (PC) – 20 de mayo
The Wild at Heart (Xbox One y PC) – 20 de mayo
Just Die Already (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 20 de mayo
Miitopia (Switch) – 21 de mayo
Rust (PS4 y Xbox One) – 21 de mayo
Knockout City (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 21 de mayo
Biomutant (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 25 de mayo
Erica (Steam) – 25 de mayo
King of Seas (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 25 de mayo
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch y PC) – 25 de mayo
Maneater (Switch) – 25 de mayo
Earth Defence Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo
Weaving Tides (Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo
Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash (Switch) – 27 de mayo
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Xbox Series X/S y Xbox One) – 27 de mayo
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de mayo
Song of Horror (PS4 y Xbox One) – 28 de mayo
World’s End Club (Switch) – 28 de mayo
¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!
