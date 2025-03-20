Videojuegos

Todos los ganadores de los Premios Game Developers Choice (GDC) e Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2025

Balatreados.

En la noche del miércoles 19 de marzo, en medio de la Games Developers Conference, se entregaron los premios los Premios Game Developers Choice (GDC) e Independent Games Festival (IGF) correspondientes al año 2025 y vamos a conocer cuáles fueron todos los ganadores.

Ganadores premios Independent Games Festival 2025MEJOR JUEGO ESTUDIANTILEXCELENCIA EN AUDIOEXCELENCIA EN DISEÑOEXCELENCIA EN NARRATIVAEXCELENCIA EN ARTES VISUALESPREMIO NUOVOGRAN PREMIO SEUMAS McNALLYGanadores premios Game Developers Choice Awards 2025MEJOR AUDIOMEJOR DEBUTMEJOR DISEÑO PREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓNMEJOR NARRATIVAMEJOR TECNOLOGÍAMEJOR ARTE VISUALIMPACTO SOCIALJUEGO DEL AÑO

Pueden ver la presentación completa a continuación, cortesía del canal oficial de IGN en YouTube. Los Premios IGF 2025 comienzan en el minuto 37:37 y los Premios GDC empiezan en el minuto 1:48:17.

Ahora sí, veamos todos los juegos ganadores

Ganadores premios Independent Games Festival 2025

MEJOR JUEGO ESTUDIANTIL

  • A Dual Ascent
  • DisplaceMen
  • Growth Spurt: A Meandering Intermission into the Afterhours of a Miscalculation
  • Slot WasteGANADOR
  • The WereCleaner
  • Year Unknown 

EXCELENCIA EN AUDIO

  • Anger Foot
  • Despelote – GANADOR
  • INDIKA
  • ODDADA 
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here! 
  • Utopia Must Fall 

EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO

EXCELENCIA EN NARRATIVA

  • Caves of Qud – GANADOR
  • Closer the Distance 
  • Consume Me 
  • Despelote
  • INDIKA
  • No Case Should Remain Unsolved 

EXCELENCIA EN ARTES VISUALES

PREMIO NUOVO

  • Consume Me GANADOR
  • Despelote 
  • Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 
  • Ginger 
  • individualism in the dead-internet age: an anti-big tech asset flip shovelware rant manifesto
  • Starship Home
  • tapeçaria (tapestry) 
  • The Exit 8 

GRAN PREMIO SEUMAS McNALLY

  • Caves of Qud 
  • Consume Me – GANADOR
  • Despelote
  • INDIKA
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here! 
  • UFO 50

Ganadores premios Game Developers Choice Awards 2025

MEJOR AUDIO

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

MEJOR DEBUT

  • 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) – GANADOR
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
  • Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

MEJOR DISEÑO 

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) – GANADOR
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

PREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓN

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) – GANADOR
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero) – GANADOR
  • Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)

MEJOR TECNOLOGÍA

  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

MEJOR ARTE VISUAL

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) – GANADOR
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

IMPACTO SOCIAL

  • 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix) – GANADOR
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) – GANADOR
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Esos fueron los juegos ganadores tanto de los Premios Game Developers Choice (GDC) como de los Independent Games Festival (IGF) del año 2025.

Todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA Games Awards 2025

