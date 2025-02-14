Videojuegos

Todos los ganadores los Premios DICE 2025

¡Vamos Astro!

Julian Ramirez
Julian Ramirez
Lectura de 5 min

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Interactivas celebró sus renombrados Premios DICE 2025 en la noche del jueves 13 de febrero y vamos a conocer cuáles fueron todos los ganadores en todas las categorías.

Si prefieren ver la entrega de premios ustedes mismos, encontrarán el video de la ceremonia presentada por Greg Miller y Stella Chung a continuación. Es cortesía del canal oficial de IGN en YouTube.

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron los ganadores en cada categoría de los premios DICE 2025:

LOGROS EN ANIMACIÓN

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

LOGROS EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • Black Myth: Wukong – GANADOR
  • Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • El Escudero Valiente
  • Senua’s Saga: Helldivers 2

LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE PERSONAJES

  • Watcher, de 1000xResist
  • Yuffie Kisaragi, de Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Indiana Jones, de Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
  • Indika, de Indika
  • Senua, de Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

LOGROS EN COMPOSICIÓN DE MÚSICA ORIGINAL

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes The Deep

LOGROS EN HISTORIA

  • 1000xResist
  • Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness you’re Here

LOGROS TÉCNICOS

  • Astro Bot
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Hones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

JUEGO DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • Stellar Blade

JUEGO DE AVENTURA DEL AÑO

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • El Escudero Valiente
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

JUEGO DE PELEAS DEL AÑO

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8 – GANADOR
  • Underdogs

JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO

  • F1 24 – GANADOR
  • MotoGP 24
  • Night-Runners Prologue

JUEGO DE ROL DEL AÑO

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Well
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR

JUEGO DE DEPORTES DEL AÑO

  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24 – GANADOR
  • NBA 2K25

JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

LOGROS EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Behemoth
  • Starship Home – GANADOR
  • Underdogs

JUEGO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA DEL AÑO

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow – GANADOR
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Behemoth
  • Underdogs

LOGROS EN JUEGOS INDEPENDIENTES

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Grunn
  • Indika
  • Mouthwashing

JUEGO MÓVIL DEL AÑO

  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves

JUEGO EN LÍNEA DEL AÑO

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of HAtred
  • Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

LOGROS EN DIRECCIÓN

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well – GANADOR
  • Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • Astro Bot – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo

Esos son todos los ganadores de los premios DICE 2025. ¿Ganaron los que ustedes querían? Si no, tendrán oportunidades aún en los GDCA.

Nintendo es nominado por primera vez a los Premios GLAAD por representación LGBTI

Descubre más desde GamerFocus

Suscríbete y recibe las últimas entradas en tu correo electrónico.

También te puede gustar

Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme, tráiler ‘a pesar de todo, gratificante’

Twisted Metal: temporada 2 prende los motores para la salvaje competencia vehicular

Square Enix pone otro clavo a Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered y lo retira en iOS

A Jean Reno no le molesta volver a interpretar a Jacques Blanc, su personaje en Onimusha 3

Avowed – Reseña 

Etiquetado:
Compartir este contenido
Artículo anterior Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme, tráiler ‘a pesar de todo, gratificante’
Dejar comentario

Lo último

Capcom Cup 11: así quedaron todos los grupos del mundial de Street Fighter 6
Esports
MenaRD reta a un FT 10 a Daigo Umehara, esta es la respuesta de «The Beast»
Esports
El genial juego de terror Sorry we’re Closed llegará a consolas con Nuevo Juego+, fecha de lanzamiento
Videojuegos
Cómo conseguir todas las recompensas del día de San Valentín 2025 en GTA Online
Videojuegos