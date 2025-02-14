Todos los ganadores los Premios DICE 2025

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Interactivas celebró sus renombrados Premios DICE 2025 en la noche del jueves 13 de febrero y vamos a conocer cuáles fueron todos los ganadores en todas las categorías.
Si prefieren ver la entrega de premios ustedes mismos, encontrarán el video de la ceremonia presentada por Greg Miller y Stella Chung a continuación. Es cortesía del canal oficial de IGN en YouTube.
Ahora sí, veamos cuáles fueron los ganadores en cada categoría de los premios DICE 2025:
LOGROS EN ANIMACIÓN
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
LOGROS EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Black Myth: Wukong – GANADOR
- Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- El Escudero Valiente
- Senua’s Saga: Helldivers 2
LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE PERSONAJES
- Watcher, de 1000xResist
- Yuffie Kisaragi, de Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Indiana Jones, de Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
- Indika, de Indika
- Senua, de Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
LOGROS EN COMPOSICIÓN DE MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes The Deep
LOGROS EN HISTORIA
- 1000xResist
- Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness you’re Here
LOGROS TÉCNICOS
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Hones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
JUEGO DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- Stellar Blade
JUEGO DE AVENTURA DEL AÑO
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo – GANADOR
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- El Escudero Valiente
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
JUEGO DE PELEAS DEL AÑO
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8 – GANADOR
- Underdogs
JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO
- F1 24 – GANADOR
- MotoGP 24
- Night-Runners Prologue
JUEGO DE ROL DEL AÑO
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Well
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
JUEGO DE DEPORTES DEL AÑO
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- MLB The Show 24 – GANADOR
- NBA 2K25
JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
LOGROS EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Behemoth
- Starship Home – GANADOR
- Underdogs
JUEGO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA DEL AÑO
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – GANADOR
- Escaping Wonderland
- Behemoth
- Underdogs
LOGROS EN JUEGOS INDEPENDIENTES
- Animal Well
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Grunn
- Indika
- Mouthwashing
JUEGO MÓVIL DEL AÑO
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
JUEGO EN LÍNEA DEL AÑO
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of HAtred
- Helldivers 2 – GANADOR
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
LOGROS EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
LOGROS EN DIRECCIÓN
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well – GANADOR
- Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Astro Bot – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
Esos son todos los ganadores de los premios DICE 2025. ¿Ganaron los que ustedes querían? Si no, tendrán oportunidades aún en los GDCA.
