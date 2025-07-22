Todos los juegos disponibles en Nintendo Music, la app recibe una amplia colección de bandas sonoras de NES y Famicom

Desde el lanzamiento de la aplicación Nintendo Music el pasado mes de octubre, la compañía ha estado actualizando juiciosamente y casi de forma semanal el listado de bandas sonoras de varios de sus más populares juegos. Para acceder a esta aplicación en iOS/Android es necesario contar con una Cuenta Nintendo y una membresía –por lo menos básica sin necesidad de Expansion Pack– a Nintendo Switch Online. En la ronda más reciente, Nintendo introdujo temas de 26 títulos originales de NES y Famicom, su primera consola casera de 8-bit.
Lista completa de juegos en Nintendo Music
|Juego
|Fecha de añadido
|Balloon Fight, Baseball, Clu Clu Land, Devil World, Donkey Kong Jr., Donkey Kong Jr. Math, Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong 3, Duck Hunt, Excitebike, F Race, Golf, Gomoku Narabe Renju, Gyromite, Hogan’s Alley, Ice Climber, Mach Rider, Mah-Jong, Mario Bros., Pinball, Soccer, Stack-Up, Tennis, Urban Champion, Wild Gunman, Wrecking Crew (NES / Famicom)
|21 de julio, 2025
|Mario Kart 64 (N64)
|14 de julio, 2025
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)
|7 de julio, 2025
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch)
|30 de junio, 2025
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)
|16 de junio, 2025
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
|2 de junio, 2025
|Splatoon (Wii U)
|27 de mayo, 2025
|Kid Icarus (NES), Kid Icarus (Famicom)
|19 de mayo, 2025
|Pokémon Sword / Shield (Switch)
|12 de mayo, 2025
|Mario Kart 7 (3DS)
|30 de abril, 2025
|Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)
|21 de abril, 2025
|The Legend of Zelda (NES)
|14 de abril, 2025
|Luigi’s Mansion (GameCube)
|7 de abril, 2025
|F-Zero (SNES), F-Zero X Expansion Kit (N64)
|31 de marzo, 2025
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
|24 de marzo, 2025
|Tetris (Game Boy), Tetris (NES), Dr. Mario (NES)
|17 de marzo, 2025
|Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)
|9 de marzo, 2025
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)
|3 de marzo, 2025
|Super Mario Bros. 2 (NES)
|24 de febrero, 2025
|StreetPass Mii Plaza (3DS)
|17 de febrero, 2025
|Golden Sun (GBA)
|9 de febrero, 2025
|Super Mario World (SNES)
|3 de febrero, 2025
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
|27 de enero, 2025
|Super Mario Kart (SNES)
|20 de enero, 2025
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)
|13 de enero, 2025
|Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble (SNES)
|6 de enero, 2025
|Super Mario 64 (N64)
|23 de diciembre, 2024
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)
|16 de diciembre, 2024
|Wave Race 64 (N64)
|9 de diciembre, 2024
|Splatoon 2 (Switch)
|2 de diciembre, 2024
|Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day (DS)
|25 de noviembre, 2024
|F-Zero X (N64)
|18 de noviembre, 2024
|Wii Sports (Wii)
|11 de noviembre, 2024
|Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES)
|4 de noviembre, 2024
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Wii Channels (Wii)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Donkey Kong Country (SNES)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island (SNES)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Super Mario Bros. (NES)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Star Fox 64 (N64)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Splatoon 3 (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Dr. Mario (Game Boy)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Tomodachi Collection (DS)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Nintendogs (DS)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Pikmin 4 (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade (GBA)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Kirby’s Dream Land (GB)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Kirby Star Allies (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Metroid (NES)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Metroid (Famicom)
|30 de octubre, 2024
|Metroid Prime (GameCube)
|30 de octubre, 2024