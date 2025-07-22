Videojuegos

Todos los juegos disponibles en Nintendo Music, la app recibe una amplia colección de bandas sonoras de NES y Famicom

El Spotify de la Gran N.

Desde el lanzamiento de la aplicación Nintendo Music el pasado mes de octubre, la compañía ha estado actualizando juiciosamente y casi de forma semanal el listado de bandas sonoras de varios de sus más populares juegos. Para acceder a esta aplicación en iOS/Android es necesario contar con una Cuenta Nintendo y una membresía –por lo menos básica sin necesidad de Expansion Pack– a Nintendo Switch Online. En la ronda más reciente, Nintendo introdujo temas de 26 títulos originales de NES y Famicom, su primera consola casera de 8-bit.

Lista completa de juegos en Nintendo Music

JuegoFecha de añadido
Balloon Fight, Baseball, Clu Clu Land, Devil World, Donkey Kong Jr., Donkey Kong Jr. Math, Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong 3, Duck Hunt, Excitebike, F Race, Golf, Gomoku Narabe Renju, Gyromite, Hogan’s Alley, Ice Climber, Mach Rider, Mah-Jong, Mario Bros., Pinball, Soccer, Stack-Up, Tennis, Urban Champion, Wild Gunman, Wrecking Crew (NES / Famicom)21 de julio, 2025
Mario Kart 64 (N64)14 de julio, 2025
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)7 de julio, 2025
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch)30 de junio, 2025
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)16 de junio, 2025
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)2 de junio, 2025
Splatoon (Wii U)27 de mayo, 2025
Kid Icarus (NES), Kid Icarus (Famicom)19 de mayo, 2025
Pokémon Sword / Shield (Switch)12 de mayo, 2025
Mario Kart 7 (3DS)30 de abril, 2025
Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)21 de abril, 2025
The Legend of Zelda (NES)14 de abril, 2025
Luigi’s Mansion (GameCube)7 de abril, 2025
F-Zero (SNES), F-Zero X Expansion Kit (N64)31 de marzo, 2025
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)24 de marzo, 2025
Tetris (Game Boy), Tetris (NES), Dr. Mario (NES)17 de marzo, 2025
Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)9 de marzo, 2025
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)3 de marzo, 2025
Super Mario Bros. 2 (NES)24 de febrero, 2025
StreetPass Mii Plaza (3DS)17 de febrero, 2025
Golden Sun (GBA)9 de febrero, 2025
Super Mario World (SNES)3 de febrero, 2025
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)27 de enero, 2025
Super Mario Kart (SNES)20 de enero, 2025
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)13 de enero, 2025
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble (SNES)6 de enero, 2025
Super Mario 64 (N64)23 de diciembre, 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)16 de diciembre, 2024
Wave Race 64 (N64)9 de diciembre, 2024
Splatoon 2 (Switch)2 de diciembre, 2024
Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day (DS)25 de noviembre, 2024
F-Zero X (N64)18 de noviembre, 2024
Wii Sports (Wii)11 de noviembre, 2024
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES)4 de noviembre, 2024
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Wii Channels (Wii)30 de octubre, 2024
Donkey Kong Country (SNES)30 de octubre, 2024
Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island (SNES)30 de octubre, 2024
Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)30 de octubre, 2024
Super Mario Bros. (NES)30 de octubre, 2024
Star Fox 64 (N64)30 de octubre, 2024
Splatoon 3 (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)30 de octubre, 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Dr. Mario (Game Boy)30 de octubre, 2024
Tomodachi Collection (DS)30 de octubre, 2024
Nintendogs (DS)30 de octubre, 2024
Pikmin 4 (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade (GBA)30 de octubre, 2024
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Kirby’s Dream Land (GB)30 de octubre, 2024
Kirby Star Allies (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)30 de octubre, 2024
Metroid (NES)30 de octubre, 2024
Metroid (Famicom)30 de octubre, 2024
Metroid Prime (GameCube)30 de octubre, 2024
