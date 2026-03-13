Todos los juegos ganadores en los premios Game Developers Choice 2026

Los IGF no son la única entrega de premios que se realizan en el marco de la Games Developers Conference. En la noche del jueves 12 de marzo se entregaron los premios GDCA o Game Developers Choice Awards 2026 y vamos a revelar cuáles fueron los juegos ganadores. Estos fueron elegidos directamente por los mismos desarrolladores de videojuegos.

Sigue en Google Sigue a GamerFocus en Google para ver más contenido gamer. Seguir

Si quieren ver la entrega de premios completa, pueden encontrarla en el canal oficial de GDC en YouTube o a continuación. Sigan leyendo para ver la lista de ganadores.

Ahora sí, vamos a conocer todos los juegos ganadores de premios en todas las categorías de los Game Developers Choice Awards 2026.

Mejor audio

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive) – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rift of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toe Games, Klei Publishing)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios)

Menciones honorables: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo), Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software, Bethesda Softworks), Lumines Arise (Enhance, Monstars Inc.), To a T (uvula LLC, Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor debut

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb, Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive) – GANADOR

Dispatch (Adhoc Studio)

Menciones honorables: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Too Kyo Games, Media. Vision Inc., Aniplex), The Roottrees are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.)

Mejor diseño

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb, Raw Fury) – GANADOR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts)

Menciones honorables: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios, Deep Silver), The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Premio a la innovación

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital)

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb, Raw Fury) – GANADOR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Menciones honorables: CloverPit (Panik Arcade, Future Friends Games), Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia), REPO (Semiwork Studios), Sunderfolk (Secret Door, Dreamhaven), To a T (uvula LLC, Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor narrativa

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive) – GANADOR

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena, Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts)

Menciones honorables: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON’T NOD Montréal, DON’T NOD), South of Midnight (Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios), The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios), The Séance of Blake Manor (Spooky Doorway, Raw Fury)

Mejor tecnología

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios, Deep Silver), PEAK (Team PEAK, Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Mejor arte visual

Absolum (Guard Crush Games, Dotemu, Supamonks, Dotemu)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive) – GANADOR

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Keeper (Double Fine Productions, Xbox Game Studios)

Menciones honorables: Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), South of Midnight (Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios), Sword of the Sea (Giant Squid), The Midnight Walk (MoonHood, Fast Travel Games)

Premio al impacto social

And Roger (TearyHand Studio, Kodansha)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder, Hexecutable) – GANADOR

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena, Panic)

Dispatch (Ad hoc Studio)

Menciones honorables: Herdling (Okomotive, Panic), Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON’T NOD Montréal, DON’T NOD ), PEAK (Team PEAK, Aggro Crab, Landfall), To a T (uvula LLC, Annapurna Interactive)

Juego del año

Blue Prince (Dogubomb, Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive) – GANADOR

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts)

Menciones honorables: Absolum (Guard Crush Games, Dotemu, Supamonks, Dotemu), BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital), Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Como era de esperarse, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrasó en los premios GDC llevándose cinco estatuillas. Le siguió Blue Prince con dos premios.