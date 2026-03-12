Todos los nominados a los Premios BAFTA Games 2026, no faltó la controversia

BAFTA, la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, es una de las más respetadas organizaciones artísticas y no solo tiene una entrega de premios que son considerados «Los Oscares de Europa», sino que tiene una división completamente dedicada a los videojuegos. Estos premios también se van a celebrar este año, así que vamos a conocer todos los juegos nominados a los BAFTA Games Awards 2026 junto con las razones de la controversia causada por la categoría de Mejor Audio.

La controversia por Arc Raiders

Empecemos con ese tema. Como van a ver, Arc Raiders fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Audio junto a otros títulos como Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. El problema es que ese juego usa IA generativa para muchas de las voces de sus personajes. Muchos jugadores se están quejando de que eso debería descalificarlo de la nominación en esa categoría.

Todos los nominados

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles son los nominados a los Premios BAFTA Games 2026 en todas sus categorías:

Mejor juego

Arc Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor actuación en un rol principal

Aaron Paul – Robert Robertson en Dispatch

Ben Starr – Verso en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Atsu en Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English – Maelle en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tom McKay – Henry de Skalitz en Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones en Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor actuación en un rol secundario

Alix Wilton Regan – Lea Florence Monad en Lies of P: Overture

Charlie Cox – Gustave en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jane Perry – Lia Cain en Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright – Chase en Dispatch

Kirsty Rider – Lune en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker – Higgs en Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor juego debut

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Despelote

Dispatch

The Midnight Walk

Mejor juego británico

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Mejor juego multijugador

Arc Raiders

Dune: Awakening

Elden Ring Nightreign

Lego Party

Peak

Split Fiction

Mejor narrativa

The Alters

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mejor música

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor juego en evolución

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

No Man’s Sky

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor diseño de juego

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Mejor juego familiar

Donkey Kong Bananza

Is this Seat Taken?

Lego Party

Mario Party World

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Mejor arte

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor audio

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejores logros técnicos

Arc Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Doom: The Dark Ages

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

The Alters

And Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

Despelote

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Mejor animación

Battlefield 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva

The Alters

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lidera los nominados a los premios BAFTA Games 2026 con 12 nominaciones. Le siguen Dispatch con nueve, Ghost of Yotei con ocho,Death Stranding 2: On the Beach con siete e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle con seis.

Al momento de hacer esta nota no hemos confirmado la fecha y hora de la entrega de premios.