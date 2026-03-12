Todos los nominados a los Premios BAFTA Games 2026, no faltó la controversia

Videojuegos

BAFTA, la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, es una de las más respetadas organizaciones artísticas y no solo tiene una entrega de premios que son considerados «Los Oscares de Europa», sino que tiene una división completamente dedicada a los videojuegos. Estos premios también se van a celebrar este año, así que vamos a conocer todos los juegos nominados a los BAFTA Games Awards 2026 junto con las razones de la controversia causada por la categoría de Mejor Audio.

Contenido:

La controversia por Arc Raiders

Empecemos con ese tema. Como van a ver, Arc Raiders fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Audio junto a otros títulos como Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. El problema es que ese juego usa IA generativa para muchas de las voces de sus personajes. Muchos jugadores se están quejando de que eso debería descalificarlo de la nominación en esa categoría.

Todos los nominados

Ahora sí, veamos cuáles son los nominados a los Premios BAFTA Games 2026 en todas sus categorías:

Mejor juego

  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor actuación en un rol principal

  • Aaron Paul – Robert Robertson en Dispatch
  • Ben Starr – Verso en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Atsu en Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English – Maelle en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Tom McKay – Henry de Skalitz en Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones en Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor actuación en un rol secundario

  • Alix Wilton Regan – Lea Florence Monad en Lies of P: Overture
  • Charlie Cox – Gustave en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Jane Perry – Lia Cain en Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright – Chase en Dispatch
  • Kirsty Rider – Lune en Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker – Higgs en Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor juego debut

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • The Midnight Walk

Mejor juego británico

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Arc Raiders
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Lego Party
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Mejor narrativa

  • The Alters
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mejor música

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor juego en evolución

  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor diseño de juego

  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Mejor juego familiar

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Is this Seat Taken?
  • Lego Party
  • Mario Party World
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor arte

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor audio

  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejores logros técnicos

  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

  • The Alters
  • And Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Mejor animación

  • Battlefield 6
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor propiedad intelectual nueva

  • The Alters
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • South of Midnight
  • Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lidera los nominados a los premios BAFTA Games 2026 con 12 nominaciones. Le siguen  Dispatch con nueve, Ghost of Yotei con ocho,Death Stranding 2: On the Beach con siete e Indiana Jones and the Great Circle con seis.

Al momento de hacer esta nota no hemos confirmado la fecha y hora de la entrega de premios.

