Este año, igual que los años anteriores durante al menos el último quindenio, son los videojuegos independientes donde verdaderamente vemos toda la innovación y sorpresas que puede proporcionar el medio. Desde el año pasado tenemos una nueva entrega de premios completamente dedicada a ellos organizada por la buena gente de Six One Indie y aquí tenemos una nueva edición. Vamos a conocer todos los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 y cuándo podemos ver la entrega de premios.

Cuándo es y cómo ver los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025

La entrega de premios será en vivo el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2025 a las siguientes horas:

México : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Colombia, Perú, Ecuador : 6:30 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. Argentina, Chile : 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 p.m. España: 00:30 a.m. (viernes 19)

Podremos verlos en los canales de YouTube y Twitch de IGN, GameSpot y Six One Indie.

Nominados 2025

Pueden ver el video con el anuncio de los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 a continuación o seguir bajando para ver las listas por categoría.

JUEGO DEL AÑO

Absolum

and Roger

Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Keep Driving

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

LOGROS EN ACCESIBILIDAD

Abiotic Factor

Barista

Calm the Storm

Peak

Spray Paint Simulator

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE LA REGIÓN ANZ

Abiotic Factor

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mars First Logistics

PROXIMATE

Tempopo

The Drifter

MEJOR JUEGO CORTO

CARIMARA

FlyKnight

Many Nights a Whisper

The Dark Queen of Mortholme

this game will end in 205 clicks.

Time Flies

PREMIO ‘VOZ DE LA RAZA NEGRA’

Advent Neon

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi

Sorry We’re Closed

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To

Sunken Stones

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

MEJOR MANEJO DE COMUNIDAD

Consume Me

Date Everything!

IKEELYA

PEAK

Soulstone Survivors

Strange Scaffold

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Discounty

Fretless

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Sorry We’re Closed

Tyrant’s Realm

IMPACTO EMOCIONAL

Afterlove EP

and Roger

Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Henry Halfhead

Wanderstop

Wednesdays

MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD

Absolum

BallxPit

Dawnfolk

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Keep Driving

Look Outside

Öoo

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

The King is Watching

PREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓN

Blue Prince

FREERIDE

Gas Station Story

PBJ The Musical

Ruffy and the Riverside

Taria & Como

MEJOR JUEGO HECHO EN LATINOAMÉRICA

Adventure of Samsara

despelote

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

Taria & Como

Tormented Souls 2

MEJOR MÚSICA

Everhood 2

Herdling

Rift of the NecroDancer

SONOKUNI

Sword of the Sea

Wheel World

MEJOR NARRATIVA

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

Promise Mascot Agency

The Drifter

The Roottrees are Dead

The Séance of Blake Manor

MEJOR DESARROLLO EN SOLITARIO

ANTONBLAST

Lushfoil Photography Sim

Megabonk

NAIAD

Spilled!

Vile: Exhumed

MEJOR JUEGO SURAFRICANO

Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk!

Finding Father

Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine

IKEELYA

Metavoidal

Stick It To The Stickman

MEJOR JUEGO DEL SURESTE ASIÁTICO

Afterlove EP

Artis Impact

Glyphica: Typing Survival

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure

Urban Jungle

Whisper Mountain Outbreak

MEJOR DISEÑO VISUAL

30 Birds

Artis Impact

Cat Detective Albert Wilde

Eclipsium

Mashina

Slime Rancher 2

MEJOR JUEGO LIDERADO POR MUJERES

Cabernet

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim

Spilled!

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

White Knuckle

Esos son todos los juegos independientes nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025. ¡No se los pierdan!