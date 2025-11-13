Videojuegos

Todos los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025

Los mejores juegos independientes del año.

Julian Ramirez
Por Julian Ramirez
Lectura de 4 min

Este año, igual que los años anteriores durante al menos el último quindenio, son los videojuegos independientes donde verdaderamente vemos toda la innovación y sorpresas que puede proporcionar el medio. Desde el año pasado tenemos una nueva entrega de premios completamente dedicada a ellos organizada por la buena gente de Six One Indie y aquí tenemos una nueva edición. Vamos a conocer todos los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 y cuándo podemos ver la entrega de premios.

Contenido:
Cuándo es y cómo ver los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025Nominados 2025JUEGO DEL AÑOLOGROS EN ACCESIBILIDADMEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE LA REGIÓN ANZMEJOR JUEGO CORTOPREMIO ‘VOZ DE LA RAZA NEGRA’MEJOR MANEJO DE COMUNIDADMEJOR JUEGO DEBUTIMPACTO EMOCIONALMEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDADPREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓNMEJOR JUEGO HECHO EN LATINOAMÉRICAMEJOR MÚSICAMEJOR NARRATIVAMEJOR DESARROLLO EN SOLITARIOMEJOR JUEGO SURAFRICANOMEJOR JUEGO DEL SURESTE ASIÁTICOMEJOR DISEÑO VISUALMEJOR JUEGO LIDERADO POR MUJERESMás juegos indies en GamerFocus

Cuándo es y cómo ver los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025

La entrega de premios será en vivo el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2025 a las siguientes horas:

  • México: 5:30 p.m.
  • Colombia, Perú, Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
  • Argentina, Chile: 8:30 p.m.
  • España: 00:30 a.m. (viernes 19)

Podremos verlos en los canales de YouTube y Twitch de IGN, GameSpot y Six One Indie.

Nominados 2025

Pueden ver el video con el anuncio de los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 a continuación o seguir bajando para ver las listas por categoría.

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • Absolum
  • and Roger 
  • Blue Prince 
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 
  • Consume Me 
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong 
  • Keep Driving
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo 

LOGROS EN ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Abiotic Factor 
  • Barista
  • Calm the Storm
  • Peak
  • Spray Paint Simulator 
  • Squeakross: Home Squeak Home 

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE LA REGIÓN ANZ

  • Abiotic Factor
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Mars First Logistics
  • PROXIMATE
  • Tempopo
  • The Drifter

MEJOR JUEGO CORTO

  • CARIMARA
  • FlyKnight
  • Many Nights a Whisper
  • The Dark Queen of Mortholme
  • this game will end in 205 clicks.
  • Time Flies

PREMIO ‘VOZ DE LA RAZA NEGRA’

  • Advent Neon 
  • Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi
  • Sorry We’re Closed 
  • Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
  • Sunken Stones
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

MEJOR MANEJO DE COMUNIDAD

  • Consume Me 
  • Date Everything! 
  • IKEELYA 
  • PEAK
  • Soulstone Survivors
  • Strange Scaffold

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 
  • Discounty
  • Fretless
  • ILA: A Frosty Glide 
  • Sorry We’re Closed 
  • Tyrant’s Realm 

IMPACTO EMOCIONAL

  • Afterlove EP 
  • and Roger
  • Don’t Get Your Hopes Up
  • Henry Halfhead 
  • Wanderstop 
  • Wednesdays

MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD

  • Absolum 
  • BallxPit
  • Dawnfolk 
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Keep Driving 
  • Look Outside 
  • Öoo
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
  • The King is Watching 

PREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓN

  • Blue Prince
  • FREERIDE 
  • Gas Station Story
  • PBJ The Musical
  • Ruffy and the Riverside
  • Taria & Como

MEJOR JUEGO HECHO EN LATINOAMÉRICA

  • Adventure of Samsara 
  • despelote
  • Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
  • Taria & Como 
  • Tormented Souls 2

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • Everhood 2
  • Herdling 
  • Rift of the NecroDancer 
  • SONOKUNI
  • Sword of the Sea 
  • Wheel World

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Consume Me
  • Promise Mascot Agency
  • The Drifter 
  • The Roottrees are Dead 
  • The Séance of Blake Manor

MEJOR DESARROLLO EN SOLITARIO

  • ANTONBLAST
  • Lushfoil Photography Sim 
  • Megabonk
  • NAIAD 
  • Spilled! 
  • Vile: Exhumed 

MEJOR JUEGO SURAFRICANO

  • Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! 
  • Finding Father 
  • Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine
  • IKEELYA
  • Metavoidal 
  • Stick It To The Stickman

MEJOR JUEGO DEL SURESTE ASIÁTICO

  • Afterlove EP
  • Artis Impact 
  • Glyphica: Typing Survival 
  • SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure 
  • Urban Jungle 
  • Whisper Mountain Outbreak

MEJOR DISEÑO VISUAL

  • 30 Birds
  • Artis Impact 
  • Cat Detective Albert Wilde 
  • Eclipsium 
  • Mashina 
  • Slime Rancher 2 

MEJOR JUEGO LIDERADO POR MUJERES

  • Cabernet 
  • Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping 
  • Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim
  • Spilled!
  • Urban Myth Dissolution Center 
  • White Knuckle

Esos son todos los juegos independientes nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025. ¡No se los pierdan!

