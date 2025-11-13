Este año, igual que los años anteriores durante al menos el último quindenio, son los videojuegos independientes donde verdaderamente vemos toda la innovación y sorpresas que puede proporcionar el medio. Desde el año pasado tenemos una nueva entrega de premios completamente dedicada a ellos organizada por la buena gente de Six One Indie y aquí tenemos una nueva edición. Vamos a conocer todos los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 y cuándo podemos ver la entrega de premios.
Cuándo es y cómo ver los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025
La entrega de premios será en vivo el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2025 a las siguientes horas:
- México: 5:30 p.m.
- Colombia, Perú, Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
- Argentina, Chile: 8:30 p.m.
- España: 00:30 a.m. (viernes 19)
Podremos verlos en los canales de YouTube y Twitch de IGN, GameSpot y Six One Indie.
Nominados 2025
Pueden ver el video con el anuncio de los nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025 a continuación o seguir bajando para ver las listas por categoría.
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Absolum
- and Roger
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
LOGROS EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Abiotic Factor
- Barista
- Calm the Storm
- Peak
- Spray Paint Simulator
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE LA REGIÓN ANZ
- Abiotic Factor
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Mars First Logistics
- PROXIMATE
- Tempopo
- The Drifter
MEJOR JUEGO CORTO
- CARIMARA
- FlyKnight
- Many Nights a Whisper
- The Dark Queen of Mortholme
- this game will end in 205 clicks.
- Time Flies
PREMIO ‘VOZ DE LA RAZA NEGRA’
- Advent Neon
- Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi
- Sorry We’re Closed
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
- Sunken Stones
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown
MEJOR MANEJO DE COMUNIDAD
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- IKEELYA
- PEAK
- Soulstone Survivors
- Strange Scaffold
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Discounty
- Fretless
- ILA: A Frosty Glide
- Sorry We’re Closed
- Tyrant’s Realm
IMPACTO EMOCIONAL
- Afterlove EP
- and Roger
- Don’t Get Your Hopes Up
- Henry Halfhead
- Wanderstop
- Wednesdays
MEJOR DISEÑO DE JUGABILIDAD
- Absolum
- BallxPit
- Dawnfolk
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Look Outside
- Öoo
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- The King is Watching
PREMIO A LA INNOVACIÓN
- Blue Prince
- FREERIDE
- Gas Station Story
- PBJ The Musical
- Ruffy and the Riverside
- Taria & Como
MEJOR JUEGO HECHO EN LATINOAMÉRICA
- Adventure of Samsara
- despelote
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- Taria & Como
- Tormented Souls 2
MEJOR MÚSICA
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- Promise Mascot Agency
- The Drifter
- The Roottrees are Dead
- The Séance of Blake Manor
MEJOR DESARROLLO EN SOLITARIO
- ANTONBLAST
- Lushfoil Photography Sim
- Megabonk
- NAIAD
- Spilled!
- Vile: Exhumed
MEJOR JUEGO SURAFRICANO
- Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk!
- Finding Father
- Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine
- IKEELYA
- Metavoidal
- Stick It To The Stickman
MEJOR JUEGO DEL SURESTE ASIÁTICO
- Afterlove EP
- Artis Impact
- Glyphica: Typing Survival
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure
- Urban Jungle
- Whisper Mountain Outbreak
MEJOR DISEÑO VISUAL
- 30 Birds
- Artis Impact
- Cat Detective Albert Wilde
- Eclipsium
- Mashina
- Slime Rancher 2
MEJOR JUEGO LIDERADO POR MUJERES
- Cabernet
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim
- Spilled!
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- White Knuckle
Esos son todos los juegos independientes nominados a los premios The Indie Game Awards 2025. ¡No se los pierdan!